Notebook: Dooley reminisces as he prepares to return to Tennessee
The last time Derek Dooley coached a game at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, the Volunteers played Missouri. It was Nov. 10, 2012, and Missouri’s first trip to Knoxville since joining the SEC. The Tigers overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit, won 51-48 in the fourth overtime and doomed the Volunteers to a second consecutive season that wouldn’t result in bowl eligibility. Dooley was fired the following week, after Tennessee lost to Vanderbilt.
As Dooley, now Missouri’s offensive coordinator, prepares to return to Knoxville six years later, he admitted that he thinks about that game from time to time. Fielding questions from reporters Tuesday, Dooley didn’t shy away from talking about his three seasons at Tennessee, where he amassed a record of 15-21.
“I think about it objectively, without emotion,” Dooley said of Tennessee’s 2012 loss to Missouri. “That’s what you have to do. That first year after it, I thought about it a lot emotionally, and then over time, you think about it more objectively, and what do you learn from it.”
Like most coaches, Dooley stopped well short of saying he’ll carry extra motivation into the matchup against his old team. He pointed out that Tennessee’s program is vastly different from the one he headed from 2010 through 2012; since his departure, the Volunteers have hired two new coaches and changed athletics directors, and no player he coached is still on the roster. Quarterback Drew Lock said he and Dooley conversed about a few logistical aspects of playing at Tennessee this week, but aside from that, Dooley has given no indication that this game means more to him than any other.
But Dooley did reflect for a moment about his tenure at Tennessee. Even though his record there was underwhelming, Dooley said he will always harbor some gratitude to the university for hiring him to his first Power Five head coaching job.
“We didn’t of course get the results that we wanted when I was there, but that experience there, 32 months, made me a better coach and made me a better man,” Dooley said. “So in some ways you’re always grateful for every experience you got, and they gave me a great opportunity.”
That experience was one of the reasons head coach Barry Odom hired Dooley when former offensive coordinator Josh Heupel left for Central Florida following last season. Dooley had never called plays or coached quarterbacks before — after being fired by Tennessee, he spent five years as the wide receivers coach of the Dallas Cowboys — but his combination of prior head coaching experience and knowledge of pro-style offensive schemes appealed to both Odom and Lock. Odom, in his first head coaching position, said Dooley has passed on several lessons that he learned during his first stint in the SEC.
“He and I just had some one-on-one discussions with similar situations, topics within the sport, different areas of the game that he could relate to,” Odom said. “It’s been good. … He’s done a great job with the offense, building that into what it is today, but also the head coaching side is a great value of that for me.”
Walters breaks down goal-line stand
The turning point in Missouri’s win over Vanderbilt on Saturday came late in the third quarter, when the Tigers stopped Commodore running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn short of the goal line on fourth down and one. Missouri’s offense proceeded to drive 99 yards for a touchdown, seizing a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
After the game, Odom said he didn’t know which players had been involved in the stop. Tuesday, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters credited several individuals for their contributions on what he deemed his “favorite play of the year.”
Walters said defensive tackle Jordan Elliott started to create the pile of bodies that blocked what was supposed to be the hole along the line of scrimmage by stonewalling the Vanderbilt center. Fellow defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. also stood up a blocker. Defensive end Akial Byers and cornerback DeMarkus Acy both raced in from the edge of the formation to get their hands on Vaughn. Byers' outstretched arm appeared to actually stop Vaughn’s forward progress about a foot from the goal line. Finally, linebacker Terez Hall “completely leveled the fullback,” in Walters’ words. Without his lead blocker, Vaughn simply ran into a tangle of bodies, and he never reached the goal line.
The stop was the most dramatic of many short-yardage stops made by the Missouri defense on third and fourth down this season. The Tigers have allowed opponents to convert just six of 20 fourth downs on the year. That’s tied for the sixth-best rate in the country. “Fourth and one” has evolved into a catch-phrase for the Missouri team, intended to remind players to approach everything they do with the do-or-die mindset that they’d bring to a critical fourth down. Walters credited the phrase for the defense’s success on fourth down.
“We talk about having the fourth and one mentality all the time,” Walters said. “Just the hyper attention to detail and the physicality, both mentally and physically, the toughness of getting that play, getting that down. So I think it’s just a product of what you’re emphasizing, and we’ve been emphasizing it, and they’ve been good in those situations.”
Bakare burning his redshirt
With Tyler Badie out of the Missouri lineup against Vanderbilt due to a foot injury, the Tigers allotted a few snaps to fellow true freshman Simi Bakare. Bakare gained 12 yards on his first college carry.
Even though Badie is expected to return to action against Tennessee, Odom said Bakare will continue to see the field in some capacity. Bakare has become a regular special-teams contributor, and Odom said the team will not seek to redshirt Bakare this season. Missouri’s official participation reports list Bakare as having played in four games this season, meaning he would be able to preserve a year of eligibility if he doesn’t play another snap. On Tuesday, however, Odom said the Vanderbilt game was Bakare’s fifth. Either way, it sounds like Bakare will continue to see the field moving forward, making this season count as his freshman year.
“The one carry he had, he looked pretty good doing it, and I think he’s earned with his ability and his right to go get some more, and he will,” Odom said. “... The way that he looked on the (scout team), it’s hard to keep him off the field, so that’s exciting for him.”
Swinson returns to the practice field
Just three months after tearing the ACL in his left knee, freshman tight end Messiah Swinson was back in pads and going through warmups with the team at practice Tuesday. Odom said Swinson was “very limited” in what he did, but he called returning to the field a “mental hurdle” for Swinson. Odom didn’t rule out the possibility that Swinson could return for Missouri’s bowl game, though the idea of a player returning to the field so soon after a major knee surgery seems far-fetched.
“When men were men, they would come back from ACL surgeries in like three months and not miss a snap,” Odom joked.
“Was excited to see Messiah out there today. … He’s put in a lot of work, lot of hours and a lot of mental strain to get to that point, so there’s a chance. It won’t be the next two weeks, but there’s a chance in the bowl game that he could help us out.”
Injury report
Missouri may have welcomed Swinson back to the practice field Tuesday, but the Tigers were still without their top tight end in Albert Okwuegbunam. Okwuegbunam, along with cornerback Adam Sparks and wide receiver Nate Brown, did not practice, and Odom said all three players will miss Saturday’s game.
Okwuegbunam left Missouri’s game against Florida in the second quarter and then missed the Vanderbilt game with a right shoulder injury. Not only is he expected to miss the Tennessee game, but our sources have indicated he is a long shot to suit up for the regular-season finale against Arkansas. Similarly, no word on Sparks’ long-term availability has been provided, but after Tuesday’s practice, a player said Sparks is “out for the year.” Brown has missed four games this season as he’s battled a groin injury.
Aside from those three players, Odom said he expects everyone else on the roster to be available Saturday. That includes Badie and senior tight end Kendall Blanton, who has missed the past three games with a knee sprain.