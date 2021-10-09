Notebook: Badie carries Mizzou to Homecoming win

“He’s got a big heart, and he loves this football team,” Drinkwitz said of Badie. “He loves Mizzou, he loves competing. He’s playing at a high level, and he knew we needed a spark, and that sucker is gritty. He’s a really good football player.”

During a game in which Badie scored three touchdowns, that 42-yard rush, which led to a Harrison Mevis field goal, might have been his most impressive play. After a 62-24 beatdown at the hands of Tennessee last week, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz publicly questioned his team’s effort during his Tuesday press conference. Saturday, Badie embodied that effort on each of his 19 touches. He finished Missouri’s 48-35 win with 217 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Drinkwitz said his grit inspired the rest of the team.

“Honestly, I just closed my eyes,” Badie said after the game. “When you close your eyes, sometimes good things happen. … I just wasn’t down, so I just kept running.”

But Badie refused to submit. He kept his legs churning, and thanks to an assist from wide receiver Chance Luper, who blocked Gaddie, Badie emerged from the tangle of bodies and took off downfield, gaining another 37 yards.

A North Texas defender had Missouri running back Tyler Badie by the head, and Badie started moving the wrong direction. He had taken a handoff on second down and 10 late in the third quarter of the Tigers’ matchup with the Mean Green, and North Texas defensive back Deshawn Gaddie met him about five yards downfield. Gaddie looked like a wrestler putting Badie in a headlock, and when another defender arrived and started pushing Badie back toward the line of scrimmage, a whistle seemed imminent.

Badie, finally given the keys to Missouri’s backfield this season after spending the last three playing a change-of-pace role behind Larry Rountree III, has been the Tigers’ most effective offensive player for his entire senior year. During the team’s two-game losing streak, however, room on the ground had been hard to come by. Badie mustered 72 rushing yards at Boston College and just 41 against Tennessee, averaging 2.9 yards per carry across the two contests.

He emphatically returned to the form he showed across the first three games on Saturday. Badie’s 217 rushing yards represented a career high. He averaged an astounding 12.8 yards per carry. He’s only eclipsed that number twice in his career, and he carried the ball seven times in one of those contests and six times in the other. He had four different runs span at least 39 yards.

Drinkwitz was effusive in his praise for Badie.

“He's probably the least talked-about great player in the country right now,” Drinkwitz said. “The guy is playing at an extremely high level. Two hundred yards rushing, three touchdowns. I mean, he refused to be tackled.”

Badie’s first touchdown marked the first points of the game. After a Kris Abrams-Draine interception gave Missouri the ball inside the North Texas 30-yard line, Badie ran untouched for a 12-yard score.

He showed off his receiving prowess on his second score. Connor Bazelak scrambled to his right to escape pressure and flipped a pass to Badie along the sideline. Badie demonstrated impressive body control, tapping his feet inbounds while securing the catch. Like his third-quarter run, he downplayed the play after the game, making it sound a lot more fortunate than it looked.

“Really, I just didn’t know where I was at,” Badie said with a grin. “So I talked to Connor after, I was like, ‘Did you know where I was at?’ And he was like, ‘yeah.’ So I was confused, because I was like running out there, and I was like, I’m pretty sure I’m running out of bounds, and so I just put my legs together and just hopefully thought I was in bounds, and I was. So that worked out perfectly.”

Badie’s third and final Homecoming house call came on his longest rush of the day. Midway through the second quarter, he found a cutback lane and accelerated away from everyone for a 52-yard score. The run drew roars from the season-high crowd of 46,985 and extended Missouri’s lead to 28-7, a cushion the Tigers would need as their defensive struggles reappeared in the fourth quarter.

Badie has now scored at least one touchdown in every game this season and 12 on the year. He’s just the fifth Missouri player ever to score double-digit touchdowns through the first six games of a season and the first since Derrick Washington in 2008. Badie also joined Brock Olivo and Devin West as the only Tigers to record multiple 200-yard rushing performances in the same season.

While some might be surprised at just how successful he’s been this season, Badie said he always envisioned this role for himself.

“I’ve always had like very high belief in myself,” he said. “I know what I’m capable of doing. I’m very confident in what I can do. But I just knew it wasn’t my time, and at the end of the day, it’s not everybody’s time to just go out there, and that’s what I tell the younger guys, too. Like, you have to wait, and your time will come, and luckily for me, that happened this season.”

Perhaps the most important aspect of Badie’s big day: He did it without taking his usual number of hits. Drinkwitz force-fed Badie through the first five games of the season. His 110 touches were far and away the most on Missouri’s team. The only skill position player that had been on the field for more than Badie’s 259 snaps was wide receiver Keke Chism.

But against North Texas, the coaching staff made a clear effort to get other players involved in the backfield. True freshman BJ Harris carried the ball 14 times after logging just six carries in the first five weeks combined. Dawson Downing had four carries, one of which went for a 60-yard touchdown. Elijah Young caught a pass.

Drinkwitz made clear that the fact that other running backs were on the field late (Badie didn’t touch the ball in the fourth quarter) was a coaches’ decision, that Badie wasn’t banged up. Badie welcomed the occasional respite.

“I mean, everybody wants to be able to just sit and just take a little breath,” Badie said. “So I feel like just being out there and just having the people that we can all trust to go out there and do the same thing, and there’s no dropoff, I feel like that’s the best thing.”

As a team, Missouri rushed for 314 yards — not just a season high, but its highest mark under Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz said that was a product of him staying more committed to the run than he had been in weeks past.

“I just decided going into this game that we were going to make sure the run game got going, and tried to stay out at third and longs and tried to make sure that we weren't putting too much pressure on everybody else to be perfect,” Drinkwitz explained.

It didn’t hurt that Badie carried not just would-be North Texas tacklers but the whole Missouri offense on his back. He finished with 226 of the team’s 474 yards from scrimmage.

“He is really competing hard,” Drinkwitz said, “He’s a special player, and we really need him.”