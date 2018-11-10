In the moments after Tucker McCann missed a 31-yard field goal that would have given Missouri at least a guarantee of overtime against Vanderbilt, Drew Lock sat on the sideline. While 48,342 fans sweated (is that possible in an 18-degree wind chill?) and tried to convince themselves that there was no way this was going to happen to Missouri again, Lock talked with teammates Barrett Bannister and Lindsey Scott Jr.

“I’m like ‘Barrett, we’re going to win this game. We’re going to win this game,’” Lock said. “We’ve been through way too many upsetting things to happen. It’s time for one to go our way.”

Eventually, Lock’s wish came true. When Kyle Shurmur’s pass intended for Jared Pinkney fell incomplete in the front corner of the North end zone, Missouri had survived with a 33-28 win over Vanderbilt that clinched a bowl berth for the Tigers for a second straight season.

“Hope you got the full meal deal and the full value of a ticket. I’m kind of tired of those,” head coach Barry Odom said of Missouri’s heart-stopping finishes. “I thought it would be won or lost in the fourth quarter. So I’m proud of our team getting number six.”

“We’ve been through a lot here at the University, especially in the four years that I’ve been here,” Lock said. “The Missouri Tigers won and now we’re bowl eligible.”

That Missouri was in position to win this one was due to the fact that a football field is 100 yards long and not an inch shorter.

The Commodores led 28-26 and were perched on Missouri’s one-yard line as the fourth quarter began. Ke’Shawn Vaughn averaged 14.7 yards every time he ran the ball against Missouri on Saturday, but needing three feet to put his team up two scores, he couldn’t get it. The Tigers stuffed Vaughn mere inches from the goal line to keep the score 28-26.

“I don’t know who made it. There were a lot of guys taking credit for it,” Odom said. “We’ll see tomorrow who really made the play, but it was a big time stop.”

“It wasn’t me, I know that,” middle linebacker Cale Garrett said. “A lot of people around the ball, which is something you always want. I couldn’t tell you who made it first, but there were a lot of guys around the ball, I know that.”

Of course, Missouri was still behind. And the back end of the football was separated from the Tigers’ own goal line by a couple of blades of fake grass.

“It’s never fun starting on the one-yard line,” Lock said. “We thought we’d freeze them to start it off. They didn’t jump so we went to our ground and pound game. Once we hit them for eight or nine on that drive, it sounds crazy, but it was like, ‘All right, this is going to be our drive.’”

Larry Rountree III ran the ball on Missouri’s first five plays. He gained 31 yards. After two completions from Lock, including a 15-yarder to emergency starting tight end Daniel Parker Jr., Damarea Crockett took the baton, picking up 14 yards on three carries. On third and three at the Vandy 28-yard line, Lock hit freshman Dominic Gicinto on a crossing pattern for 25 yards. Lock kept the ball on a zone read on the next play, giving Mizzou its first lead of the game at 33-28 on a 14-play, 99-yard (and change), five minute and 38 second drive.

“At the end of it, you look and like that was a 99-yard drive to win the game,” Lock said. “But in the moment you’re just going play by play. It’s really cool to be able to look back on."

“That changes the whole mentality and the whole mood of the game,” Garrett said. “It’s just a huge momentum swing. That’s a big confidence booster for our offense to be able to take it from basically the most negative spot on the field for them and go score.”

If Vaughn gets another few inches, Missouri probably loses. If the offense gets a couple fewer inches, Missouri probably loses. But neither happened. For the defense, it was the continuation of a season-long trend. The Tigers have been much maligned on that side of the ball. But 19 times their opponents have attempted a fourth down. They have converted only five.

“You got to hold your end up,” linebacker Terez Hall said. “It’s like you live with your parents or something like that. You done graduated and stuff like that, you still ain’t got no job. You got to put something on the table, you know what I mean? That’s all what it is. Or you gonna get kicked out.”

Missouri didn’t get kicked out. Not on this day. For the fourth time this season, a Missouri game was decided on the final play. The Tigers are now 2-2 in this games.

“You can learn don’t get beat no more,” Hall said. “It ain’t really no special recipe behind it.”



