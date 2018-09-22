Notebook: Tigers can't find downfield passing attack in loss to Georgia
Late in the first half, with Missouri looking to cut into its 13-point deficit against No. 2 Georgia, Drew Lock took a shotgun snap and surveyed the field. He looked from one receiver, to the next, to the next. All were covered. By the time Lock tried to throw the ball, he was being hit by Georgia’s D’Andre Walker. The ball slipped out of his hand and onto the turf.
Even though Missouri guard Kevin Pendleton recovered the fumble, the play forced Missouri to give up on scoring before the end of the half and enter the locker room with just seven points on the scoreboard. It also epitomized a frustrating day for Lock and the passing attack. The team’s obvious strength during the first three games of the season was rendered virtually nonexistent by Georgia’s vaunted defense during the first half. Lock, who threw 11 touchdowns in the first three games of the year, didn’t throw for a score for the first time since a loss to Purdue in Week Three of last season. Missouri ultimately fell to Georgia 43-29.
During the first three games of the season, Missouri averaged more than 43 points per game. The Tigers averaged 589 total yards per contest, and 389 passing yards. The offense showed signs of life in the second half, but finished Saturday’s game with just 393 total yards, 221 of which came through the air. Perhaps the most disturbing stat was that the Tigers’ leading receiver on the season, Emanuel Hall, never caught a pass. Jalen Knox, the reigning SEC freshman of the week, also went without a catch.
Three minutes into the second half, Missouri had possessed the ball nine times, and its receivers had combined to catch one pass for 7 yards. At that point, the Tigers trailed 27-7, and never got within one score of the lead after that.
After the game, Odom said Georgia’s defensive scheme limited Missouri’s opportunities to throw the ball downfield. Lock and Hall connected for two 63-yard touchdowns against the Bulldogs a season ago, so this time, Georgia used two deep safeties to prevent deep passes.
“They lined up with a two-shell look on the back end that we couldn’t get behind,” Odom said. “Took a couple of shots and didn’t end up executing on it.”
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who finished as Missouri’s leading receiver with nine catches for 81 yards, said the offense wasn’t surprised that Georgia sought to take away its vertical passing attack. Yet during the first half, Lock consistently struggled to find open receivers.
“I think we game-planned well, and didn’t execute necessarily as well as we would have liked,” Okwuegbunam said, “but they didn’t really surprise us.”
Part of the reason Missouri appeared to move the ball better in the second half than the first was that it threw more quick-hitting passes, targeting Okwuegbunam, fellow tight end Kendall Blanton and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson. Lock said that, in the future, the offense needs to be able to make teams pay for game-planning to stop its downfield attack, and in particular Hall.
“Teams want to take (Hall) away, we have to be able to find other things to get us moving,” Lock said. “.... If they want to do that, then by all means, do that. We’ll find other ways to win.”
In addition to Georgia’s coverage, the health of Missouri’s wideouts may have contributed to their inability to get open. Odom said after the game that Hall, who sat out most of the second half against Purdue last week with tightness in his groin, “definitely wasn’t full speed.” Hall wasn’t available to speak with the media after the game. Nate Brown said he also pulled his groin during practice this week.
Georgia entered the game with the nation’s sixth-best defense, so it’s not as if scoring 29 points against the Bulldogs qualifies as a disappointment. But after allowing opponents to score a combined 80 points in the past two games, Missouri has shown it’s going to have to outscore opponents to win this season. With the downfield passing game ineffective, the Tigers took too long to figure out a way to do so Saturday. While Georgia’s scheme and Missouri’s injuries may have contributed to those struggles, Brown said the responsibility ultimately lies with the players themselves.
“They showed us a lot of different looks, but at the end of the day we just didn’t get it done,” Brown said. “Play calling was fine. We just didn’t get it done.”
Officiating in the spotlight
A few pivotal plays during the game appeared to draw the ire of the Missouri sideline. Perhaps the most significant of those plays came during Missouri’s first offensive possession. A Christian Holmes interception of Jake Fromm had given the Tigers momentum, but on a third down, Okwuegbunam was fighting for extra yardage after a catch when he was stripped by Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell. Campbell then scooped up the loose ball and returned it 64 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
Okwuegbunam appeared to have his forward progress stopped prior to the fumble, which usually triggers a whistle from the officials, ending the play. However, once the play unfolded without a whistle, the outcome was irreversible — by rule, whether or not a runner’s forward progress has been stopped is not subject to review. Odom seemed to choose his words carefully while discussing the play after the game.
“They called it like they saw it, and I’ve got great trust in the Southeastern Conference in the officials that they have and making the right call,” he said. “... Whether that was forward progress stopped or not, that was the call they made, and we’ve got to live with it.”
On Missouri’s following drive, Tucker McCann missed a 41-yard field goal that soared over the right upright, making it difficult to see whether the kick went through the goalposts. Odom said he thought McCann made the kick.
“The officials said it wasn’t, so it must not have been,” Odom said.
The most controversial call came in the third quarter, when Georgia’s Jeremiah Holloman burned Missouri cornerback DeMarkus Acy for a 61-yard touchdown along the left sideline. As he crossed the goal line, Holloman dropped the football, and Holmes raced to scoop it up. The play was called a touchdown on the field, but replay seemed to indicate Holloman released the ball prior to it crossing the goal line.
I’m not positive this is conclusive evidence…but it looks pretty conclusive to me. College football replay doesn’t work. pic.twitter.com/bvxuNbsd9O— Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) September 22, 2018
Ultimately, the call stood, presumably because the replay officials didn’t find indisputable evidence of a fumble. The touchdown extended Georgia’s lead to 33-14.
Four players rush for touchdowns
While Missouri’s passing offense largely struggled, the bright spot for the unit was its success running the ball. The Tigers struggled a bit in that regard during the first two games of the season, but after totaling 233 yards on the ground against Purdue, Missouri rushed for 172 yards against Georgia. The rushing attack was especially successful in the red zone. Four different players, Lock, Larry Rountree III, Damarea Crockett and Tyler Badie, rushed for a touchdown during the game.
Georgia’s defense entered the game having allowed just 101 yards per game on the ground. Missouri’s performance certainly made an impression on Georgia senior linebacker D’Andre Walker.
“No human being should run the ball on our defense,” Walker said after the game.
Odom voiced pleasure in the Tigers’ rushing game, specifically praising the Tiger running backs.
“I thought our runners did a little more North and South and did some things that got some tough yardage,” Odom said. “We knew it was going to be hard. However many they had in the box, whether it was five or six, they’re pretty darn good up front. ... I thought that there were times that we were able to get a push, and that’s got to keep going.”
Hilton limited by broken thumb
Missouri safety Cam Hilton took the field with a black cast covering his right hand and wrist. Odom revealed after the game that Hilton broke his thumb during the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Purdue. Hilton initially thought the injury would require surgery, but when doctors told him he could simply wrap it in a cast and play, he opted to do so.
However, a few times during the game, Hilton said contact caused the thumb to “feel out of place,” forcing him to leave the game. At halftime, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters suggested Hilton only play on third downs during the final two quarters to help him manage the pain he felt. Joshuah Bledsoe played the majority of snaps in his absence.
“I didn’t want to sit out the entire game, so me and my coach decided third down was the best option,” Hilton explained.
Odom commended Hilton’s toughness for suiting up in the first place.
“I know about it because I had the same thing my senior year,” Odom said. “It hurts, and you talk about toughness, he had it put back in place and casted and didn’t miss a beat this week in practice.”