New transfer Talan Chandler came to compete at center this season for NU

Northwestern continued its fortification of its offensive line with the addition of transfer center Talan Chandler on Friday, and Wildcat OL coach Bill O'Boyle is a big reason why.

Chandler, a redshirt freshman with four years of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal from Missouri on April 14. He announced his commitment to Northwestern on his April 25 visit to become the fourth player the team has brought in out of the portal to shore up its efforts in the trenches.

Chandler's relationship with O'Boyle goes back to his high school days at Nevada (Mo.). In 2023, Chandler initially committed to Colorado, where O'Boyle was the offensive line coach. But, as the Buffaloes struggled in head coach Deion Sanders' first season and Missouri intensified their recruiting efforts, Chandler flipped his commitment a month before Signing Day to the Tigers.

O'Boyle left Colorado after one season and was hired by Northwestern head coach David Braun for the 2024 season. His presence in Evanston was crucial to landing Chandler this time around.

"I've had a connection with Coach O'Boyle from when he recruited me at Colorado..." Chandler said. "He's an unbelievable person. He cares about the kids he has on his team, he loves football, he's very detail-oriented and driven... He's going to coach his ass off to push you to be the best you can be."

Chandler took two other visits -- one to former Colorado assistant Sean Lewis' San Diego State program and another to Tulane -- but he knew Northwestern was the place for him once he got there.

"Everything about the place, the facilities, the coaches, the culture...it was different than anywhere else I'd been, and that really stuck out to me," he said. "The coaches made me feel wanted, the players were easy to talk to and the culture stood out."

The other three offensive lineman Northwestern landed out of the portal this cycle are graduate transfers with one year remaining. Chandler, however, stands apart with four years of remaining eligibility. He appeared in just one game for the Tigers last season, against UMass.

There are no hard feelings for Chandler toward the Tigers, but he wanted a fresh opportunity where he felt he could better compete for playing time.

"I'm very grateful for my time at Mizzou. I'm very close with [head] coach [Eliah Drinkwitz] and [offensive line] coach [Brandon] Jones," he said. "But I believe in my abilities and I want to play... With the way things were aligned out there, I was just looking for a different opportunity."