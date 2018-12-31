Notebook: Lock, Mizzou try not to let bitter ending define season
As head coach Barry Odom, quarterback Drew Lock and two other players sat at a podium and addressed media members following Missouri’s 38-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the inevitable question, which would have surely been asked regardless of the result Monday evening, arrived. After three-and-a-half years as the starting quarterback, what is Lock’s legacy as a Tiger?
Before Odom could address the question, Lock leaned toward him and told him not to answer. Move on to the next question, he said. Even after being touted as a future star out of high school, setting an SEC single-season record for touchdown passes as a junior and receiving hype as a potential first-round pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, Lock tried to shift the narrative away from himself. He wanted his coach to focus on how the entire team, or the whole senior class, contributed to a turnaround from a four-win season in 2016 to an 8-5 record this year.
“He just leaned over and said, ‘You don’t have to answer that, get on to the next question,’” Odom said, “and that maybe says who Drew Lock is.”
In reality, of course, that’s not the way it works. As Monday’s game illustrated, the quarterback is always at the center of any football storyline, and in this case, that storyline was that Lock and Missouri came up short.
A Liberty Bowl that featured bunches of momentum-shifting plays and head-scratching decisions essentially ended with the ball in Lock’s hands. Facing a fourth down and one at the Oklahoma State 10-yard line with just over a minute on the clock, Lock faked a handoff to running back Larry Rountree III, who had racked up 204 yards on the ground, and took off toward the first down marker. Safety Kolby Peel wrestled him to the ground before he could get there, and Missouri turned the ball over on downs. There are probably a dozen plays which, if one were changed, would have altered the final result, but because that was Missouri’s last and because it was Lock who carried the ball, the final fourth down will be second-guessed and scrutinized the hardest.
It’s always tempting to dwell on the ending, but Odom and Lock’s teammates all maintained that, no matter how Lock’s college career had ended Monday, his legacy would have been the same.
“Y’all look at Drew Lock’s numbers,” tight end Kendall Blanton said. “There’s no disappointment, no shame in that man’s game. I don’t want to hear any negative talk. I know I see a whole bunch of people tweeting about him and everything, but Drew Lock is Drew Lock, and he’s the best quarterback in the SEC and the best quarterback in the nation if you ask me.”
It’s not as if Lock attempted to sidestep responsibility for the fourth-down play. In the postgame press conference, he explained that the call included the option to hand the ball to Rountree, and it was his decision to keep it. His teammates backed that decision, saying he made the right call based on what he saw from Oklahoma State’s defense.
“It was a read, and the guy crashed down, so Drew’s supposed to pull that,” Rountree said. “It was the right thing to do.”
“He’s the guy that got us to this point, and you never question what he does,” senior guard Kevin Pendleton said. “He saw the chance to make a play, and it just didn’t work out. You can’t be mad at that.”
Lock easily could have wound up the hero. Early in the fourth quarter, one play after an interception by safety Cam Hilton, Lock hit Johnathon Johnson for an 86-yard touchdown to cut Missouri’s deficit from 16 points to nine. On the Tigers’ final drive, he succeeded in running for a first down on a third down and short. Then, on a fourth down and three, he hung in the pocket in the face of pressure and threw a perfect pass to Johnson for seven yards despite taking a vicious hit. In a somewhat awkward moment, he posed for pictures with a trophy after the game, having been voted Missouri’s offensive player of the game.
Instead, Lock found himself watching as officials straightened the chains, stretching the first down marker a few feet past the football Lock had just carried. His pain at the loss, and that of several other Tiger seniors, was visible. Lock wore an unusually blank expression during the postgame press conference, and Johnson at one point choked back tears.
But in their comments to the media, Lock and the other seniors focused more on the positive aspects of their careers than Monday’s disappointment. As a Liberty Bowl spokesperson ended the postgame press conference for the Missouri contingent, Lock interrupted, making sure to thank the fans who made the trip to Memphis. Several of Missouri’s seniors said they spent more time in the locker room after the game reflecting on the positive moments in their careers.
