Even though Missouri guard Kevin Pendleton recovered the fumble, the play forced Missouri to give up on scoring before the end of the half and enter the locker room with just seven points on the scoreboard. It also epitomized a frustrating day for Lock and the passing attack. The team’s obvious strength during the first three games of the season was rendered virtually nonexistent by Georgia’s vaunted defense during the first half. Lock, who threw 11 touchdowns in the first three games of the year, didn’t throw for a score for the first time since a loss to Purdue in Week Three of last season. Missouri ultimately fell to Georgia 43-29.

Late in the first half, with Missouri looking to cut into its 13-point deficit against No. 2 Georgia, Drew Lock took a shotgun snap and surveyed the field. He looked from one receiver, to the next, to the next. All were covered. By the time Lock tried to throw the ball, he was being hit by Georgia’s D’Andre Walker . The ball slipped out of his hand and onto the turf.

During the first three games of the season, Missouri averaged more than 43 points per game. The Tigers averaged 589 total yards per contest, and 389 passing yards. The offense showed signs of life in the second half, but finished Saturday’s game with just 393 total yards, 221 of which came through the air. Perhaps the most disturbing stat was that the Tigers’ leading receiver on the season, Emanuel Hall, never caught a pass. Jalen Knox, the reigning SEC freshman of the week, also went without a catch.

Three minutes into the second half, Missouri had possessed the ball nine times, and its receivers had combined to catch one pass for 7 yards. At that point, the Tigers trailed 27-7, and never got within one score of the lead after that.

After the game, Odom said Georgia’s defensive scheme limited Missouri’s opportunities to throw the ball downfield. Lock and Hall connected for two 63-yard touchdowns against the Bulldogs a season ago, so this time, Georgia used two deep safeties to prevent deep passes.

“They lined up with a two-shell look on the back end that we couldn’t get behind,” Odom said. “Took a couple of shots and didn’t end up executing on it.”

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who finished as Missouri’s leading receiver with nine catches for 81 yards, said the offense wasn’t surprised that Georgia sought to take away its vertical passing attack. Yet during the first half, Lock consistently struggled to find open receivers.

“I think we game-planned well, and didn’t execute necessarily as well as we would have liked,” Okwuegbunam said, “but they didn’t really surprise us.”

Part of the reason Missouri appeared to move the ball better in the second half than the first was that it threw more quick-hitting passes, targeting Okwuegbunam, fellow tight end Kendall Blanton and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson. Lock said that, in the future, the offense needs to be able to make teams pay for game-planning to stop its downfield attack, and in particular Hall.

“Teams want to take (Hall) away, we have to be able to find other things to get us moving,” Lock said. “.... If they want to do that, then by all means, do that. We’ll find other ways to win.”

In addition to Georgia’s coverage, the health of Missouri’s wideouts may have contributed to their inability to get open. Odom said after the game that Hall, who sat out most of the second half against Purdue last week with tightness in his groin, “definitely wasn’t full speed.” Hall wasn’t available to speak with the media after the game. Nate Brown said he also pulled his groin during practice this week.

Georgia entered the game with the nation’s sixth-best defense, so it’s not as if scoring 29 points against the Bulldogs qualifies as a disappointment. But after allowing opponents to score a combined 80 points in the past two games, Missouri has shown it’s going to have to outscore opponents to win this season. With the downfield passing game ineffective, the Tigers took too long to figure out a way to do so Saturday. While Georgia’s scheme and Missouri’s injuries may have contributed to those struggles, Brown said the responsibility ultimately lies with the players themselves.

“They showed us a lot of different looks, but at the end of the day we just didn’t get it done,” Brown said. “Play calling was fine. We just didn’t get it done.”

Officiating in the spotlight

A few pivotal plays during the game appeared to draw the ire of the Missouri sideline. Perhaps the most significant of those plays came during Missouri’s first offensive possession. A Christian Holmes interception of Jake Fromm had given the Tigers momentum, but on a third down, Okwuegbunam was fighting for extra yardage after a catch when he was stripped by Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell. Campbell then scooped up the loose ball and returned it 64 yards for the game’s first touchdown.