Notebook: Tigers use bye to heal, prepare for South Carolina
Last week, the Missouri football team went through its normal routine. The Tiger coaching staff formulated its game plan for South Carolina in the hours after the team’s loss to Georgia, then the players practiced like normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, even going through a walk-through on Thursday. Of course, the weekend was different, as Missouri, in its lone idle week of the season, didn’t play a game.
Players and coaches said Tuesday that the break came at a welcome time.
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in their last game, at the hands of No. 2 Georgia. The next game, a trip to South Carolina, will provide another test. Players said the bye week contained equal parts reflection on the first four games of the season and preparation for the matchup against the Gamecocks, with some needed rest sprinkled throughout.
“We learned from what we did in the past four games, we got our bodies right, and then with film, we started South Carolina as soon as we got back from Georgia,” sophomore cornerback Adam Sparks said.
Quarterback Drew Lock believes he can already see a difference being made by the extra week of preparation. He believes it will allow Missouri to enter the matchup with South Carolina more confident than it might on a normal week.
“Tuesdays, you’re running through some stuff where you might need to make some corrections, you might even need to throw some of the plays that you run on Tuesday out of the game plan,” Lock explained. “But this is like our second Tuesday practice, so it was a little more crisp today.
“Just gaining a little confidence going throughout practice this week is going to be big just to get us back on the right step.”
Perhaps the most important function of the week off was allowing a few key players to get healthy. Head coach Barry Odom said after the loss to Georgia that several of the Tiger wide receivers played through injuries in the game. He revealed Tuesday that Nate Brown and Emanuel Hall both missed time in practice in the days following the game, but both were back to participating fully on Tuesday. Odom expects both to play Saturday.
Senior safety Cam Hilton also played through an injury against Georgia and used the bye week to recuperate. Hilton broke his right thumb during the fourth quarter of Missouri’s Week Three win over Purdue, and he originally planned to undergo surgery on the thumb following the game, but he opted to wait until the bye week so he wouldn’t miss the contest against Georgia. As a result, when he fell on his right arm during the game, he experienced sharp pain.
“It feels a lot better than it did before the surgery,” Hilton said. “The only thing that’s hurting right now is just the stitches.”
Odom played through a similar injury during his college career, and he commended Hilton for his toughness against Georgia. He said Tuesday that he suggested Hilton get surgery to correct the injury so his thumb wouldn’t be affected later in life.
“I’ve told him stories about the inability to not be able to use your right thumb,” Odom said. “So my recommendation: Get it fixed, because if you don’t you’re going to be 40 and it’s going to really bother you.”
Hilton will still be wearing a heavily-insulated cast on his right arm during Saturday’s game, but aside from that, he said he will have “no limitations.”
Brandon rejoins team, Floyd not ready to return
The one injured Missouri player who is not expected to recover in time to play against South Carolina is wide receiver Richaud Floyd. Floyd broke a bone in his right leg during a practice in fall camp, and after he started running again two weeks ago, the coaching staff expressed optimism that he might be able to return following the bye week.
Floyd donned pads and participated in practice Tuesday, but Odom said he is not yet fully recovered.
“I don’t know that he’s game-speed ready, but he looked a lot better today than he did on Sunday night,” Odom said. “I think some of that is being over the soreness of being back the first time, coming back from that injury.”
Missouri did get defensive tackle Rashad Brandon back during the bye week. Brandon, a senior, didn’t travel with the Tigers to Purdue and didn’t practice during the week of the Georgia game. Odom said at the time that he was dealing with a personal matter. Brandon recorded 20 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, last season, but has played just nine snaps this year.
Tigers game-planning for Samuel
In talking about their preparation to face South Carolina, the Missouri players and coaches mentioned one name most frequently Tuesday: Deebo Samuel. Missouri knows from experience how explosive the Gamecock wide receiver and return man can be. In the two teams’ meeting a year ago, Samuel scored on a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, then, following an interception, he scored again less than 20 seconds later, on a 25-yard rush. So far this season, Samuel has 22 catches for 206 yards and two scores.
Odom called Samuel “one of the best playmakers in college football,” but the Missouri defensive backs weren’t as complimentary. Sparks and fellow cornerback DeMarkus Acy both said they’ll treat Samuel like any other receiver. As long as they fulfill their assignments, Sparks and Acy said, they can cover Samuel.
“He’s just like every other SEC receiver,” Sparks said. “He’s big and strong, but nothing that he can’t be stopped. If we do our job, then that’s all we gotta do.”
Samuel might present a more difficult matchup as a returner than as a receiver, because it’s more difficult to keep the ball out of his hands. Odom said the kickoff unit will have to be selective in when it kicks the ball Samuel’s direction. Odom would prefer Tucker McCann place every kickoff “five rows behind the end zone.”
“As great or as good as your coverage can be, they do a nice job of getting on the block, giving him a little bit of space, and he’s got a unique feel for making something when there’s not much there,” Odom said. “If we can limit that opportunity, then that would favor us.”
Bentley expected to play
Entering the week, there was some uncertainty as to whether South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley would play against Missouri. Bentley, a three-year starter, left South Carolina’s game against Kentucky in the second half with a knee injury and did not return. However, Bentley reportedly practiced on Tuesday, and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp told reporters that Bentley is “probable” for the game.
“He’s still sore, but it’s a long time until Saturday, and I think he’ll be fine,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp on Bentley vs Mizzou on Saturday: “He’s probable. He practiced today. He’s still sore, but it’s a long time till Saturday and I think he’ll be fine.”— Brian Edwards Sports (@vegasbedwards) October 2, 2018
[Related Note: D.J. Wonnum was 'probable' vs. UGA early that week, too.]
Odom said Tuesday that Missouri is preparing for the game with the expectation that Bentley starts, but even if he doesn’t, Odom said the Gamecocks offense didn’t appear to change much under the direction of backup Michael Scarnecchia.
“I would expect we’ll see Jake out there first snap, and I think their offense will do what it does,” Odom said. “… We’re preparing for him to be the starting quarterback and to play for four quarters.”