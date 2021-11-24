Notebook: Bazelak looks to keep ignoring 'noise,' avoiding turnovers

A segment of the Missouri fanbase wasn’t pleased when Eli Drinkwitz named Connor Bazelak the team’s starting quarterback for its win over Florida last weekend. As Bazelak and the Missouri offense struggled through the first three quarters, those inside Faurot Field made their displeasure heard. Despite the Tigers, a nine-point underdog in the matchup, never trailing Florida by more than four, boos rained down from the home stands seemingly every time a Missouri drive didn’t end with points. The boos crescendoed in volume as the third quarter progressed, with Missouri punting on all four of its possessions that quarter. That was, admittedly, a bleak stretch. Bazelak didn’t complete a pass during the third period, and the Tigers didn’t find the end zone during the first 45 minutes. Yet Drinkwitz stuck with Bazelak. The primary reason: Bazelak didn’t put the ball in harm’s way. After Bazelak threw nine interceptions across his past six starts entering Saturday, taking care of the ball became his primary directive, and given the performance of the Missouri defense, Drinkwitz was content to mitigate risks, punt the ball and put the game in their hands. “The field got tilted on us in that third quarter, and not putting the ball in jeopardy, as frustrating as that can be for fans watching the game, it's about winning the game at the end,” Drinkwitz said. “I think if either team would have turned the ball over, I think it would have been the other team would have won it. And for neither team to have a turnover, to put the ball in jeopardy, put us in a position to win the game at the end. And when you're playing a team that has a lot of talent, and you're trying to make sure that you put yourself in a position to execute to win, the first thing you can’t do is beat yourself. And I feel like we're doing that, and I feel like that's how you have to win games in this league.”

After the game, Drinkwitz complimented Bazelak for “blocking out the noise” — not letting the boos get to him and trying to prove himself with a risky throw. The characteristically even-keeled Bazelak said the crowd didn’t bother him. “The same fans that were booing are the same ones cheering at the end,” Bazelak said. “Everyone’s got their own opinions, and they can have those, but I’m not too worried about it.” Ultimately, Drinkwitz’s offensive strategy worked out, as Missouri forced overtime at 16-16. After the Tigers answered Florida’s touchdown with a score of their own, Drinkwitz flipped from conservative to aggressive, sending his offense back onto the field for a two-point conversion that would decide the game. Not only that, he put the ball in his quarterback’s hands. It wasn’t just Drinkwitz that trusted Bazelak to deliver on the decisive play, but the entire offense. “He asked if we wanted to run a different play, and everyone in the huddle was like no, no, no, let’s run that one,” Bazelak said. “So I think that kind of shows everyone was confident in the play and knew how to execute it.” Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Bazelak reiterated what his coach and teammates said after the game: tight end Daniel Parker Jr., the recipient of his throw, was his third and final read. He initially looked to get the ball to Tyler Badie in the flat, but pressure from defensive end Zachary Carter would have made it difficult to deliver the ball accurately or on time. So, in Bazelak’s words, he “kind of improvised, shot a little fadeaway.” “I was actually a little worried that I kind of short-armed it, because I was back-pedaling,” Bazelak said. “But, I mean, he was wide open, and I just saw everyone going crazy and I knew he caught it, so it was awesome.” Missouri will look for Bazelak to continue the balancing act of avoiding unnecessary risks but delivering on key plays when the offense faces off with its former coach on Friday. Bazelak noted that former Missouri head coach and current Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom likes to drop eight players in coverage, preventing deep shots and trying to undercut intermediate passes. He also expects Arkansas, like Florida, to make someone other than Badie beat them. The Razorback run defense has played better lately after a poor start to the season, holding their past five opponents to 135 yards or fewer on the ground. Meanwhile, in Missouri’s six wins this season, Badie is averaging more than 200 scrimmage yards per game, compared to 99 during the five losses. As a result, Bazelak and the passing game will likely need to pick up some of the slack, but without being reckless. The Razorbacks haven’t been as interception-happy as last season, when they picked off opposing quarterbacks 13 times, but they’ve still fooled their fair share of quarterbacks, recording 10 interceptions so far this year. “I think it’s definitely similar to Kentucky,” Bazelak said. “They keep everything in front, and they’re tough, physical. They stopped the run real well against Alabama. So we’ve got to find ways to hurt them in the air. They’re a great defense. I know coach Odom does a great job coaching the scheme and everything.”

Badie named Doak Walker Award finalist

Speaking of Badie, he continues to earn recognition for his stellar senior season. Tuesday, he was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the best running back in the country. The winner will be announced Dec. 9. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Iowa State’s Breece Hall are the other two finalists. Badie ranks fourth nationally in rushing yards — ahead of Hall but behind Tucker — and second in scrimmage yards, ahead of both other finalists. Hall has scored 19 touchdowns on the season, Walker has scored 18 and Badie has scored 17. Walker leads the nation in runs of 20 yards or more, while Badie leads in runs of 30-plus and 40-plus. “He’s unbelievable,” Bazelak said of Badie. “Kind of like a safety net for me. Any time that I can get him the ball will make me look good.” Badie’s 1,385 yards on the ground currently ranks third in school history for a single season. He needs 194 yards Friday to pass Devin West for first all-time.

Manuel reflects on defensive improvement