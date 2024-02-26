Mizzou sports week in review
We take a look around some of the happenings in Mizzou's less publicized sports.
Gymnastics
No. 13 Mizzou gymnastics lost to No. 12 Auburn in an SEC showdown 197.425-197.000. Graduate student Sienna Schreiber earned two event victories in the meet in bars and beam. Schreiber scored a 9.900 score on the bars then followed this performance with a 9.925 showing on the beam. Jocelyn Moore won her fourth floor title of 2024 with a 9.950 closing performance. Along with Moore, Kennedy Griffin and Amari Celestine scored above 9.9 on the floor as well. This outing marked the sixth time Mizzou has scored 197 points, just one shy of tying last year's record for most in a single season. The Tigers will face No. 16 Arkansas at the Hearnes Arena on March 3rd next.
Softball
No. 11 softball went 3-2 this weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, dropping its first and last games. The Tigers lost game one to San Diego State 3-2 on Thursday. Laurin Krings picked up her first loss in the game moving her to 5-1, Krings allowed three runs on three hits in the game.
Mizzou bounced back and won three straight after Thursday’s loss, beating Wisconsin 3-1, UCF 5-1, and California State Fullerton 3-0. Marissa McCann earned her first career win against California State Fullerton, McCann pitched six scoreless innings with five strikeouts.
On Saturday Mizzou lost to No.22 Baylor 5-4 after the Bears scored three runs in the final two innings. Cierra Harrison started the game and allowed two runs on five hits before being relieved by Krings in the third. Mizzou will play Wichita State and Nebraska two times each this weekend in the Big Red Invitational.
Baseball
Tigers baseball went 2-2 this weekend in the Tony Gwynn Legacy, earning wins over CSU Bakersfield and San Diego State. In game one of the weekend Mizzou beat CSU Bakersfield 6-3 and was led by Trevor Austin. Austin finished the game going 2-4 with two home runs in the second and fifth innings. Mizzou then lost its next two games on Friday to San Diego State, 10-3, and UC San Diego on Saturday, 8-4 . Jackson Lovich hit his second home run of the season in the teams loss to UC San Diego. On Saturday night the Tigers claimed game two in the double header against UC San Diego 5-4. Austin stretched his hit streak to five games, improving his average to .364 with three home runs on the year. Mizzou will play in its home opener on Tuesday against SEMO.
