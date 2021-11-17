Notebook: Mizzou holding competition for starting QB spot

Since the end of last season, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has stood firmly behind Connor Bazelak as his team’s starting quarterback. Even as Bazelak struggled at times through Missouri’s first eight games, Drinkwitz maintained that a healthy Bazelak gave the team its best chance to win. That stance shifted Saturday. After Bazelak threw his second interception of the game during the fourth quarter of Missouri’s win over South Carolina, Drinkwitz benched him in favor of redshirt freshman Brady Cook. Three days later, speaking to reporters during his weekly press conference Tuesday, Drinkwitz wouldn’t commit to a starter behind center for his team’s game against Florida on Saturday. “We’re going to have a great practice today,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re going to compete today in practice, today and tomorrow. See where we’re at and who gives us the best chance to win.”

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak has thrown nine interceptions in his past six starts. (S. Utterback/USA Today)

Bazelak, who took over as Missouri’s starting quarterback in the team’s third game last season and earned SEC freshman of the year honors a year ago, has seen his performance dip as this season has progressed. Across his past six starts, Bazelak has averaged 6.70 yards per attempt, compared to 7.93 in his first three. During that span, he’s thrown six touchdowns an to nine interceptions. He’s also battled injury, but Drinkwitz attributed his pair of picks Saturday not to physical limitations but to “really poor decisions.” The turnovers have been Bazelak’s biggest issue in Drinkwitz’s eyes. Asked Tuesday whether Bazelak has made progress since the start of this season, Drinkwitz didn’t exactly leap to his defense. “There's certainly been some progress in some plays,” he said. “I think the deep ball accuracy has been improved. I think we’ve been able to get shots down the field. I thought, you know, that throw he made to Mookie Cooper with a guy in his face and he took a hit was very impressive. “There’s also been some plays that you just can’t have at the quarterback position. And I’m not saying anything that we all don’t know and recognize. The worst thing that you can do on a football play is turn the ball over. That's the worst you can do. Taking a sack is bad. Throwing an incompletion is bad. But it's not the worst thing. The worst thing to do is turning the football over.” For the limited portion of Tuesday’s practice that was open to media members, Bazelak and Cook appeared to split first-team walk-through reps. However, Drinkwitz also stopped short of saying the competition for the starting job would be between just Bazelak and Cook. A week ago, Drinkwitz said he couldn’t prepare three different quarterbacks to start. But Tuesday, he left the door open for true freshman Tyler Macon, who replaced Bazelak when he left the team’s win over Vanderbilt due to a hamstring injury and got the starting nod at Georgia on Nov. 6, to factor in as well. “I don’t know if it’s fair to say that,” Drinkwitz when asked if the quarterback competition would be between two players. “I think, no different than what happened after (the Tennessee) game earlier in the season where we said, hey, competition brings out the best in everybody, so we’re going to compete and see where it goes.”

Defense looks to continue success stopping run

Missouri’s improvement at stopping the run has been so drastic over the past few weeks that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has found himself constantly answering some version of the same question: What happened? Did the defense change? Wilks’ answer: no, at least not schematically. He attributed Missouri’s improvement from allowing 283.9 yards rushing per game across its first eight contests, which ranked last among FBS teams, to surrendering just 57 yards on the ground against South Carolina by saying that the players are finally executing the scheme better. The past two games, each man in the defensive front has fulfilled his assignments and trusted the player next to him to do the same. “It’s the same defense,” Wilks said. “It’s the same scheme. Guys are really having that trust element in the man beside them. It’s a my-gap mentality defense, and when I stay in my gap, great things happen. This defensive scheme has always been a scheme that compliments everyone if you just work within it, and you can see that across the board. Guys are performing and playing better as long as everybody's doing their job.” Missouri’s defensive line, in particular, looked like a different unit against South Carolina. The defensive linemen who spoke to reporters Tuesday offered some of the credit to interim defensive line coach Al Davis, who took over for the fired Jethro Franklin following Missouri’s loss to Tennessee. But the players also said there wasn’t some magic fix or pivotal moment when everything clicked. The improved play is simply a product of getting more comfortable in the scheme and enduring some painful lessons about what not to do. “Nobody liked losing, so everybody’s gonna try to figure out, like, what is it, what it takes to win,” defensive end Jatorian Hansford said. “So I feel like everybody bought into their job, their position, what they had to do.”

After allowing more than 280 yards per contest on the ground across its first eight games, the Missouri defense has played better the past two weeks. (USA Today Sports Images)

Last week’s game marked Missouri’s first time this season holding an opponent under 100 yards on the ground. Even after adjusting for sack yardage, the Gamecocks only averaged 3.3 yards per rush. Missouri previously hadn’t held a Power Five opponent under 5.0. But if the Tigers are going to continue the trend, they’ll have to stop something that has given the defense fits all season: the quarterback run game. Florida will likely feature two players behind center, and both have shown the ability to do damage with their legs. Starter Emory Jones not only threw for 486 yards and six touchdowns in the Gators’ win over Samford last week, he also added 86 yards and another score as a rusher. Jones is averaging 62.8 rushing yards per game this season and has topped 70 yards in five of 10 contests. Florida will complement Jones with redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson. Richardson missed the team’s past two games with a knee injury, but Florida coach Dan Mullen said Monday he is expected to be available against Missouri. On the season, Richardson is averaging 9.4 yards per carry on 40 rushing attempts. The 6-foot-4, 236-pound Richardson has drawn some comparisons to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Wilks, who spent six seasons on the Panthers coaching staff, said that might be a bit premature, but he can see a few similarities. “He can run the ball, he can pass it,” Wilks said of Richardson. “I think he's strong. When you talk about Cam, you can see that. It's hard for one guy to bring him down, like it was for Cam so we got to do a great job of really gang-tackling and getting 11 hats to the ball, and that’s been a point of emphasis starting today as we met and then going out on the field.” Missouri has had trouble containing the quarterback run game this season, most recently against Vanderbilt. The Tigers largely bottled up the Commodore tailbacks, but quarterback Mike Wright rushed for 152 yards, breaking off two runs of at least 69 yards. Tennessee got 119 yards and a score on the ground from quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton against Missouri. Wilks said one of his first orders of business this week was re-watching some of the concepts that Tennessee and Vanderbilt used to create big gains for their quarterbacks on the ground, because he expects Florida to try something similar. “Whatever hurt us there, I'm sure Mullen, that’s what he's going to do first,” Wilks said. “So you always want to make sure you go back and correct those things.” As for how Missouri will defend the quarterback run better this time around, defensive tackle Akial Byers said the keys will be the same ones the front six employed to improve its overall run defense: do your job, stay in gaps and finish tackles. “I’d say just keep him contained, give him one way rather than two, where he can take different routes,” Byers said. “Just keep him contained, put pressure on him and get him down at the end of the day.”

