“We’ve been watching (Witten) every day for two years,” Finley said. “I break down him, I break down (Patriots tight end Rob ) Gronkowski , I break down all those guys, just to give my guys an example.”

Missouri tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley said he has showed his players film of Witten to help teach them some of those concepts. But the idea of studying Witten is not new to the group.

Asked at a recruiting reception in St. Louis whether his offensive scheme would feature Missouri’s tight ends more prominently, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley immediately answered yes. Dooley reminded the crowd that, during his tenure as the wide receivers coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he saw how effective a good tight end can be by working with veteran Jason Witten . He wants to bring some of the concepts that have made Witten successful to the Tigers.

The Missouri tight end most likely to play a Witten-like role next season is clearly Albert Okwuegbunam, who burst onto the scene by catching 11 touchdowns a year ago. While Okwuegbunam and the rest of the Tiger tight ends were frequently targeted in the red zone a year ago, Finley said he expects them to be utilized in more situations under Dooley. In teaching the group new route concepts, he said he uses video of the pros to drive home the points he makes during practice.

“I can tell them all I want to, but a picture is worth a thousand words,” Finley said. “I put them back to back. I show Witten doing it right and then I show them, and they’re like ‘oh man, that looks way different.’”

Routes are not the only new concept the tight ends have learned this offseason. Finley said the adjustment in the group’s run-blocking responsibilities has been equally challenging. Teaching the route-running has been slightly easier, largely because players tend to be more excited about catching passes than blocking. But Finley said his unit understands that, the more effectively they block, the more passes will wind up coming their way.

“They know the more they can help us in the run game, the more we’re going have more tight ends on the field.”

Experienced offensive line not immune to adjustments

Missouri’s offensive line returns all five of its starters from a season ago, but even it has faced a learning curve this offseason. For one, the group is being led by a new position coach in Brad Davis. Plus, much like the tight ends, the group’s responsibilities are different in Dooley’s new system.

“When it’s new, it’s new,” Davis said. “So if you played 100 plays (last year), it’s still new. So there’s still a learning curve.”

While Davis said the physical act of blocking will not change with the new scheme, the most difficult adjustment for the group has been mastering the increased pre-snap communication necessitated by Dooley’s offense.

“We do a lot more communication,” Davis said. “Conceptually, it’s a lot of the same stuff from last year. We’re trying to make it relatable to things they’ve done.”

Overall, Davis said he is pleased with the progress the offensive line has shown through five practices this spring.

“There’s been a few bumps here and there, but by and large I think the guys are really tackling it and really getting after it,” Davis said.