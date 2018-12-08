Notebook: Odom not yet ruling Okwuegbunam out for Liberty Bowl
The Missouri football team opened up its practice to members of the media for the first time since the end of the regular season on Saturday morning. Nearly every player on the roster participated in practice in some capacity, with one notable exception: Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who injured his right shoulder in the team’s Nov. 3 game at Florida, stood on the sideline with his right arm in the sling.
The team officially characterized Okwuegbunam’s injury as a bruise following the Florida game, but Okwuegbunam has not practiced or played in a game since suffering the injury. His return is not expected to be imminent, either. However, head coach Barry Odom did not rule Okwuegbunam out for the team’s Dec. 31 matchup against Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl. Odom said the coaching staff is waiting to see whether Okwuegbunam can recover in time to practice by the week of the game.
“He will be very limited, if any action, until we get into real bowl week, or game week, and we’ll kind of see,” Odom said. “We’ve kind of put a calendar together to see if, once we get to Memphis, on bowl site, if he can do some things, and then we’ll go from there.”
Senior wide receiver Nate Brown was also absent from practice Saturday. Brown missed six of Missouri’s 12 games in the regular season due to a groin injury. Odom said the coaching staff is taking a similar approach with Brown as with Okwuegbunam.
“There is a chance,” Odom said, when asked if Brown will play in the Liberty Bowl. “I don’t know percentage-wise where we’re at with that, but he’ll be a guy that we try to get to the bowl site and see what he can do.”
Okwuegbunam would be a bigger loss than Brown. Despite playing in just nine games this season, Okwuegbunam caught 43 passes for 466 yards and six touchdowns. He was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award, given to the nations’ top tight end. Missouri did win each of the four games in which he either didn’t suit up or left with injury, however.
Several other players who were injured late in the regular season made their way back onto the practice field Saturday. Running back Damarea Crockett, who missed the final game of the year due to an ankle injury, wore a red, no-contact pullover but participated in at least part of practice. Fellow running back Tyler Badie, who missed a game due to a foot injury during the regular season, also wore a red pullover.
Cornerback Adam Sparks, who missed the final four games of the regular season, wore a red pullover and participated in parts of practice. Wide receiver Richaud Floyd was also back on the field after he missed the regular season finale due to a concussion suffered against Tennessee. Floyd wore a red pullover but appeared to participate in some light-contact drills.
Defense embracing matchup against Oklahoma State
In the six days since Oklahoma State was revealed as Missouri’s postseason opponent, the matchup has been widely perceived as a potential shootout. The Cowboys averaged 38.4 points per game in the regular season, 14th-most in the nation. Missouri barely trailed them at 36.9 points per game.
The Missouri defense, however, isn’t so keen on the idea of a barn-burner. Cornerback Christian Holmes called talk of a shootout disrespectful to the Tiger defense. Linebacker Cale Garrett said the unit is embracing the matchup as an opportunity to show the improvement it has made during this season.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for our defense,” Garrett said of the matchup. “They do a lot of good things. They have a lot of explosive plays. They can move the ball pretty quickly, as well. So it will be a good challenge for us.”
Missouri’s secondary faces perhaps the toughest test. Oklahoma State, led by senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius, ranks No. 12 nationally in passing offense, averaging just over 307 yards per game through the air. Cornelius’ top target, sophomore wide receiver Tylan Wallace, caught 79 passes for 1,408 yards (third-most in the country) and 11 touchdowns on the year. Wallace was one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented to the best wideout in the country.
Cornerback DeMarkus Acy said he is eager to prove himself by lining up opposite Wallace.
“We feel like we can run and match up physically with anybody in the nation,” Acy said. “We know what they got over there.”
McGee named interim tight ends coach
Earlier in the week, it was reported that Missouri’s third-year tight ends coach, Joe Jon Finley, would be leaving the team to coach the same position under Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Saturday, Odom named a replacement for Finley, at least in the short term.
Offensive analyst Garrick McGee will coach the Tiger tight ends through the Liberty Bowl. McGee served as the head coach of UAB in 2012 and 2013 and has worked in the past as an offensive coordinator at Arkansas, Louisville and, most recently, Illinois. He joined Missouri’s coaching staff in April as an offensive analyst.
“He’s been around in his role as a senior analyst, understands the offense, knows our team and really has done a great job in his time here of working with the staff and really helping our offense and helping our team and putting himself in the position to learn what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” Odom said of McGee.
The promotion allows McGee to be on the field with Missouri’s tight ends during practice and on the sideline during the bowl game. Odom said, the coaching staff will “make some decisions from there” on how it wants to fill Finley’s full-time spot.
All-SEC defenders address honor
On Tuesday, both Garrett and Acy were selected by the coaches to the all-SEC second-team defense. Defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr. made the second team on both the coaches and Associated Press ballots. The three players were asked about the honor Saturday. Here’s what each had to say:
“It just sums up my hard work,” Acy said. “(It’s) something I’ve been working for since I’ve been here. So it was good to see, but like I said, I have higher standards for myself. It’s not the peak of my career. So bigger and better goals next season.”
“It wasn’t just another thing, it’s a big accomplishment, but you really can’t dwell on it,” Beckner said. “You’ve got another game coming up.”
“I think that’s really cool, but no individual award goes without other people helping you along the way,” said Garrett. “I think of it as I’ve been so fortunate to have people help me along the way, like my mom, like my teammates and other people like that. Kind of like a quarterback’s nothing without a good o-line, a linebacker is nothing without a good d-line, either. And if anybody else deserves this award, it’s Terez Hall, too. I think he’s been playing at an elite level.”
Offensively, guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms earned first team all-SEC honors from the AP, Drew Lock was named to the second team by both the AP and the coaches, and Emanuel Hall earned second-team honors from the coaches. Offensive players will address the media following Sunday’s practice.