Notebook: 'No structural damage' for Badie

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Eli Drinkwitz delivered some good injury news and some bad. The bad had already been publicized: freshman defensive end Kyran Montgomery will miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL during the team’s scrimmage on Saturday. Drinkwitz said Montgomery will redshirt this season. The positive news was that the other player who appeared to leave Saturday’s open practice due to injury, starting running back Tyler Badie, didn’t sustain any structural damage. Drinkwitz said Badie “had a collision on the sideline” while returning a punt, and he didn’t participate in the scrimmage afterward. But subsequent evaluations haven’t revealed an injury. Drinkwitz said Badie didn’t practice Wednesday as a precautionary measure, but he did participate in Tuesday’s practice, when the team didn’t don pads. “We’re just being smart,” Drinkwitz said. “There's nothing more to it than that. No structural damage. We MRI’d it, looked at it, done everything we could do. There’s no injury there. We’re just being smart and making sure that he gets back healthy, 100 percent for game week.”

While it sounds likely that Badie will be able to operate as Missouri’s feature back when the Tigers open the season against Central Michigan on Sept. 4, his brief injury scare did spark some concern about the depth around him in Missouri’s backfield. The most experienced running back on the roster aside from Badie is fifth-year senior Dawson Downing, who has carried the ball 69 times across four seasons, with only one touch a year ago. Drinkwitz, however, said the staff feels comfortable playing a number of running backs behind Badie. No surprise, redshirt freshman Elijah Young will operate as the No. 2 back. Young flashed his ability on limited touches last season, rushing for 78 yards on 10 carries. Drinkwitz also said Downing, true freshman B.J. Harris and walk-on freshman Michael Cox, the star of Missouri’s spring game, could see meaningful snaps, as well. “BJ Harris has had a strong fall camp and looks to be in the rotation,” Drinkwitz said. “Michael Cox, a guy who just is, he is solid. Showed up in the spring game, showed up in every scrimmage, practices really well. Expect him to have some sort of role with Dawson Downing. So we've got several guys we feel like could run the ball for us and expect to run the ball for us in the first game.”

Missouri running back Tyler Badie didn't practice Wednesday, but Eli Drinkwitz anticipates he'll be 100 percent by Week One. (USA Today)

The one injury situation Drinkwitz did not expound on was that of slot receiver Mookie Cooper. The Ohio State transfer sustained a “lower leg injury” roughly two weeks ago. Drinkwitz said at the time that Cooper could return to the field in 10-14 days. He was not spotted at Tuesday’s practice. Asked whether Cooper is on track to play in the season opener, Drinkwitz rebuffed the question. “Like I’m going to tell Central Michigan,” he said.

Luper turning heads

Quite a few wide receivers have drawn praise from Drinkwitz and his staff over the past three weeks. Just to name a few, Keke Chism, Tauskie Dove and Barrett Banister will likely start the season-opener, while East St. Louis product Dominic Lovett has emerged as the true freshman most likely to play a major role. But it hasn’t been any of those wideouts who have impressed Drinkwitz the most during fall camp. That honor belongs to redshirt freshman Chance Luper. Drinkwitz said he expects Luper, the son of Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper, to “contribute significantly” this season. “He probably had the best camp of any wide receiver,” Drinkwitz said of Luper. “He really took advantage of an opportunity. When Mookie went down, we were able to slide him into the slot position — when him and (Ja’Mori Maclin) went down. And he really took advantage of his opportunity and his reps and is a guy that, him and Bazelak have worked really hard together.” Banister said Luper has taken his most significant strides by paying more attention to detail and fine-tuning his understanding of the playbook. Luper said getting a taste of SEC ball last year helped him understand where he needed to improve. He only had one catch a season ago, but it was a big one. His 66-yard catch and run set up Missouri’s go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against defending national champion LSU. “It helped me get my feet wet a little bit, for sure,” Luper said. “So I think I’ll be ready when the time comes to make bigger plays.” Drinkwitz also mentioned fellow redshirt freshman JJ Hester as a receiver who has impressed during the offseason. It’s not the first time Drinkwitz has praised Hester, who hardly played as he battled injury last season. While it may be unlikely that Hester and Luper will break into the starting lineup by the season opener, both appear to be in line to see more playing time this season. “JJ Hester’s also come through, and I expect him to have a role,” Drinkwitz said. “You know, you’ve got Keke and Tauskie and Barrett, all have great gameday experience and reliability, but (Hester and Luper) are coming, and they’re showing some flashes of why they’ll play, and definitely expect those guys to be on the field.”

Drinkwitz (sort of) updates vaccination percentage