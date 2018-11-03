“It creates a whole lot for us when we get on the field with him,” Scott said. “So everybody’s, like, just making plays and everything, and that’s how we liked it.”

Hall caught four of those passes for 77 yards and a score. His mere presence on the field allowed the Tigers’ other receivers more room to operate, as the Gator defense had to provide safety help to his side of the field thanks to his speed. Freshman wideout Kam Scott , who caught a 41-yard touchdown during the game, called Hall “one of the most important people on our team.”

The entire Missouri offense agreed. Hall had missed the team’s past four games with a groin injury, and during his absence, the Tiger passing attack struggled. Quarterback Drew Lock averaged 221 yards through the air during that span, and just 170.3 yards per game during the team’s three conference losses. In those three losses, Lock threw one total touchdown and four interceptions. Saturday, with Hall back in the lineup, Lock played arguably the best game of his college career, completing 24 of 32 passes for 250 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers in his first win over a ranked opponent.

Emanuel Hall didn’t betray his emotions. His eyes stayed dry as he slapped hands with Missouri fans on his way off Steve Spurrier/Florida Field, and his voice never wavered as he answered questions from a herd of reporters. But before he stepped into the tunnel following the Tigers’ 38-17 win over No. 11 Florida, Hall made sure to find his mother in the stands. The two embraced, and Hall uttered a single, matter-of-fact sentence.

But this game meant more to Hall than simply a return to the football field in the first time in more than a month. On Oct. 11, three days before Missouri traveled to face Alabama, Hall’s father, Daton, died suddenly. Hall left the team and returned to his hometown of Franklin, Tennessee, for more than a week. Saturday, he called this “the toughest year of my life.”

“God’s got a plan for everybody, and I’m just beyond blessed to be out here and playing this game,” Hall said. “At the end of the day, you’ve still got to take care of your business, because the world doesn’t stop.”

Hall’s teammates praised his resilience for rejoining the team and returning to the field Saturday. Running back Larry Rountree III said Hall has remained stoic about his father’s passing, but his willingness to play again this season spoke volumes to his teammates.

“Just to come back — and he’s not really even shown any emotion in front of me — I just think it’s substantial,” Rountree said. “I don’t know how I would deal with that. But he’s handled it well.”

When he arrived at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday, Hall said he didn’t yet know if he was going to be able to play. He planned to test his groin out in pregame warmups and the first few snaps and see how it responded. It wasn’t until his first deep route that he realized he would be able to not only play, but contribute. Lock said he underthrew his first pass to Hall because he didn’t expect Hall to be back to full speed so quickly.

“I was telling the coaches the whole time, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to play this game or not,’” Hall said. “But at the end of the day, I love playing. As soon as I get on the field, it’s kind of hard to be like, ah, no, I’m not going to play anymore. So just toughed it out.”

Asked about the importance of Hall to the offense, Lock evoked the Peanuts character Linus, who carries his blue blanket at all times for comfort. Lock said Hall provides that level of security when he’s on the field. Not only does he draw defenders with his speed, but he can be counted upon to make plays in key situations, like when he caught a 41-yard pass on a third down and ten in the second quarter. Three plays later, Missouri scored a touchdown to take a 21-3 lead.

“When you’re growing up you’ve got your blankie, your little like blanket,” Lock said with a smile. “It’s like I was sleeping, and I was freezing for four weeks, but the little blankie came back and made some plays for us.”

Hall, in turn, used a similar cliche to describe his chemistry with Lock, whose play during Missouri’s first four conference games had drawn criticism from fans.

“He’s a hell of a quarterback,” Hall said. “I couldn’t do it without him and he uses me a lot. It’s like peanut butter and jelly. It goes together.”

Hall didn’t shy away from answering questions about his father’s passing after the game, but he didn’t appear interested in delving too deep into his emotions, either. That was a time to celebrate the Tigers’ first win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 1, 2015, before Hall arrived on campus. He did, however, admit that he took comfort in having his mother in the stands, saying “she’s been through it just like me.” To be able to have such an impact on the Missouri offense with her watching made the day all the more special.

“She didn’t know if I was going to play, and she came anyways, and I got to play and I got to do my thing,” Hall said. “So like I said, there’s a plan for everything, and I truly believe that, and I think tonight was part of that plan.”

Parker Jr. fills in as top tight end

While Missouri got Hall back Saturday, it also lost one of its other top receiving threats. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam left the game in the first half with a right shoulder injury and did not return. Fellow tight end Kendall Blanton has been dealing with a knee sprain, and he didn’t make the trip to Florida.

That left Daniel Parker Jr., a true freshman who came to Missouri expecting to play defensive end, as the team’s top tight end. Parker didn’t shy away from the moment. He not only excelled as a blocker, he ran three routes and caught a pass for three yards. Parker said it was his first catch in a game since his freshman year of high school.