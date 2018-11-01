“I didn’t think we’ve had a great couple days of practice,” coach Robin Pingeton said. “That carries over. But I’m proud of the way our girls responded.”

Missouri would ultimately survive, beating Washburn 74-59, but the final score didn't reflect how close the game was in the first half. The Tigers actually headed into the locker room at halftime trailing 29-28.

In the final seconds of the third quarter of Tuesday's game against Washburn University, Sophie Cunningham calmly drilled a corner three to extend Missouri’s lead to seven over Washburn. The buzzer-beater was met with cheers from the crowd on hand at Mizzou Arena, but more importantly, it felt like Missouri fans let out a sigh of relief.

Two wins in two games. The Missouri women's basketball team made it out of exhibition play unbeaten, but the Tigers left much to be desired in both performances.

Missouri dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring Washburn 23-15, to put the Ichabods away. Junior Amber Smith scored 12 of her 17 points in the quarter and controlled the boards for the Tigers in the process.

Despite the win, Missouri has one major thing to worry about heading into the regular season: turnovers. Division II opponents Missouri Western and Washburn couldn’t capitalize, but tougher competition will.

Missouri was 115th in the nation with 14.8 turnovers a game last season, and on Monday, Pingeton stressed the need for that number to fall below 10 this season.

It may be a while before Pingeton sees that goal come to fruition.

Missouri turned the ball over at least 15 times in both of its exhibition contests. Washburn did little to pressure lead guards Lauren Aldridge or Akira Levy, yet the Tigers finished with 19 giveaways.

The bulk of the turnovers were live-ball in transition or mistakes in half court offense. Ironically, Missouri pressed the entire game and Washburn finished with one fewer turnover. (Yikes)

“I feel like a lot of the things we did tonight were really rushed,” Pingeton said.

It is early in the season, and Missouri is adjusting to a new up-tempo offense, which looked great in certain stretches in both exhibition games, but the turnovers are beginning to pile up. According to Pingeton, the key will be finding a comfort zone between playing quick but not in a hurry. That is how Missouri can avoid careless turnovers.

The Tigers open the regular season at Western Illinois on Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.