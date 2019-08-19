How is the adjustment going on campus?



"The adjustment is going smooth so far. My teammates and coaches are helping me get used to things, the routine of things and that sort. My high school also helped me because our schedule is kind of based around things like this. So past experiences and people here just helping me and embracing me has been really helping my adjustment so far."

What's the bigger adjustment: Football or just being on your own as a college student?

"I would have to say football. Because it's a lot more intense up here, competitive, which I absolutely love. But it's more the football schedule and getting in the routine of things and balancing that with school."

Are you 100% playing inside?

"They have me playing both right now. Today I was at end. I just don't know. It depends on what coach tells me to do and I'll do it with 100 percent effort."

Do you feel more comfortable at either spot?

"Comfortable at either spot. Whatever they want me to do I'll do with 100 percent effort."

Who has been the guy at your position you've kind of leaned on to help you out?

"Really it's multiple guys for both inside and outside. Outside you have Chris Turner, Tre Williams, Tori (Jatorian Hansford), Tree (Trajan Jeffcoat), all of them help me with the playbook and stuff like that. Inside, Akial (Byers), Jordan (Elliott), (Markell) Utsey, Kobie (Whiteside), guys like that helping me especially with the playbook immediately when I got to camp."

With linemen it's always kind of been assumed that you're going to redshirt in your first year. How nice is it to have the new rule where you can play a few games even if you do end up redshirting?

"It works great because I have time to improve and if I do get redshirted that's just another year of eligibility and me helping this program achieve its goals."