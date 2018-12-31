“He just leaned over and said, ‘You don’t have to answer that, get on to the next question,’” Odom said, “and that maybe says who Drew Lock is.”

Before Odom could address the question, Lock leaned toward him and told him not to answer. Move on to the next question, he said. Even after being touted as a future star out of high school, setting an SEC single-season record for touchdown passes as a junior and receiving hype as a potential first-round pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, Lock tried to shift the narrative away from himself. He wanted his coach to focus on how the entire team, or the whole senior class, contributed to a turnaround from a four-win season in 2016 to an 8-5 record this year.

As head coach Barry Odom , quarterback Drew Lock and two other players sat at a podium and addressed media members following Missouri’s 38-33 loss to Oklahoma State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the inevitable question, which would have surely been asked regardless of the result Monday evening, arrived. After three-and-a-half years as the starting quarterback, what is Lock’s legacy as a Tiger?

In reality, of course, that’s not the way it works. As Monday’s game illustrated, the quarterback is always at the center of any football storyline, and in this case, that storyline was that Lock and Missouri came up short.

A Liberty Bowl that featured bunches of momentum-shifting plays and head-scratching decisions essentially ended with the ball in Lock’s hands. Facing a fourth down and one at the Oklahoma State 10-yard line with just over a minute on the clock, Lock faked a handoff to running back Larry Rountree III, who had racked up 204 yards on the ground, and took off toward the first down marker. Safety Kolby Peel wrestled him to the ground before he could get there, and Missouri turned the ball over on downs. There are probably a dozen plays which, if one were changed, would have altered the final result, but because that was Missouri’s last and because it was Lock who carried the ball, the final fourth down will be second-guessed and scrutinized the hardest.

It’s always tempting to dwell on the ending, but Odom and Lock’s teammates all maintained that, no matter how Lock’s college career had ended Monday, his legacy would have been the same.

“Y’all look at Drew Lock’s numbers,” tight end Kendall Blanton said. “There’s no disappointment, no shame in that man’s game. I don’t want to hear any negative talk. I know I see a whole bunch of people tweeting about him and everything, but Drew Lock is Drew Lock, and he’s the best quarterback in the SEC and the best quarterback in the nation if you ask me.”

It’s not as if Lock attempted to sidestep responsibility for the fourth-down play. In the postgame press conference, he explained that the call included the option to hand the ball to Rountree, and it was his decision to keep it. His teammates backed that decision, saying he made the right call based on what he saw from Oklahoma State’s defense.

“It was a read, and the guy crashed down, so Drew’s supposed to pull that,” Rountree said. “It was the right thing to do.”

“He’s the guy that got us to this point, and you never question what he does,” senior guard Kevin Pendleton said. “He saw the chance to make a play, and it just didn’t work out. You can’t be mad at that.”

Lock easily could have wound up the hero. Early in the fourth quarter, one play after an interception by safety Cam Hilton, Lock hit Johnathon Johnson for an 86-yard touchdown to cut Missouri’s deficit from 16 points to nine. On the Tigers’ final drive, he succeeded in running for a first down on a third down and short. Then, on a fourth down and three, he hung in the pocket in the face of pressure and threw a perfect pass to Johnson for seven yards despite taking a vicious hit. In a somewhat awkward moment, he posed for pictures with a trophy after the game, having been voted Missouri’s offensive player of the game.

Instead, Lock found himself watching as officials straightened the chains, stretching the first down marker a few feet past the football Lock had just carried. His pain at the loss, and that of several other Tiger seniors, was visible. Lock wore an unusually blank expression during the postgame press conference, and Johnson at one point choked back tears.

But in their comments to the media, Lock and the other seniors focused more on the positive aspects of their careers than Monday’s disappointment. As a Liberty Bowl spokesperson ended the postgame press conference for the Missouri contingent, Lock interrupted, making sure to thank the fans who made the trip to Memphis. Several of Missouri’s seniors said they spent more time in the locker room after the game reflecting on the positive moments in their careers.

“Drew’s going to go play 15 years in the league, lead his team to many wins in the NFL, and I’m sure it hurts right now and he’s going to hear it right now, but in 10 to 15 years, he’s not going to hear the people talk about this game,” Pendleton said. “It sucks. We all wanted to go out with a win. We wanted to go out the right way, but the experiences that we’ve all had, the bonds that we’ve created, that’s going to trump anything that anyone could ever say about his playing ability, our playing ability and the things we did, the wins and losses.”

Despite Lock’s protest, Odom did ultimately answer the question about Lock’s legacy. In his answer, he never mentioned Lock’s numbers, nor his draft stock. He certainly didn’t take the final play Monday into account. It may be tempting to paint the last drive of Lock's college career as a microcosm for his career, but in Odom’s mind, it was Lock’s desire to shine the spotlight on the entire senior class rather than just himself that revealed more about his contributions to the program than any play in the Liberty Bowl.

“Drew was The Guy, but also he was another guy,” Odom said, “and that’s a pretty big statement if you were to take a step back and look with a lense over the things that he’s done in his career at Mizzou.”