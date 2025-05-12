Mizzou wrestling adds Keegan O'Toole as assistant coach

After a career that left him as a Tiger great, Keegan O’Toole is getting into the coaching ranks quickly at Missouri.

O’Toole, who ended his collegiate career with 108 wins to just five losses, along with two national championships, a runner-up finish and two third-place finishes, is joining the Tiger coaching staff, head coach Brian Smith and the Tigers announced Monday.

“Keegan is an exceptional individual with a deep passion for wrestling and coaching,” Smith said. “His dedication to Tiger Style and commitment to training for the Olympics will be incredibly inspiring for the wrestlers around him. Having someone with sucha high wrestling IQ and loyalty on our staff will surely be a huge asset.”

Though his college career is over, O’Toole is still training for competition as he uses his time to prepare for an Olympic run in the 2028 games in Los Angeles. He had already announced a plan to stay in Columbia and train with the Tigers along the way.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity to be able to five back to the program that gave me so much,” O’Toole said. “I can’t wait to be in these guys’ corners pushing them to be great wrestlers, but even more important, great people. Tiger Style is a lifestyle, and I want to help young men embody that.”

O’Toole graduated from Missouri with a bachelor’s in personal finance planning in 2024.