Mizzou wanting Jalen St. John to be the next hometown hero
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Trinity Catholic (Mo.) offensive lineman Jalen St. John took home MVP honors at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp at East St. Louis a couple of weekends ago. It was no surprise St. John took home the hardwa...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news