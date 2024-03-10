“(It was a) tough one for us,” Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson said. “You know, we won the series. I mean, that's huge and I thought, overall, we had a really good weekend. Today was a little bit tougher.”

Auburn had different plans, however. The team shut out the black and gold inside Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday, 4-0, with MU batting just 4-24 on the day.

After defeating No. 25 Auburn in their first two games of the season, No. 12 Missouri was hoping for a series sweep in its conference opener.

Auburn (13-4-1, 1-2 SEC) got on the board in the top of the first inning. The visitors led off with a bunt single, then advanced the runner on a passed ball during the next at-bat. MU senior left fielder Chantice Phillips dove for a ball but didn’t come up with the catch, granting Auburn senior centerfielder Makayla Packer an RBI triple for the first run of the game.

The next inning, Missouri sent freshman right-hander Marissa McCann to the circle in relief of starting pitcher Laurin Krings. Auburn junior first baseman Amelia Lech homered to left field five pitches later, giving the team a 2-0 lead.

Krings returned to the circle in the fifth inning, but surrendered a two-run homer to Lech in the top of the sixth that extended the visitors’ lead to four. Sophomore lefty Taylor Pannell closed out the final 1.2 innings without giving up another run, but the damage had already been done.

Anderson said she didn’t think Krings (8-3), who took the loss, looked fresh despite having a day off between starts and that it’s something they’ll evaluate as the team moves deeper into the season.

“We're letting too many leadoff batters get on base,” Anderson said. “I think we do have to be more competitive in those warmup pitches. And we might be just throwing the ball and not really getting ourselves on time to compete to be ready for that first batter. So those are the things that we can control.”

While the lead Missouri’s defense gave up wasn’t insurmountable, the team never got going at the plate. Senior shortstop Jenna Laird led off the bottom of the first inning with a base hit to centerfield but was later called out for leaving early attempting to steal second. Senior second baseman Maddie Gallagher doubled to right field in the next inning but was left stranded.

In the final frame of the afternoon, sophomore designated player Katie Chester drew a walk with a full count to get on base and junior pinch hitter Mya Dodge got a single to drop in centerfield, giving the hosts two runners on with two outs. But Mizzou struck out swinging in its final at-bat, sealing the 4-0 loss.

Laird got on base in all three of her plate appearances, leading the team with two hits. She said Auburn starting pitcher Maddie Penta (7-3), who received the win, was much sharper on Sunday than she was in her start on Friday.

“I think today she just kept killing us with that drop ball,” Laird said. “It was working a lot better today, so we all knew that she was definitely coming down with it. We got ready for her rise ball and when she didn't come out with that, we knew we had to make adjustments. And on Friday we did, but today, she was on top of her game.”

Mizzou (20-3, 2-1 SEC) will look to bounce back this week when it takes on Illinois (6-9) in a doubleheader on the road Wednesday, the first game beginning at 1 p.m.