“Drew’s going to go play 15 years in the league, lead his team to many wins in the NFL, and I’m sure it hurts right now and he’s going to hear it right now, but in 10 to 15 years, he’s not going to hear the people talk about this game,” Pendleton said. “It sucks. We all wanted to go out with a win. We wanted to go out the right way, but the experiences that we’ve all had, the bonds that we’ve created, that’s going to trump anything that anyone could ever say about his playing ability, our playing ability and the things we did, the wins and losses.”
Despite Lock’s protest, Odom did ultimately answer the question about Lock’s legacy. In his answer, he never mentioned Lock’s numbers, nor his draft stock. He certainly didn’t take the final play Monday into account. It may be tempting to paint the last drive of Lock's college career as a microcosm for his career, but in Odom’s mind, it was Lock’s desire to shine the spotlight on the entire senior class rather than just himself that revealed more about his contributions to the program than any play in the Liberty Bowl.
“Drew was The Guy, but also he was another guy,” Odom said, “and that’s a pretty big statement if you were to take a step back and look with a lense over the things that he’s done in his career at Mizzou.”
Rountree explodes in Crockett’s absence
For the second consecutive game, Missouri was without one of its two primary options in the backfield, as Damarea Crockett didn’t suit up for the game due to injury. It didn’t appear to matter. Rountree, who had topped 100 yards rushing in each of the team’s last two regular-season games, exploded for a career-high 204 yards on 27 carries. He also scored a touchdown.
Rountree credited the offensive line for paving the way for his big night, and he credited his ability to handle such a heavy workload to his practice habits.
“That just comes with practice,” he said of his endurance. “I thank the scouts helping us get right for all these games, ... the o-line and the offense.”
Rountree had already reached a milestone this season when he topped 1,000 yards rushing in Missouri’s regular-season finale, but Monday’s performance vaulted him into the Tiger record books. Rountree finishes the season with 1,216 rushing yards on the season, which ranks fifth in school history for single-season rushing. No Missouri rusher has topped 1,200 yards on the ground in a single year since Brad Smith in 2005.
Third down struggles hurt defense
Missouri’s defense has had its share of struggles this year, particularly against the pass. But entering the postseason, one area of strength for the Tigers appeared to be their defense on third down. Missouri’s opponents during the regular season converted just 31.8 percent of third downs into first downs, which ranked No. 15 nationally.
Against Oklahoma State, however, the Tigers struggled to get its defense off the field with third down stops, and those struggles loomed large in several of the Cowboys’ touchdown drives. Oklahoma State picked up first downs on nine of its 14 third downs — 64.3 percent. Plus, it’s not like those were a bunch of short-yardage situations; the Cowboys’ average distance on third down attempts was 7.2 yards.
Linebacker Terez Hall attributed Oklahoma State’s success on third down to its tempo and its ability to exploit Missouri’s man coverage in the secondary. When the Cowboys hustled to the line of scrimmage and snapped the ball for third down plays, Missouri wasn’t able to substitute players or get set in the defense it typically uses in passing situations. Plus, Oklahoma State utilized the middle of the field in its passing game, which is an area of weakness for man coverage.
“Early in the game, we were playing outside-in, we were playing man coverage on third down, and they were just running drag routes, crossing routes and slants and stuff like that to get open,” Hall said. “So we kind of mixed it up toward the second half. We played a little more zone, we blitzed, ran two man.”
Injury report
As stated above, Missouri started the game without one of its offensive weapons in Crockett. It lost several more during the course of the game. Wide receiver Emanuel Hall reeled in a 58-yard bomb from Lock in the first quarter, but he only caught one other pass in the game and didn’t play at all in the second half. Odom said Hall aggravated a groin injury that has plagued him all season on the long reception. Hall missed four games this year due to the injury.
“Emanuel after the long catch had a slight setback in the injury that he had and didn’t feel like he could come back and play at the speed he needed to to help us,” Odom said.
Wide receivers Dominic Gicinto and Jalen Knox also each left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return. Both players sustained violent hits to the helmet.
Terez Hall also missed a significant portion of the second half, leading freshman Nick Bolton to play in his place, but he ultimately returned to the field. Hall said he dislocated his finger after being blocked by Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace.