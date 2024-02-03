NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In a race to the bottom of the SEC standings, Missouri’s taken the lead.

The Tigers squared off with Vanderbilt on the road Saturday afternoon, the only other team in the conference without a victory in league play. The matchup guaranteed that one side would move ahead of the other in the standings; it was a game that might end up determining who the No. 13 and No. 14 seeds will be in the SEC tournament come March. It was perhaps the best opportunity for both teams to shed their “winless” label.

The Commodores made the most of it, coming out on top, 68-61, and handing Mizzou its ninth consecutive loss inside Memorial Gym.

“Our guys gave their very best I thought we were able jump out to an early lead, that I thought gave us a good cushion. And that was a great, great feeling to be able to do that,” MU head coach Dennis Gates said. “But more importantly, those wide-open shots, they didn’t fall.”

The black and gold looked like the better team through the opening six minutes of the game. Graduate senior forward Noah Carter threw down an alley-oop five seconds after winning the opening tip-off to get his team on the board. Carter went on to score on each of Missouri’s next three possessions, pushing the Tigers ahead, 9-2.

Vanderbilt (6-15, 1-7 SEC) struggled to get back on defense in transition and the Tigers took advantage. Mizzou guards Sean East II and Tamar Bates combined for another 11 points over the next few trips down to give the visitors their biggest lead of the game at 20-9.

But after East knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead with 13:38 left in the first half, the Tigers wouldn’t score again for over five minutes of game time. It allowed the Commodores to cut deep into the deficit, draining the lead all the way down to one point. Sophomore forward Aidan Shaw ended the drought for Missouri, scoring on a layup at the 7:34 mark, but the team’s momentum had vanished. Vanderbilt closed out the period strong enough to take a 32-29 lead into halftime.

Gates and Carter weren’t upset with the looks they were getting on offense. But they were upset they couldn’t cash in on those open chances.

“We got some really good looks, we had some really good assist attempts and the ball just rolled around and didn’t fall for us,” Carter said. “It definitely sucks to go through a little drought like that when it’s like, you’re getting really good shots and they just don’t fall for you. So yeah, tough, tough little stretch.”

The hosts opened the second half on a 6-0 run that extended their lead to nine. Mizzou switched to a zone defense, banking on the Commodores being unable to make them pay from outside. It worked to a degree — Vanderbilt shot just 1-10 from beyond the arc during the period and were 11-33 from the field.

However, while the visitors forced a lower percentage from the field, they struggled to finish possessions by securing the defensive board. After pulling down just five offensive rebounds in the first half, the Commodores scored eight second-chance points off of 11 offensive rebounds in the second.

“Sometimes it’s the bounce of the ball,” Gates said. “You know, we were just an inch away. I thought our guys made the attempt, we just weren’t there fast enough. They executed the game plan but, once they were able to get those second-chance opportunities, you know, sometimes that’s deflating.”

Mizzou did recover, though, after a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws from graduate senior guard Nick Honor slashed Vandy’s lead down to 57-56 with 1:57 remaining. Commodores graduate senior guard Evan Taylor scored on a contested turnaround jumper with the next possession. Bates was called for a travel at the other end and Vanderbilt senior guard Tyrin Lawrence hit another contested jumpshot to push the lead back up to five with 45 seconds left. The Tigers weren’t able to come back, suffering the 68-61 loss.

Carter had a team-high 20 points, followed by Bates with 17 and Honor with 11. A win might not have saved Missouri’s season. But it would’ve given the team a desperately-needed shot of confidence. Without it, the Tigers are stuck continuing to search for answers.

“I don’t think we’re waiting there think like, ‘Something bad’s about to happen,’” Carter said. “I think we’re going through a phase right now where it’s kind of like, it feels like we’re a little lost. We just need that one time to happen and I feel like we’ll be right back on track. I feel like a lot of our guys, we haven’t really been through a stretch like this. So just being able to believe and have it happen for us, I think that’s the biggest thing. So, just gotta get it done.”

“I think the biggest jump, as it relates to going through the first half of our SEC season is, obviously, the look in our guys’ eyes,” Gates said. “I think the biggest jump is making sure we stay confident, making sure we approach each game understanding that we have to do it connected. And I’m proud of our guys for facing the adversity that they’ve faced because they do give their very best. But consistently, we have to know where our production is coming from. And when you’re dealing with a healthy team — and that’s what we’re getting closer to, a healthy team — we’ll then be able to lock in on some key guys being able to score.”