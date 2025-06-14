New look for Mizzou O-Line in 2025

With at least three new faces joining the starting offensive line, the Missouri Tigers’ have a lot of decisions to make going into the start of the season.

“Offensive line is still a work in progress,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said at the end of spring camp.

The Tigers had two members of last year’s line get drafted, led by Armand Membou at the No. 7 overall pick, plus a third who signed an un-drafted free agent deal.

Add on the Tigers’ three-year starting center has had a long-term injury to recover from and the line looked pretty different throughout spring practice.

The lone returning face was Cayden Green at left guard.

“You’ve got to get five playing as one,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s really no different than what we’ve had every year. You know, two years ago, we had a brand new line coach who was introduced after spring football and that turned out to be one of the best offensive lines in the country. So, it’s about accelerating trust among the group and I think coach, obviously, coach (Brandon) Jones will have that.”

In spring camp, the Tigers had multiple people working in to replace Marcus Bryant, who was drafted in the seventh round by the New England Patriots, at left tackle.

West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams IV took regular snaps at left tackle, but the leader taking the most first-team reps was Jayven Richardson, a redshirt junior who joined the team going into last season after starting his career at Hutchinson Community College.

But going into fall camp, the Tigers also want to include redshirt sophomore Logan Reichert in that competition.

“Working primarily Jayven Richardson and Johnny at left tackle,” Drinkwitz said. “With Jayven getting most of the reps at the 1. … Logan Reichert missed most of spring because of a foot injury … so we want to give him an opportunity to compete. He’s got a lot of big-time ability.”

With Green solidified at left guard, Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice was playing the vast majority of snaps at center with Connor Tollison still recovering from injury. Tristan Wilson also took regular reps at center.

“I joked when I walked by Connor and asked him if he’s ever heard of Wally Pipp,” Drinkwitz said with a laugh after an early spring practice because of how well Giudice was picking up the offense.

Reichert might also compete at right guard as the Tigers look to replace Cam’Ron Johnson. Redshirt junior Curtis Peagler was regularly working at right guard throughout spring practice, but there’s also a chance Giudice or Tollison could shift a spot to the right after Tollison returns from injury.

Right tackle and the face replacing Membou is the only spot that solidified during spring practice.

Wake Forest transfer graduate Keagan Trost won the job pretty quickly.

“For me, it was a little bit hard to know on tape how physical and how athletic he was,” Drinkwitz said. “Just because of the style and scheme that he was playing in last year. But watching him go against some of the best defensive ends in the country, I'll just go ahead and say it, put it out there for those guys and make Coach (Brian) Early sweat, watching him compete, watching him be physical, watching him play against those guys, get beat, respond. He’s got athleticism, he’s got toughness. He’s got a lot of playing experience. So I feel very confident he can man that side and hold his own.”

The competitions will continue through fall camp as the Tigers work to replace 60 percent of the offensive line.

“Got to continue to work to get the best five out there,” Drinkwitz said.