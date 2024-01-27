One of the SEC Network’s broadcasters said it’s been like “Groundhog Day” for Mizzou.

The Tigers’ games typically follow the same script. They’ll play well through the opening few minutes. They’ll hit a cold spell and fall behind. They’ll rally back and keep it close heading into the home stretch, but fail to close out strongly enough to come out with the win.

It happened again in Saturday’s game against South Carolina inside Colonial Life Arena. Missouri managed to complete a 14-point comeback, but couldn’t hold on in the closing minutes of the second half, falling to the Gamecocks on the road, 72-64.

“I credit South Carolina, their ability to adjust to our run,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “The crowd was able to get back into it after we sort of stalled them a little bit with our run. And like a homecourt advantage, the atmosphere proved worthy of the outcome. We had a chance to win … But I credit South Carolina, I credit (graduate senior guard) Ta'Lon Cooper for setting up his team.”

The black and gold got off to a 4-0 lead to start the game, then slowly let the hosts surge in front of them. After an and-1 jumper and free throw from graduate senior guard Sean East II trimmed MIzzou’s deficit to 8-7, South Carolina’s defense stifled Mizzou and continued to churn points on offense, going on a 16-3 run.

Still, MU bounced back, finding success getting to the rim and scoring in the paint. The team cut the lead all the way down to four before the Gamecocks (17-3, 5-2 SEC) closed out the period strong to take a 39-29 lead into halftime.

The Tigers weren’t done yet, though. Running a zone defense, the visitors held South Carolina scoreless through the opening 3:28 of the second half. Mizzou also did a good job of pushing the ball in transition and finding easy looks while the opponent’s defense was still getting set, resulting in an 11-0 run that gave the black and gold a 40-39 lead.

“It started on the defensive end,” East said. “In the second half, we had four 'kills,' which is three stops in a row. So that was allowing us to get the rebound and push out in transition and find the advantage while they were trying to get back on defense.”

Missouri’s time with the lead was short-lived, though. South Carolina graduate senior forward B.J. Mack connected on a jumpshot to give his team the edge again. The Tigers knotted the score up two more times, but could never pull ahead again.

“Our guys did a good job in that second half winning those possessions and we did a tremendous job executing our game plan. We wanted to win points in the paint. Later in the game, I thought South Carolina defended the paint a little bit better, coming away with some blocks and our missed layups. We didn't come away with a foul or basket and those possessions could have cut the lead to one possession, two or three points. But that was in the course of the game. I'll have to watch the film to see the other things.”

Mizzou outscored the hosts in points in the paint, 40-20. The team outpaced South Carolina on fast break points, too, 18-3. East led the team with 21 points, three rebounds and seven assists, followed by junior guard Tamar Bates with 16 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

It still wasn’t enough to get the job done in the 72-64 loss. The Tigers have now lost seven consecutive games and remain winless in SEC play. It’s the longest losing streak of Gates’ head coaching career.

Mizzou will get out of the “Groundhog Day” loop eventually. The team just couldn’t get it done on Saturday.

“We cannot be able to make those mistakes when we're back in the game and not have guys earn what we're giving them,” Gates said. “We gave them points on that free throw line ... and then not being able to capitalize when we put a team in a bonus with eight minutes, that's a lot of time to be in a bonus and we just gotta do a better job at that.”