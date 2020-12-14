PowerMizzou - Mizzou women fall to Missouri State after long layoff

“This is a tough one,” Pingeton said. “I felt like we had some tired legs (and) had a hard time finishing around the rim. In the first half alone, I thought we left … at least 10 opportunities in the paint. You finish half of those, you’re looking at 10 points. That makes a big difference when you’re playing teams like Missouri State or anybody, really.”

MU coach Robin Pingeton acknowledged how the long layoff meant some conditioning issues for her team, but also stated that some self-induced mistakes didn’t help the Tigers’ cause, either.

Missouri State led by as much as 18 in the game and never trailed. Though Missouri cut the deficit to five in the second half, a woeful final stretch — finishing just 1-for-11 from the field — let the Bears get away with not hitting a shot of their own for the final 6:57 and coast away on free throws.

But in what was a fairly trouble-free 72-58 win by the Bears at Mizzou Arena, it looked as if there’s more than a little rust to shake off until the Tigers begin to fire on all cylinders.

Being 17 days since its last game, some rust was to be expected in the Missouri’s women’s return from a COVID-19-induced stoppage Monday, especially against a quality opponent like No. 20 Missouri State.

South Carolina transfer Ladazhia Williams led the Tigers with 15 points and eight rebounds, though she crucially fouled out with over nine minutes remaining. Hayley Frank finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Aijha Blackwell, held scoreless in the first half, cracked into double figures with 10 points.

Missouri State led by double digits at the end of the first quarter and shot 6-for-14 from 3-point range in the first half. The Bears also ran the floor with much more conviction, dominating the fast break battle 14-0 and getting the Tigers out of breath often.

Missouri had been on pause since Nov. 29, when a game for that day scheduled at Saint Louis was postponed due to a COVID-19 case and contact tracing within the Tigers’ program. That outbreak led to the cancellation of three more games: Dec. 2 vs. Morehead State, Dec. 6 vs. TCU and Dec. 10 at Texas Tech.

“I definitely saw that there was just kind of a little bit of clunkiness to our offense,” Frank said. “Just didn’t really move the ball. I just feel like there’s no excuse, even with the two weeks off. Those are just little things that we need to do.”

Early foul trouble from preseason All-SEC nominee Blackwell, who sat most of the first half with two fouls, contributed to that clunkiness. An eight-point third quarter from the sophomore got her back in the flow of things as the Tigers outscored the Bears 23-15 while shooting 58.3% from the field in the 10 minutes after halftime.

However, a sloppy fourth quarter that featured a combined five made shots to 16 combined fouls gave Missouri State the chance to win the game at the foul line, to which it responded in kind. Guard Brice Calip, who tied teammate Elle Ruffridge for a game-high 18 points, went 8-for-8 and 13-for-14 overall from the charity stripe to seal the deal for the Bears.

Pingeton believes that there’s plenty of offensive talent all over her team, despite what the stats from Monday showed. The key to letting that talent shine, however, lies in execution.

“I feel like we’ve got a lot of different kids that can put some points on the board,” Pingeton said. “Tonight, you might watch us and disagree, but I’ve had a chance to see them in practice. The more we can space out, share the ball, trust the flow of the motion offense and get maybe better rhythm shots, it’s going to help us.”

MU has a pair of non-conference games to close out this week at Mizzou Arena. New Orleans visits for a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday, while Oral Roberts takes on the Tigers at 2 p.m. Saturday.