Mizzou women beat Mississippi State to snap losing streak

“Today was not about Mississippi State,” Pingeton said. “Today was about this locker room and these girls. Things get a little bit heavier when you lose. Things get magnified. I told these guys, ‘Every great story has adversity in it. It’s how you respond to that adversity that determines how great the story is.’”

She must have said the same thing to her players, as the Tigers scored 21 points in the first quarter and shot 8-16 from the field including five made 3-pointers.

Pingeton said after her team’s 74-49 loss at No. 21 Georgia that the first five minutes would be crucial today.

“You know, losing is really hard and we always talk about it,” head coach Robin Pingeton said. “It reveals your true character and how you’re going to show up and respond. It’s easy when it’s 70 and sunny. It’s really, really hard, really hard, when you face adversity. I’m proud of these guys for they way they’ve been able to respond through it.”

The Tigers stepped up and defeated Mississippi State 76-66 to get back in the win column.

Entering Sunday’s game, Missouri women’s basketball had lost four straight and eight of its last 12 games. That set up an almost must-win game for their NCAA Tournament resume when Mississippi State came to Columbia for the team's final home game of the season.

At the first media timeout, the Tigers led 13-12. Hayley Frank had eight of the 13 points on 3-4 shooting, including 2-2 from beyond the arc. Missouri shot 7-11 from 3-point range to start the game.

Mississippi State closed out the first half on an 8-2 run, hitting their final four shots of the half in a period where Missouri went nearly four minutes without a make. But Missouri responded nicely in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 17-10 in the frame. Aijha Blackwell, who did not make the trip to Athens in Missouri’s loss Thursday after failing to meet program standards and expectations, scored six points in the third.

“I’m growing as a person, growing as a basketball player,” Blackwell said. “Adversity hit for me, obviously, but I have to keep my head on straight and stay focused and just see the light at the end of the tunnel always. They were really encouraging with me coming back and stuff, so it worked out well.”

Blackwell finished with 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Missouri was tested early in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs went on a 13-4 run to open the quarter, tying the game at 55 with six minutes to play. Pingeton called timeout.

“That was a big timeout for our girls to really rally around each other,” Pingeton said. “You go into the huddle and there’s constant conversation going on, so as a coach you feel really good about that versus when everything’s stone cold quiet.”

Coming out of the timeout, Blackwell built on her solid second half and nailed a 3-pointer to retake the lead. Frank added a putback layup and Haley Troup hit a 3-pointer to give Missouri a 63-55 lead with 3:53 to play.

Mississippi State went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to three points, but a Lauren Hansen three-pointer followed by a couple free throws gave Missouri an eight-point lead with under a minute to play. Missouri made its free throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter and put the game to bed.

Blackwell, Frank and Troup carried the Tigers in the second half, scoring 13, 11 and eight points, respectively. Frank finished with 19 points, while Troup added 16.

LaDazhia Williams got the start on her Senior Day, but played just 12 minutes. She went 1-5 from the field and finished with three points.

With just two regular season games remaining before the SEC tournament in Nashville, the Tigers gained some much-needed momentum and improved their SEC tournament seeding with the win. They improved to 17-10 (6-8 SEC) and leapfrogged Mississippi State in the conference standings. If the SEC tournament started tomorrow, they’d be the eighth seed.