Mizzou softball hires Jason Gwyn

The Missouri Tigers have a new assistant coach, taking the spot of Jeff Cottrill who was not retained after the season.

Jason Gwyn will join the Tiger coaching staff after spending the past four years at North Texas, where he focused on coaching infielders, defensive alignments and situational execution, as well as taking on the role of UNT’s recruiting coordinator.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jason Gwyn to our coaching staff as an assistant coach,” Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said. “Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the defensive side of the ball and we’re excited for the energy and insight he’ll bring to that unit. In addition to his work with the defense, he’ll serve as our recruiting coordinator, a role we’re confident he’ll thrive in, thanks to his outstanding connections and deep ties within the recruiting community. He’s a tremendous asset to our program and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

Gwyn was added to the USA Softball Women’s National Team coaching pool in 2023, making him eligible to be selected as a coach for a U.S. Women’s National Team roster. He has also coached at the U.S. Women’s Fast Pitch Camp, where he coached two national player of the year winners in Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma) and Valerie Cagle (Clemson).

He spent the 2008 season coaching three teams in Austria, including the Austrian National Team, which placed third out of 12 teams at the European Championships, as well as the Junior National Team, which placed seventh.

Gwyn helped North Texas to a record of 140-83 across the past four seasons.