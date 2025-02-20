Mizzou women fall short against Kentucky

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Once again, the Missouri Tigers played three quarters with a top-25 team basically even. But once again, the third quarter was the difference as the Tigers dropped a 73-65 game against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Mizzou Arena on Thursday. “That third quarter has been our Achillies Heel,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “And we just can’t seem to figure that one out. Just, it just always comes back to that third quarter.” That third quarter was when Kentucky outscored the Tigers 23-13 as Missouri won the other three quarters 52-50. The Tigers took a 34-31 lead into halftime, but Kentucky came out of halftime strong to tie at 37, 39 and 42 before a 9-0 run across 4:28 gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 51-42 with 52 seconds left in the third quarter. The Wildcats would take a 54-47 lead into the fourth. “We talk a about, a lot, just, like, being able to stop the bleeding a little earlier,” Tiger guard Averi Kroenke said. “I think with us, you know, we’ll compete or be beating teams for 38 minutes, but it’s that two-minute lapse where, you know, they may go on a 10-0 run, that really puts us in a hole. So just making sure we’re able to stop that after one bad possession, instead of letting it keep growing.” The Tigers didn’t fade in the fourth, staying within 10 points for almost the entire quarter, while cutting the lead to three after a Laniah Randle offensive board and putback with 4:14 made it 63-60 and two at a couple of points soon after. A Kroenke 3 with 2:50 left made it 65-63 and a Randle offensive board and tippin made it 67-65 with 1:41 to play.

But each time the Tigers cut the lead, the Wildcats responded. The Tigers had a look to tie at 65, but a turnover gave Kentucky an open layup, then the Wildcats went quickly after the Tigers cut it to 67-65 for a transition layup. The Wildcats forced 12 Tiger turnovers and scored 22 points on those opportunities, operating about as efficiently as possible when given the chance. “We did a good job with ball security, but they capitalized on our turnovers,” Pingeton said. “Scored 22 points off 12 turnovers, so really efficient for them. I thought we did a really good job from a rebounding standpoint as well.” The Tigers never got another chance in the final minutes after a turnover on a deep inbound pass led to two Kentucky free throws. Missouri outrebounded Kentucky 39-27, including a 19-5 advantage in offensive rebounds and a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points. “(Scoring off turnovers) really, it’s the difference in a game like tonight,” Pingeton said. “I think, you know, the difference between a live-ball turnover and a dead-ball turnover. A lot of times, those live-ball turnovers are hard to almost impossible to defend in transition. I thought we did a better job taking care of the ball tonight, I still think we can probably do better. There’s some that got away from us … I just, I think they were really efficient with it and did a heck of a job I feel like a lot of their turnovers were more dead-ball turnovers that didn’t allow us to get out in transition.” Randle led the Tigers with a double-double of 21 points (on 10-of-13 shooting) and 13 rebounds, while Grace Slaughter had 18 points and five boards. They were the only Tigers to score in double figures. “Laniah is just so aggressive going to the boards and I think, I don’t know how many of her points came off offensive rebounds,” Pingeton said. “But obviously, rebounded really, really well for us. … I think for Slaughter, Slaughter does what Slaughter does. She’s just a really elite offensive player.” The Tigers opened the game with a four-point lead after a Randle offensive rebound and putback made it 8-4, then again when Randle hit a driving layup to make it 16-12. But the Tigers allowed Kentucky to come back and tie the game at 18 going into the second quarter. Missouri led for much of the second quarter, building to a four-point advantage again at 31-27 after an Ashton Judd 3, but Kentucky tied the game at 31 before a Randle and-1 layup sent the Tigers into halftime leading 34-31. Missouri (13-15, 2-11 SEC) will play at Ole Miss at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Hear directly from Robin Pingeton, Grace Slaughter and Averi Kroenke