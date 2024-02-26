We take a look around some of the happenings in Mizzou's less publicized sports.

Gymnastics

No. 13 Mizzou gymnastics lost to No. 12 Auburn in an SEC showdown 197.425-197.000. Graduate student Sienna Schreiber earned two event victories in the meet in bars and beam. Schreiber scored a 9.900 score on the bars then followed this performance with a 9.925 showing on the beam. Jocelyn Moore won her fourth floor title of 2024 with a 9.950 closing performance. Along with Moore, Kennedy Griffin and Amari Celestine scored above 9.9 on the floor as well. This outing marked the sixth time Mizzou has scored 197 points, just one shy of tying last year's record for most in a single season. The Tigers will face No. 16 Arkansas at the Hearnes Arena on March 3rd next.

Softball

No. 11 softball went 3-2 this weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, dropping its first and last games. The Tigers lost game one to San Diego State 3-2 on Thursday. Laurin Krings picked up her first loss in the game moving her to 5-1, Krings allowed three runs on three hits in the game. Mizzou bounced back and won three straight after Thursday’s loss, beating Wisconsin 3-1, UCF 5-1, and California State Fullerton 3-0. Marissa McCann earned her first career win against California State Fullerton, McCann pitched six scoreless innings with five strikeouts. On Saturday Mizzou lost to No.22 Baylor 5-4 after the Bears scored three runs in the final two innings. Cierra Harrison started the game and allowed two runs on five hits before being relieved by Krings in the third. Mizzou will play Wichita State and Nebraska two times each this weekend in the Big Red Invitational.

Baseball