Mizzou’s Survivor Series is something new to PowerMizzou.com this season. Each week we’ll recognize five players who had the best individual performances in the last game Mizzou played. A player who finishes first place will get six points, second place gets four points, third place gets three points, fourth place gets two points and fifth place gets a point. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be deemed Mizzou’s Mr. Survivor Series. Here’s our last look at Mizzou’s top performers in the 17-14 win over Vanderbilt.

Mizzou's Survivor Series Leaderboard Player Ranking Total points (season) Luther Burden III 1st Place 6 Kris Abrams-Draine 2nd Place 4 Ennis Rakestraw 3rd Place 3 Chad Bailey 4th Place 2 DJ Coleman 5th Place 1

1.) Wide receiver Luther Burden III had five receptions for 20 yards before going down with a lower leg injury in the third quarter against Florida. He bounced back in week eight with four receptions for a game-high 66 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 10-yard rushing touchdown and Burden only needed the first half to do it. Burden earned co-freshman of the week honors for the Southeastern Conference. 2.) Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine was out in week six with an undisclosed injury and he bounced back nicely versus Vanderbilt with five tackles and three pass deflections. He also spent a decent amount of time lined up against one of the most productive wide receivers in the SEC in Vandy's Will Shephard, who entered the game in the top 10 in the SEC in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Shephard finished the game with three receptions on 15 targets for 28 yards. 3.) Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw had his best game of the season in week six with five tackles and two pass deflections in the absence of Abrams-Draine. He followed that performance up with another nice showing in week eight when he recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections. He was targeted five times but allowed one reception for nine yards. 4.) Linebacker Chad Bailey missed the Tigers' last two games with an arm injury but made his presence known in week eight with a team-high eight tackles and a tackle for loss. Entering the game, Vandy running back Ray Davis was the fifth leading rusher in the SEC and Bailey and the defense helped limit him to 28 yards on 15 rushes. Vandy managed to gain 57 rushing yards on 28 carries. 5.) Defensive end DJ Coleman had three tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. This was Coleman's second consecutive game with a strip sack.

Mizzou's Survivor Series Season Leaderboard Player Ranking Total points (season) Ty'Ron Hopper 1st Place 22 Dominic Lovett 2nd Place 19 Harrison Mevis 3rd Place 12 Luther Burden III 4th Place 11 Isaiah McGuire 5th Place 9

Players with points: Kris Abrams-Draine (7), Ennis Rakestraw (6), Nathaniel Peat (5), Chad Bailey (4), Joseph Charleston (3), DJ Coleman (2), Trajan Jeffcoat (2), Jack Stonehouse (2), Daylan Carnell (1)