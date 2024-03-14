Mizzou Spring Ball Notebook: WR room may be the best, deep RB room
This week marks the last full week of spring camp for the Tigers, and for the most part, they're feeling good heading into the next phase of the offseason.
They believe they have found adequate replacements at most positions of need, but one position they don't need any replacements at is wide receiver.
Missouri returns its top seven receivers from a season ago and they have lofty goals. They want to be the best wide receiver room in the nation.
Unlike Theo Wease and Speedy Johnson, who've actually said they want to be the best receiving room in the nation, wide receiver coach Jacob Peeler just wants them to be the best bunch they can be. And if that coincides with being the best wide receiver group in the nation he's on board with that.
"I think the biggest thing is just making sure that we're the best version of ourselves and I think along with that (comes) individual success comes team success comes unit success," Peeler said." So for us, I mean, it's a challenge every day. I know Coach (Eli Drinkwitz) has talked about spring being about individual player development and again, not being the same version of yourself that you were in the Cotton Bowl and not being the same version yourself you were a year ago. Now. I know that's kind of coach lingo, but that's truly all we're preaching is making sure that we're taking strides and getting better every single day and I think we've been able to do that so far this spring."
The wide receiver room has come a long way, since Peeler's first year in 2022.
During that 6-6 campaign, the Tigers had a logjam at slot receiver with Luther Burden, Dominic Lovett, Barrett Banister and Mekhi Miller all being options. But only so many people can play the position, and there are only so many reps to go around.
So, the solution for that season was to play Burden out of position and have him play on the outside. He still recorded 45 receptions for 375 yards and nine total touchdowns (six receiving) but it just wasn't a natural fit for the former five-star prospect.
Fast forward to the 2023 season, and the Tigers added Wease from the transfer portal to replace Burden as the outside receiver, moved Burden to his natural position in the slot, while Johnson had a breakout freshman season as a deep threat, which saw him record 13 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns.
Burden became the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since J'Mon Moore in 2017 by racking up 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wease had a career year posting highs in all three major receiving categories with 49 receptions, 682 yards and six touchdowns.
Having a wide receiver room with players with different skill sets not only makes it easier for Peeler to coach but also for the offense to succeed.
"You know for us, we want to make sure 一 you don't want cookie-cutter copies,” Peeler said. “You don't want the same guy. You've heard the analogy of building a basketball team on grass. You don't want all centers. You don't want all point guards. You've got to have different guys that do different things in different parts of the field.
“Having a yards after catch guy or maybe it's a 50-50 catch guy. A guy that's really good in the red zone or a savvy slot that can get open. You've just got to have different pieces of the puzzle so that way when the different part of the game presents itself, you hopefully have someone that can make a play in that moment."
On top of that, the continuity on the offensive side of the ball may help the Mizzou receiver room lay claim to being the best group in the country.
In addition to the entire wide receiver room returning, three starters on the offensive line, starting quarterback Brady Cook and all offensive position coaches returned.
Now that they get to run it back in year two of the scheme, the wideouts are more so focused on diving deeper into the playbook and the details as opposed to trying to learn it like they were a year ago.
"The terminology a lot of times, look at last year, we rewind to there, we're learning formations," Peeler said. "We're just learning the terminology period. You're trying to make sure that guys know where to line up and whatever the play may be trying to get to the right spots where now we're really working on the fine details of those routes or those plays that Coach Moore is calling."
Outside the playbook, the two main things the wide receivers are working on is yards after catch and blocking.
"Yeah, that was one of the things that we really sat down as a group and identified, the YAC yards as we call them," Peeler said. "I tell them every day there's no rule in football that the first guy has got to tackle you, right? A great example of that was the Florida game with Theo, you saw a little hide route behind the line of scrimmage and you saw guys blocking for each other. We call that “play forward” where you're trying to turn the block, but again, you saw Theo shrug a guy off and make a guy miss run down the sideline."
Even though there was a lot to learn during spring ball and there’s more to learn through fall camp and the season. Peeler thinks the wideouts grow the most in the time between spring ball and fall camp.
"The biggest jump for those receivers, in my opinion, comes post-spring ball because they're a year older, a year wiser, a year further along in their development, then they get to really attack that with the quarterbacks. Whether it's timing 一 that's really where you see the timing of those things you always hear about 一 when us coaches walk off the field and we're not allowed out there."
This summer, four-star signees James Madison and Courtney Crutchfield will join the room.
May the best running back win (playing time)
Throughout spring ball one thing seems clear relating to the running back room, the Tigers like their running back room. They may even like the room more from top to bottom than last year with the nation's third-leading rusher, Cody Schrader, on the roster.
Missouri got Marcus Carroll from Georgia State and Nate Noel from Appalachian State.
The former was the nation's 10th leading rusher a year ago with 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns, while the latter had 834 yards and five touchdowns.
Carroll has a skill set similar to Schrader's and is almost the same size as him. The former Georgia State back is expected to be the Tigers' new bruiser, while Noel has assumed the role formerly held by Nathaniel Peat in terms of a light-footed scat back.
"It's been really good," running backs coach Curtis Luper said. "They both have played a lot of football. So, the learning curve for them is a lot less steep than it would be for say an incoming freshman. So, after about a week or so, they were full speed ahead.
"I said this the other day in a staff meeting. Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll remind me of Tyler Badie and Larry Roundtree in 2020. Larry is 218 pounds and Tyler was 195-ish. And they were a good complement. So, physically they would remind you of those two."
Despite the two-headed monster forming in the backfield from the transfers, soon-to-be redshirt sophomore Tavorus Jones and soon-to-be redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts are not out of the running for reps and have picked up on some of the things Schrader did during his two-year stint with the program.
"Cody was the standard," Luper said. "His work ethic is unparalleled, and it's been well-documented. So, I was pleased this spring to see just some of that has rubbed off on Jamal Roberts and Tavaros Jones.
"He (Schrader) was the first one in the building and the last one out of the building. And then he'd oftentimes come back late at night in the buildings and work out and we had to actually protect him from himself. So, the role model, he sat next to them in meetings every day for two years and Jamal for just one year. So, through osmosis or something, you would have to incorporate some Cody Schrader in you."
Schrader's hard work paid off as he went from famously being a walk-on, who was at the bottom of the running back depth chart in spring ball two years ago to being the Week 1 starter in 2022.
All that to say, despite how well Noel and Peat seem to be in what looks like 1A and 1B roles, the reps will go to whoever proves they deserve it when the fall comes.
"I think it's abundantly clear to everyone that we will play the best," Luper said. "Cody came and he was the eighth tailback when he got here and ended up starting the first game about eight months later. So, any notion that we will do anything different than that, is out the window. So, I think if they know that then they know that they all have a legit shot. So, you just have to be the best. If you're the best you're going to play. It's a production-based business."
The fifth running back on the roster is four-star signee Kewan Lacy, who was spotted at Tuesday's practice in street clothes. He's in town on spring break and will join the team officially in the summer.
Mizzou will hold its Black & Gold spring game on Saturday, March 16 at Faurot Field at 1 p.m.
