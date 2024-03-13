Mizzou began its last week of spring ball practice on Tuesday, and its still trying to work out the kinks at several positions, but no position group may have taken a bigger hit talent-wise than the cornerback room. Starters of the last two seasons Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw, could've returned in 2024 but they opted for the NFL Draft. The latter has been mocked to be a late first-round pick to a mid-second-round pick while the former has been mocked as a third-rounder. Replacing them hasn't been easy but cornerbacks coach Al Pogue thinks the team has a good and balanced group of players to do it, and it starts with Dreyden Norwood. The former Texas A&M Aggie is expected to take over one of the starting spots after being CB3 for the Tigers in each of the last two seasons.

"I've been really pleased with Drey's growth," Pogue said. "When he first got here, he hadn't played that much but like I said, I've really been impressed with him this spring, even though he still has some things he has to work on. But he's been really attentive. You can tell he's in his playbook more. He's getting really comfortable with the scheme. "And he's just letting his natural ability come through and make plays and I think the biggest thing for him is you can see the confidence. He has the confidence that he could compete in this league. He's always believed in himself. And now you're starting to see it every day." Norwood played in 12 games (started five) and racked up 20 tackles, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery in 2023. The most notable addition to the cornerback room is Clemson transfer Toriano Pride, who had 14 tackles, a tackle for loss, and four pass deflections in 12 games. The St. Louis native hasn't been just a welcomed addition to the defense, but apparently to special teams, with Pride being named Special Teams Player of the Day for practice No. 5.

"He's really shined as a gunner," Pogue said. "You know, get down the field just using his athleticism and his quickness to get to the ball. Then, put him on the other side where he has to cover that guy and his natural skills just take over as a cover guy. So, he's always in position. He has great balance and body control. So, he's always in position and he's going to be a big-time player for us on our team." Likely moving to the CB3 role this year will be Marcus Clarke, who will be entering his third year with the team since transferring from Miami in the fall of 2022. Clarke was one of two players (Abrams-Draine) on the team to record multiple interceptions last season (two), and as the elder statesman of the cornerback room, Pogue is looking for him to take a step forward not only on the field but as a leader. "For him, he's probably the oldest guy in the group," Pogue said. "So, I expect him to step out and lead, and again, he has a lot of game experience. So, he has to learn how to continue to use that to his advantage and be more consistent in his approach. He's been better as far as the classroom and things like that, but just on the practice field, I want to see him be more consistent there." A young guy Pogue is intrigued by is three-star signee Cameron Keys, who has made significant progress since stepping onto campus. "Cam Keys, I mean, he's exactly what I thought he was when I recruited him," Pogue said. "A guy that's really athletic. Has a lot of great twitche and short area quickness. I mean, he can run. At first, you can see it was a little foreign to him because of just the workload with the playbook and things like that. But now it's starting to slow down for him and he's making plays breaking on the ball. You can see the confidence and the swag. He's playing with the confidence because again, everything is starting to slow down." Another addition to the cornerback room is Ja'Marion Wayne, who had previously been with the wide receivers and safeties. The Tigers are still trying to maximize his versatility and ability, which is why he has been on the move so much, but so far they like what they're seeing out of him at cornerback. "He's ideal, prototypical from a size-wise," Pogue said. "(He's) big, he's strong, he's physical. He's athletic, and more importantly, his competitive character is really high. He's such a delight to be around and work with. One day it's going to be his time and I'm going to drop the leash on him and say, 'I told you guys, I told you.' But I'm excited to work with that kid and to continue to watch him and help him grow, so he can reach his full potential and help us win a lot of football games." Furthermore, soon-to-be redshirt freshmen Shamar McNeil and Nic DeLoach are also on Pogue's radar, as he believes they're coming along, but really wants to see more out of the former. "He's been progressing," Pogue said. "I had a meeting with him the other day and just kind of let him know what my expectations are. And he's improving day by day. He's not where I want him to be. And he knows that, but he has to continue to work every day. And the good thing about that kid is, he's a hard worker and wants to be really good. So, he's working every day. He takes the coaching and he takes the criticism because he knows it's only going to make him better. So, I've been pleased with that." In the summer, three-star signee Jaren Sensabaugh will join the group.

Balanced linebacker room