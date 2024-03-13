Mizzou Spring Ball Notebook: Replacing star corners, LB depth
Mizzou began its last week of spring ball practice on Tuesday, and its still trying to work out the kinks at several positions, but no position group may have taken a bigger hit talent-wise than the cornerback room. Starters of the last two seasons Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw, could've returned in 2024 but they opted for the NFL Draft.
The latter has been mocked to be a late first-round pick to a mid-second-round pick while the former has been mocked as a third-rounder.
Replacing them hasn't been easy but cornerbacks coach Al Pogue thinks the team has a good and balanced group of players to do it, and it starts with Dreyden Norwood.
The former Texas A&M Aggie is expected to take over one of the starting spots after being CB3 for the Tigers in each of the last two seasons.
"I've been really pleased with Drey's growth," Pogue said. "When he first got here, he hadn't played that much but like I said, I've really been impressed with him this spring, even though he still has some things he has to work on. But he's been really attentive. You can tell he's in his playbook more. He's getting really comfortable with the scheme.
"And he's just letting his natural ability come through and make plays and I think the biggest thing for him is you can see the confidence. He has the confidence that he could compete in this league. He's always believed in himself. And now you're starting to see it every day."
Norwood played in 12 games (started five) and racked up 20 tackles, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery in 2023.
The most notable addition to the cornerback room is Clemson transfer Toriano Pride, who had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, and four pass deflections in 12 games.
The St. Louis native hasn't been just a welcomed addition to the defense, but apparently to special teams, with Pride being named Special Teams Player of the Day for practice No. 5.
"He's really shined as a gunner," Pogue said. "You know, get down the field just using his athleticism and his quickness to get to the ball. Then, put him on the other side where he has to cover that guy and his natural skills just take over as a cover guy. So, he's always in position. He has great balance and body control. So, he's always in position and he's going to be a big-time player for us on our team."
Likely moving to the CB3 role this year will be Marcus Clarke, who will be entering his third year with the team since transferring from Miami in the fall of 2022.
Clarke was one of two players (Abrams-Draine) on the team to record multiple interceptions last season (two), and as the elder statesman of the cornerback room, Pogue is looking for him to take a step forward not only on the field but as a leader.
"For him, he's probably the oldest guy in the group," Pogue said. "So, I expect him to step out and lead, and again, he has a lot of game experience. So, he has to learn how to continue to use that to his advantage and be more consistent in his approach. He's been better as far as the classroom and things like that, but just on the practice field, I want to see him be more consistent there."
A young guy Pogue is intrigued by is three-star signee Cameron Keys, who has made significant progress since stepping onto campus.
"Cam Keys, I mean, he's exactly what I thought he was when I recruited him," Pogue said. "A guy that's really athletic. Has a lot of great twitche and short area quickness. I mean, he can run. At first, you can see it was a little foreign to him because of just the workload with the playbook and things like that. But now it's starting to slow down for him and he's making plays breaking on the ball. You can see the confidence and the swag. He's playing with the confidence because again, everything is starting to slow down."
Another addition to the cornerback room is Ja'Marion Wayne, who had previously been with the wide receivers and safeties. The Tigers are still trying to maximize his versatility and ability, which is why he has been on the move so much, but so far they like what they're seeing out of him at cornerback.
"He's ideal, prototypical from a size-wise," Pogue said. "(He's) big, he's strong, he's physical. He's athletic, and more importantly, his competitive character is really high. He's such a delight to be around and work with. One day it's going to be his time and I'm going to drop the leash on him and say, 'I told you guys, I told you.' But I'm excited to work with that kid and to continue to watch him and help him grow, so he can reach his full potential and help us win a lot of football games."
Furthermore, soon-to-be redshirt freshmen Shamar McNeil and Nic DeLoach are also on Pogue's radar, as he believes they're coming along, but really wants to see more out of the former.
"He's been progressing," Pogue said. "I had a meeting with him the other day and just kind of let him know what my expectations are. And he's improving day by day. He's not where I want him to be. And he knows that, but he has to continue to work every day. And the good thing about that kid is, he's a hard worker and wants to be really good. So, he's working every day. He takes the coaching and he takes the criticism because he knows it's only going to make him better. So, I've been pleased with that."
In the summer, three-star signee Jaren Sensabaugh will join the group.
Balanced linebacker room
Another position on the Missouri defense with a healthy balance of experience, youth, talent and potential is at linebacker.
Presumably, Chuck Hicks and Triston Newson will be returning as starters, and linebackers coach D.J. Smith is happy that he gets the pair back to replace starters and team captains Ty'Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey.
Hicks and Newson got a bit of experience doing it last year when Hopper and Bailey dealt with injuries that kept them out of the lineup.
Hicks played I’m all 13 games and started in nine in place of Bailey at middle linebacker and recorded 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Newson had 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and a pair of fumbles in 13 games (three starts) in place of Hopper at outside linebacker.
"Sitting this time a year ago, us in the building had confidence and faith in it (Newson and Hicks playing if need be) but outside of the building probably you wouldn't think that Chad Bailey and Ty'Ron Hopper wouldn't be playing or starting the full season,” Smith said. “So, credit to those guys and being ready and it's next play mentality and next man up mentality. So, credit to those guys for their development and being ready to go."
At this time a year ago, Newson was the talk of spring ball after transferring in from a JUCO. It didn’t necessarily translate to the same success through fall camp and the first half of the season, but by the end of the season, he had earned an SEC Defensive Player of the Week honor.
"It's been fun," Smith said. "Triston's a fun kid to be around. Big smile. Great energy every day. Excited to learn. There was a little bit of a learning curve there coming from JUCO transitioning to how we do things here, but it's been fun. I've been excited about him and he's still developing. So it's exciting."
A new veteran addition to the linebacker room is Miami (FL) transfer Corey Flagg. In his final season with the Hurricanes, he recorded 48 tackles, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
"Corey's a stud," Smith said. "(He has) high football intelligence. A really good guy. A really good motor. He's a man's man (and) a great leader for the room just like Chuck. So, it's been so far. (I'm) excited to keep seeing it."
Behind the trio of vets are soon-to-be redshirt freshman Brayshawn Littlejohn, three-star signee Brian Huff and four-star signee Nicholas Rodriguez, the latter of which won't arrive until the summer.
The former two have been steadily improving and Smith likes what he's seeing from them.
"Brayshawn's a very explosive athlete," Smith said. "(He has) high football IQ as well. He's a tough kid from Gaffney, South Carolina, a championship program. He's a good football player.
"(Huff's a) young kid coming out. He's supposed to be in high school senior English right now, but it's been good to get him here. The transition has been well, he's just in that process right now, where like everybody is in that process of learning the system, learning how we do things and just keeping the next play mentality."
Going into spring ball, Smith said he wanted the team to focus on tackling and making sure they're fundamentally sound but camp under new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon hasn’t been much different from last year's under Blake Baker.
"No (the linebackers haven't been tasked with new roles), get guys lined up, fly around, hit and play at a high level," Smith said. "Regardless of whatever scheme you're in, those are things that linebackers are required to do, especially here in the SEC.
The Tigers will close out spring ball with their Black & Gold spring game, set for Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. CT at Faurot Field.
