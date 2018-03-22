Following the NFL Combine in early March, former Missouri wide receiver J’Mon Moore said he got “texts for days,” all about one subject: his time in the 40-yard dash. Moore posted solid numbers in the bench press and agility drills, but his 40-yard time of 4.60 seconds ranked 18th out of 24 receivers invited to the Combine. As a result, Moore’s main focus entering Missouri’s pro day Thursday was to improve his time. He did just that, clocking in at 4.48 seconds. Afterward, Moore said his nerves affected him at the combine, but his time Thursday proved “it’s legit, I can run.” Fifteen former Tiger players, including 2016 seniors Alex Ross and Kenya Dennis, worked out in front of scouts from about 17 NFL teams and at least one Canadian Football League team Thursday. Moore clearly received the most attention. When he was not warming up or going through drills, he was talking one-on-one with scouts from different teams. At one point, a scout from the Denver Broncos appeared to put Moore through a mini-workout on his own.

Former Missouri wide receiver J'Mon Moore improved his 40-yard dash time from the NFL Combine at Missouri's pro day. Jordan Kodner

The effervescent Moore said he had no problem “selling himself” in the one-on-one meetings. “They want to get to know you before they make an investment in you, so you gotta basically let these people know who you are, you gotta be you,” Moore said. “… I wasn’t all stiff or boring with it. I let my personality come out, so that was easy.” Moore is considered a likely third- to fifth-round draft prospect. His main focus entering Thursday was improving in the 40-yard dash, but Moore said he has faced other criticisms from scouts during the past few months. The biggest knock on Moore has always been his hands. That was evident again Thursday, as Moore dropped two passes during individual drills — one a low pass on a slant route that he got both hands on but couldn’t corral, and the other a deep, over the shoulder catch along the sideline. Moore said the issue usually results from him taking his eye off the ball and looking upfield before he has secured a catch, a habit that he has assured NFL scouts he is working to kick. The other question he has faced is whether his skills will translate from former offensive coordinator Josh Heupel’s fast-paced, spread offense to an NFL scheme. Moore led the Tigers in receiving the past two seasons, but he always played on the left side of the formation and did most of his damage along the sideline. He said he has had to convince scouts that he can run routes from both sides of the field and successfully venture over the middle. “I felt like I didn’t get to really showcase everything I could do in college because I stayed on the left side, I stayed outside,” Moore said. “But I felt like in the Senior Bowl I was able to show them that I could play both sides, I was able to pick up playing inside and out, so I was kind of able to show some things they were questioning.” Overall, Moore said he hasn’t let the stress of proving himself to scouts diminish his excitement at the prospect of getting drafted. “Not too many people get to do what I’ve done in the past couple of months, so it’s been a great opportunity, it’s been a great feeling, and just knowing that your name can get called, it’s a great feeling.”

Former Missouri defensive end Marcell Frazier felt he impressed scouts with his speed and endurance Thursday. Jordan Kodner