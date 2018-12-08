The Missouri football team opened up its practice to members of the media for the first time since the end of the regular season on Saturday morning. Nearly every player on the roster participated in practice in some capacity, with one notable exception: Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who injured his right shoulder in the team’s Nov. 3 game at Florida, stood on the sideline with his right arm in the sling. The team officially characterized Okwuegbunam’s injury as a bruise following the Florida game, but Okwuegbunam has not practiced or played in a game since suffering the injury. His return is not expected to be imminent, either. However, head coach Barry Odom did not rule Okwuegbunam out for the team’s Dec. 31 matchup against Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl. Odom said the coaching staff is waiting to see whether Okwuegbunam can recover in time to practice by the week of the game. “He will be very limited, if any action, until we get into real bowl week, or game week, and we’ll kind of see,” Odom said. “We’ve kind of put a calendar together to see if, once we get to Memphis, on bowl site, if he can do some things, and then we’ll go from there.”

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam has still not returned to practice since injuring his shoulder against Florida on Nov. 3. Jordan Kodner

Senior wide receiver Nate Brown was also absent from practice Saturday. Brown missed six of Missouri’s 12 games in the regular season due to a groin injury. Odom said the coaching staff is taking a similar approach with Brown as with Okwuegbunam. “There is a chance,” Odom said, when asked if Brown will play in the Liberty Bowl. “I don’t know percentage-wise where we’re at with that, but he’ll be a guy that we try to get to the bowl site and see what he can do.” Okwuegbunam would be a bigger loss than Brown. Despite playing in just nine games this season, Okwuegbunam caught 43 passes for 466 yards and six touchdowns. He was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award, given to the nations’ top tight end. Missouri did win each of the four games in which he either didn’t suit up or left with injury, however. Several other players who were injured late in the regular season made their way back onto the practice field Saturday. Running back Damarea Crockett, who missed the final game of the year due to an ankle injury, wore a red, no-contact pullover but participated in at least part of practice. Fellow running back Tyler Badie, who missed a game due to a foot injury during the regular season, also wore a red pullover. Cornerback Adam Sparks, who missed the final four games of the regular season, wore a red pullover and participated in parts of practice. Wide receiver Richaud Floyd was also back on the field after he missed the regular season finale due to a concussion suffered against Tennessee. Floyd wore a red pullover but appeared to participate in some light-contact drills. Defense embracing matchup against Oklahoma State In the six days since Oklahoma State was revealed as Missouri’s postseason opponent, the matchup has been widely perceived as a potential shootout. The Cowboys averaged 38.4 points per game in the regular season, 14th-most in the nation. Missouri barely trailed them at 36.9 points per game. The Missouri defense, however, isn’t so keen on the idea of a barn-burner. Cornerback Christian Holmes called talk of a shootout disrespectful to the Tiger defense. Linebacker Cale Garrett said the unit is embracing the matchup as an opportunity to show the improvement it has made during this season. “It’s going to be a great challenge for our defense,” Garrett said of the matchup. “They do a lot of good things. They have a lot of explosive plays. They can move the ball pretty quickly, as well. So it will be a good challenge for us.”

Middle linebacker Cale Garrett and the rest of the Missouri defense will face a challenge in slowing down Oklahoma State's offense. Jordan Kodner