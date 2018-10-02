“We learned from what we did in the past four games, we got our bodies right, and then with film, we started South Carolina as soon as we got back from Georgia,” sophomore cornerback Adam Sparks said.

The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season in their last game, at the hands of No. 2 Georgia. The next game, a trip to South Carolina, will provide another test. Players said the bye week contained equal parts reflection on the first four games of the season and preparation for the matchup against the Gamecocks, with some needed rest sprinkled throughout.

Last week, the Missouri football team went through its normal routine. The Tiger coaching staff formulated its game plan for South Carolina in the hours after the team’s loss to Georgia, then the players practiced like normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, even going through a walk-through on Thursday. Of course, the weekend was different, as Missouri, in its lone idle week of the season, didn’t play a game.

Quarterback Drew Lock believes he can already see a difference being made by the extra week of preparation. He believes it will allow Missouri to enter the matchup with South Carolina more confident than it might on a normal week.

“Tuesdays, you’re running through some stuff where you might need to make some corrections, you might even need to throw some of the plays that you run on Tuesday out of the game plan,” Lock explained. “But this is like our second Tuesday practice, so it was a little more crisp today.

“Just gaining a little confidence going throughout practice this week is going to be big just to get us back on the right step.”

Perhaps the most important function of the week off was allowing a few key players to get healthy. Head coach Barry Odom said after the loss to Georgia that several of the Tiger wide receivers played through injuries in the game. He revealed Tuesday that Nate Brown and Emanuel Hall both missed time in practice in the days following the game, but both were back to participating fully on Tuesday. Odom expects both to play Saturday.

Senior safety Cam Hilton also played through an injury against Georgia and used the bye week to recuperate. Hilton broke his right thumb during the fourth quarter of Missouri’s Week Three win over Purdue, and he originally planned to undergo surgery on the thumb following the game, but he opted to wait until the bye week so he wouldn’t miss the contest against Georgia. As a result, when he fell on his right arm during the game, he experienced sharp pain.

“It feels a lot better than it did before the surgery,” Hilton said. “The only thing that’s hurting right now is just the stitches.”

Odom played through a similar injury during his college career, and he commended Hilton for his toughness against Georgia. He said Tuesday that he suggested Hilton get surgery to correct the injury so his thumb wouldn’t be affected later in life.

“I’ve told him stories about the inability to not be able to use your right thumb,” Odom said. “So my recommendation: Get it fixed, because if you don’t you’re going to be 40 and it’s going to really bother you.”

Hilton will still be wearing a heavily-insulated cast on his right arm during Saturday’s game, but aside from that, he said he will have “no limitations.”

Brandon rejoins team, Floyd not ready to return

The one injured Missouri player who is not expected to recover in time to play against South Carolina is wide receiver Richaud Floyd. Floyd broke a bone in his right leg during a practice in fall camp, and after he started running again two weeks ago, the coaching staff expressed optimism that he might be able to return following the bye week.

Floyd donned pads and participated in practice Tuesday, but Odom said he is not yet fully recovered.

“I don’t know that he’s game-speed ready, but he looked a lot better today than he did on Sunday night,” Odom said. “I think some of that is being over the soreness of being back the first time, coming back from that injury.”

Missouri did get defensive tackle Rashad Brandon back during the bye week. Brandon, a senior, didn’t travel with the Tigers to Purdue and didn’t practice during the week of the Georgia game. Odom said at the time that he was dealing with a personal matter. Brandon recorded 20 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, last season, but has played just nine snaps this year.