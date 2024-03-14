Unlike Theo Wease and Speedy Johnson , who've actually said they want to be the best receiving room in the nation, wide receiver coach Jacob Peeler just wants them to be the best bunch they can be. And if that coincides with being the best wide receiver group in the nation he's on board with that.

Missouri returns its top seven receivers from a season ago and they have lofty goals. They want to be the best wide receiver room in the nation.

They believe they have found adequate replacements at most positions of need, but one position they don't need any replacements at is wide receiver.

This week marks the last full week of spring camp for the Tigers, and for the most part, they're feeling good heading into the next phase of the offseason.

"I think the biggest thing is just making sure that we're the best version of ourselves and I think along with that (comes) individual success comes team success comes unit success," Peeler said." So for us, I mean, it's a challenge every day. I know Coach (Eli Drinkwitz) has talked about spring being about individual player development and again, not being the same version of yourself that you were in the Cotton Bowl and not being the same version yourself you were a year ago. Now. I know that's kind of coach lingo, but that's truly all we're preaching is making sure that we're taking strides and getting better every single day and I think we've been able to do that so far this spring."

The wide receiver room has come a long way, since Peeler's first year in 2022.

During that 6-6 campaign, the Tigers had a logjam at slot receiver with Luther Burden, Dominic Lovett, Barrett Banister and Mekhi Miller all being options. But only so many people can play the position, and there are only so many reps to go around.

So, the solution for that season was to play Burden out of position and have him play on the outside. He still recorded 45 receptions for 375 yards and nine total touchdowns (six receiving) but it just wasn't a natural fit for the former five-star prospect.

Fast forward to the 2023 season, and the Tigers added Wease from the transfer portal to replace Burden as the outside receiver, moved Burden to his natural position in the slot, while Johnson had a breakout freshman season as a deep threat, which saw him record 13 receptions for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

Burden became the team's first 1,000-yard receiver since J'Mon Moore in 2017 by racking up 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wease had a career year posting highs in all three major receiving categories with 49 receptions, 682 yards and six touchdowns.

Having a wide receiver room with players with different skill sets not only makes it easier for Peeler to coach but also for the offense to succeed.

"You know for us, we want to make sure 一 you don't want cookie-cutter copies,” Peeler said. “You don't want the same guy. You've heard the analogy of building a basketball team on grass. You don't want all centers. You don't want all point guards. You've got to have different guys that do different things in different parts of the field.

“Having a yards after catch guy or maybe it's a 50-50 catch guy. A guy that's really good in the red zone or a savvy slot that can get open. You've just got to have different pieces of the puzzle so that way when the different part of the game presents itself, you hopefully have someone that can make a play in that moment."

On top of that, the continuity on the offensive side of the ball may help the Mizzou receiver room lay claim to being the best group in the country.

In addition to the entire wide receiver room returning, three starters on the offensive line, starting quarterback Brady Cook and all offensive position coaches returned.

Now that they get to run it back in year two of the scheme, the wideouts are more so focused on diving deeper into the playbook and the details as opposed to trying to learn it like they were a year ago.

"The terminology a lot of times, look at last year, we rewind to there, we're learning formations," Peeler said. "We're just learning the terminology period. You're trying to make sure that guys know where to line up and whatever the play may be trying to get to the right spots where now we're really working on the fine details of those routes or those plays that Coach Moore is calling."

Outside the playbook, the two main things the wide receivers are working on is yards after catch and blocking.

"Yeah, that was one of the things that we really sat down as a group and identified, the YAC yards as we call them," Peeler said. "I tell them every day there's no rule in football that the first guy has got to tackle you, right? A great example of that was the Florida game with Theo, you saw a little hide route behind the line of scrimmage and you saw guys blocking for each other. We call that “play forward” where you're trying to turn the block, but again, you saw Theo shrug a guy off and make a guy miss run down the sideline."

Even though there was a lot to learn during spring ball and there’s more to learn through fall camp and the season. Peeler thinks the wideouts grow the most in the time between spring ball and fall camp.

"The biggest jump for those receivers, in my opinion, comes post-spring ball because they're a year older, a year wiser, a year further along in their development, then they get to really attack that with the quarterbacks. Whether it's timing 一 that's really where you see the timing of those things you always hear about 一 when us coaches walk off the field and we're not allowed out there."

This summer, four-star signees James Madison and Courtney Crutchfield will join the room.