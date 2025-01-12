Mizzou women drop 16th straight SEC game

The Florida Gators just couldn’t miss.

Especially from 3.

The Gators shot 55.7 percent from the field and 52.2 percent from 3 on the way to a 93-67 win against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena on Sunday, handing the Tigers their 16th consecutive SEC loss.

“Disappointed in the outcome, tough game for us,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “I’m proud of our players, I feel like every time we take the court, we expect to win. … It feels like every night it just seems like it’s something different.”

For the season, Florida was shooting 31.6 percent from beyond the arc coming into the matchup, averaging 5.5 made 3-pointers per game. But every shot was falling for the Gators from the opening tip.

“They’ve got a couple of really good pieces,” Pingeton said. “... They hit a tough 3 in transition, there was a step-back 3, I think we had a missed assignment, didn’t go over a screen … In the first half, there were some tough shots that they had. I thought in the second half, people just got away from us.”

Freshman phenom Liv McGill got the Gators started with a layup, then the Tigers took the lead with a Grace Slaughter layup and an Ashton Judd 3.

Judd ended with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds, while Slaughter had 17.

Judd added a layup to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 7-4 with 7:52 left in the first quarter.

But McGill hit a second-chance 3 to tie the game, then Alexia Dizeko connected on a layup to put Florida ahead for good at 9-7 with 6:45 left in the first.

A McGill 3 - helping build her near triple-double of 21 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists - gave Florida a five-point advantage, but Mizzou cut the lead to a point with a Laniah Randle layup and a Judd layup off a steal-turned assist from Averi Kroenke.

Kroenke ended with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

“I try to look for the positive in everything,” Kroenke said. “And so last year, of course, I would do anything to get to play, but while I was out, I really got to take time to work on my shooting. So all last season, all summer, I really tried to put in a lot of reps and it’s cool to see it pay off.”

But the Gators then went on an 8-0 run, capped by a 3 from Jeriah Warren, who ended with a game-high 27 points, before Florida took a 26-17 lead into the first break.

Florida extended as far as a 13-point lead in the second quarter after a McGill 3 and the Tigers never got closer than eight points as Florida entered halftime with a 45-36 advantage.

A Judd jumper and 3 cut the lead to 46-41 early in the third quarter, but Florida quickly extended to a 12-point lead after one of Warren’s six 3s, then held the Tigers at bay as the Gators took a 69-57 lead into the fourth quarter.

Nyah Wilson seemed to hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third to cut the lead to single digits, but the shot was late and called off during the break.

Then an issue the Tigers have dealt with in my games this year reared its head again, simply, the fourth quarter.

Florida sprinted out to an 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter, creating an 80-57 lead, then used another 7-0 run a few minutes later to extend to a 93-64 lead with 2:22 left to play.

Florida outscored Missouri 24-10 in the fourth quarter, which followed a performance where Missouri was outscored 28-15 in the fourth quarter in a collapse against Georgia. The Tigers were outscored 20-11 in the fourth quarter in their loss to Oral Roberts as well.

“Maybe there’s a rotational something I’m missing,” Pingeton said. “... We talked about that as a staff and looked at that from our Georgia game. Maybe fatigue is setting in a little bit more than we realize, but we’ve got to figure something out and that’s on us coaches to figure it out.”

Florida was 34-of-61 (55.7 percent) from the field and 12-of-23 (52.2 percent) from 3, while hitting 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) from the free-throw line.

Missouri shot 25-of-54 (46.3 percent) from the field, 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) from deep and 12-of-20 (60 percent) from the line.

The Gators won the rebounding battle 37-25 and blocked five Mizzou shots.

Florida added 16 second-chance points, while the Tigers had just four and the Gators scored 21 points on fast breaks to the Tigers' five.The road through the SEC doesn’t get easier for Missouri (11-8, 0-4) which will hit the road to face No. 10 Oklahoma (13-3, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Oklahoma is currently leading Texas A&M with a chance to get to 14-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play as I write this.

“It’s a great opportunity, I mean, it’s a great league, great coaches, great players, you don’t get a chance to hang your head,” Pingeton said. “You don’t get a chance to feel sorry for yourself. No one feels sorry for you. .. I love how competitive the league is and there’s a lot of, like I said, just opportunities out there that we’ve got to stay the course and we’ve got to get back up, put our shoulders back and again, we talk a lot about fortitude in that locker room and what that looks like through adversity and the way we want to soldier on.”