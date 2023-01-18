Mizzou football will look to get over .500 for the first time since 2018 in 2023 and head coach Eli Drinkwitz is hoping that the 21 scholarship newcomers he signed will help in those efforts. PowerMizzou is going to profile each of the 21 new players to help fans familiarize themselves with the fresh faces on the roster. Next, is three-star defensive end Serigne Tounkara out of Clear Springs (Tex.).

Much like Mekhi Miller and Armand Membou this past season there could be an opportunity for Serigne to be next season's three-star true freshman to break into the rotation. Tounkara showed that he was a great run-stopper at Clear Springs and he has a lot of explosion off the snap. He has decent size as a true freshman, but will obviously have to bulk up from 240 pounds. He joins Northwestern transfer Austin Firestone, Arizona State transfer Joe Moore and three-star signee Jahkai Lang as new players who have joined the Tigers at EDGE, so Tounkara will have to battle with them alongside Arden Walker and Johnny Walker, who are expected to start, for playing time. With the newfound depth at the position Tounkara likely doesn't play much with a redshirt campaign being likely in his first season in Columbia, however, his explosion, effort and energy may be enough to get him on the field in 2023 assuming that he improves as time passes.

