The fifth College Football Playoff poll of the 2023 season was released on Tuesday and Missouri (10-2, 6-2) remains at No. 9 for the third week in a row after it was able to dispatch Arkansas 48-14 in the regular season finale.

The only thing Missouri is waiting on is which bowl it will be participating in, which will likely be the Cotton, Fiesta or Peach Bowl.

The only way Missouri won't be appearing in a New Year's Six bowl is if Iowa beats Michigan in the Big Ten title game, Louisville beats Florida State in the ACC title game and Oklahoma State beats Texas in the Big 12 title game. If any of those things don't occur, the Tigers are in a New Year's Six bowl game. Possibly, an Alabama win over Georgia in the SEC title game may figure into that as well.

The four playoff teams and the rest of the New Year's Six bowl game pairings will be announced on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.