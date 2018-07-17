The gist of Sankey’s comments on the conference’s scheduling formula: Don’t expect changes any time soon. Sankey said that, earlier this summer, conference officials met with the athletics directors from all 14 member schools to analyze a variety of football-related matters, as they do every offseason. The group affirmed the existing “six-one-one” scheduling formula that has been in place since Missouri joined the conference in 2012. Under that format, teams play the other six teams in their division each year, one annual “crossover” opponent from the other division (for Missouri, that’s Arkansas) and one other non-divisional opponent, which rotates each year.

SEC Media Days began Monday, and commissioner Greg Sankey kicked off the week with his annual state of the conference address. In his opening statement, Sankey anticipated two issues that would draw questions from reporters: scheduling, and the recent legalization of sports gambling.

Sankey said the athletics directors brought up the possibility of “refreshing” the matchups on each team’s schedule, but the group opted to not to disrupt what Sankey called “healthy rivalries.” He pointed to the SEC having led the nation in attendance for 19 consecutive seasons as evidence that the model works.

“The divisional structure has supported a number of really healthy, really important rivalries, or sectional games that have great meaning,” Sankey said. “… We want to maintain those types of scheduling rivalries.

“Could that change? That's why we have conversations every year.”

Sankey also touched on nonconference scheduling. The SEC implemented a requirement that each team in the conference play at least one opponent from another Power Five conference prior to the 2015 season. Sankey said conference officials met with members of the College Football Playoff selection committee, and he concluded the current schedule formula, with most SEC teams playing nine of their 12 games against Power Five opponents, is rigorous enough. The conference has placed at least one team in the Playoff in all four years of its existence.

“The entirety of their schedule needs to be robust,” Sankey said. “We know … that the level of play in this league is uniquely robust, not simply in our opinion, but what has been reflected over time. That's a factor in this conversation.”

Sankey also spoke about the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to legalize sports gambling. While it doesn’t appear any concrete changes will be in place for the 2018 season, Sankey speculated on a few changes that gambling could bring about in future years. He said the conference could hire a service to analyze games and look for unusual activity that might be tied to a betting proposition. More notably, he also said increased gambling on college sports cold prompt college football to mandate teams release availability reports each week.

The NFL has long required teams to provide a weekly injury report, and while Sankey said college reports would likely look different due to FERPA and HIPAA privacy requirements, Sankey said it would make sense to standardize some sort of system to report injuries, in order to eliminate insider tips that could benefit gamblers.

“The change in sports gambling could be and will be likely the impetus for the creation of such reports in our future,” Sankey said.

Sankey stressed that, like with any changes as a result of the legalization of sports gambling, the conference's primary goal will be to make sure the changes don't compromise the integrity of the game.

“If this is to happen,” he said,” we have one opportunity to get it right.”

Sankey did announce one change that fans will see this season. As a part of the conference’s continued effort to speed up football games, SEC games will feature a countdown clock during television timeouts. The goal of the clocks will be to let teams know exactly when a television timeout will end, so that the teams will be on the field and ready to resume play quickly.

Missouri releases first preseason depth chart

Missouri head coach Barry Odom and the three Tiger players won’t address the media until Wednesday, but we got a glimpse into Missouri’s 2019 roster on Monday. The team released its first preseason depth chart of the fall.

The depth chart contained few surprises, especially on offense, where Missouri returns nine starters from last season. But one area that seems to have generated discussion is the backup quarterback position. The depth chart currently lists two players behind starter Drew Lock: junior Jack Lowary and junior college transfer Lindsey Scott. Neither player has yet played a Division I college snap. Micah Wilson, who served as Lock’s primary backup a season ago, is not listed among the top three options.

The other noteworthy nugget on the offensive side of the ball is running backs Larry Rountree III and Damarea Crockett being listed as co-starters. On the other side of the ball, former safety Ronnell Perkins is listed as a second-string weakside linebacker, and former linebacker Joshuah Bledsoe as listed as the starting strong safety. Bledsoe started at safety during the spring game, but this is the first time he’s been officially listed there on a depth chart. On the defensive line, Caleb Sampson and Akial Byers, both of whom were listed as defensive tackles during the spring, are now listed as defensive ends. Senior Walter Palmore got the first nod starting next to Terry Beckner Jr. at tackle, with Texas transfer Jordan Elliott listed as Palmore's backup.