The last time Derek Dooley coached a game at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, the Volunteers played Missouri. It was Nov. 10, 2012, and Missouri’s first trip to Knoxville since joining the SEC. The Tigers overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit, won 51-48 in the fourth overtime and doomed the Volunteers to a second consecutive season that wouldn’t result in bowl eligibility. Dooley was fired the following week, after Tennessee lost to Vanderbilt. As Dooley, now Missouri’s offensive coordinator, prepares to return to Knoxville six years later, he admitted that he thinks about that game from time to time. Fielding questions from reporters Tuesday, Dooley didn’t shy away from talking about his three seasons at Tennessee, where he amassed a record of 15-21. “I think about it objectively, without emotion,” Dooley said of Tennessee’s 2012 loss to Missouri. “That’s what you have to do. That first year after it, I thought about it a lot emotionally, and then over time, you think about it more objectively, and what do you learn from it.”

Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley (left) coached Tennessee from 2010-2012. Jordan Kodner

Like most coaches, Dooley stopped well short of saying he’ll carry extra motivation into the matchup against his old team. He pointed out that Tennessee’s program is vastly different from the one he headed from 2010 through 2012; since his departure, the Volunteers have hired two new coaches and changed athletics directors, and no player he coached is still on the roster. Quarterback Drew Lock said he and Dooley conversed about a few logistical aspects of playing at Tennessee this week, but aside from that, Dooley has given no indication that this game means more to him than any other. But Dooley did reflect for a moment about his tenure at Tennessee. Even though his record there was underwhelming, Dooley said he will always harbor some gratitude to the university for hiring him to his first Power Five head coaching job. “We didn’t of course get the results that we wanted when I was there, but that experience there, 32 months, made me a better coach and made me a better man,” Dooley said. “So in some ways you’re always grateful for every experience you got, and they gave me a great opportunity.” That experience was one of the reasons head coach Barry Odom hired Dooley when former offensive coordinator Josh Heupel left for Central Florida following last season. Dooley had never called plays or coached quarterbacks before — after being fired by Tennessee, he spent five years as the wide receivers coach of the Dallas Cowboys — but his combination of prior head coaching experience and knowledge of pro-style offensive schemes appealed to both Odom and Lock. Odom, in his first head coaching position, said Dooley has passed on several lessons that he learned during his first stint in the SEC. “He and I just had some one-on-one discussions with similar situations, topics within the sport, different areas of the game that he could relate to,” Odom said. “It’s been good. … He’s done a great job with the offense, building that into what it is today, but also the head coaching side is a great value of that for me.” Walters breaks down goal-line stand The turning point in Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt on Saturday came late in the third quarter, when the Tigers stopped Commodore running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn short of the goal line on fourth down and one. Missouri’s offense proceeded to drive 99 yards for a touchdown, seizing a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. After the game, Odom said he didn’t know which players had been involved in the stop. Tuesday, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters credited several individuals for their contributions on what he deemed his “favorite play of the year.” Walters said defensive tackle Jordan Elliott started to create the pile of bodies that blocked what was supposed to be the hole along the line of scrimmage by stonewalling the Vanderbilt center. Fellow defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. also stood up a blocker. Defensive end Akial Byers and cornerback DeMarkus Acy both raced in from the edge of the formation to get their hands on Vaughn. Byers' outstretched arm appeared to actually stop Vaughn’s forward progress about a foot from the goal line. Finally, linebacker Terez Hall “completely leveled the fullback,” in Walters’ words. Without his lead blocker, Vaughn simply ran into a tangle of bodies, and he never reached the goal line.

Linebacker Terez Hall helped Missouri make a critical stop on fourth down and one against Vanderbilt. Jordan Kodner