Two days before the Black and Gold Game, Missouri head coach Barry Odom said he hoped the Tigers' spring exhibition would be “like watching paint dry.”
Wish granted.
That’s not a shot at Missouri. I’d say the same thing if I’d covered a spring game at Ohio State or Alabama or Oklahoma or Tolton High School or the Columbia Youth Football League. There’s just not much to see. Coaches are intentionally bland. You never know which person disguised as a fan is a secret spy for a future opponent who may uncover the key to winning a close game six months from now.
The players and coaches don’t really even try to convince you it meant anything.
“I’d say the scrimmages we have are a little more valuable than the spring game,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “It’s fun. It’s a cool event. I think it’s more of a production than something you really look back and evaluate and say we’re going to be really good or we’re going to be really bad.”
There are places where watching practice is a thing (insert Allen Iverson video here). But realistically, Saturday provided no answers about this team or this program. The questions we had five weeks ago will be the same questions we have headed into fall camp in August. Spring football isn’t really about providing answers. It’s 15 opportunities for the coaches to remind the players of the playbook and make sure they aren’t getting into trouble. It’s a chance for fans who view sports as “football” and “everything else” to get a little taste of the former in the offseason.
“Overall, I look at the first 14 days of spring a lot more than I do today,” Odom said.
Drew Lock played two series. Kickoffs and punts did not feature live returns. It was an uneventful practice which featured no injuries, thus fulfilling Odom’s only real wish.
Freshmen Harry Ballard III and Dominic Gicinto caught touchdown passes. DeMarkus Acy had an interception. Antar Thompson batted down a pass. Those were the highlights. They may or may not prove to mean anything when Missouri opens the season four-and-a-half months from now. It’s still a football “game,” though and if nothing else, pride was on the line.
“We had coach (Brad) Davis still riled up,” offensive tackle Paul Adams said. “Even though he said, ‘It’s the spring game, we’ll chill out,’ when he came into our meeting, he’s like, ‘No, I can’t do that. That’s just not who I am.”
This is all a long prelude to saying that Saturday was uneventful and, relatively speaking, unimportant. But it was a glimpse at a Missouri team that is entering one of the most important seasons in recent memory.
The Tigers posted their first winning record in three years last season. They rebounded from a 1-5 start to finish the season 7-6 with Texas Bowl loss putting a sour end on a season that featured a six-game winning streak to rescue the program from the doldrums and likely save Odom’s job.
But much like the spring game, the 2017 season didn’t really provide Missouri fans with much besides than more questions.
Sure Lock put up big numbers, but can he lead a team to something more than a mediocre season?
“We’re looking to give the state, give our team, the coaching staff, something that’s a little more memorable than a 7-6 season,” Lock said. “It’s a good season, we set some cool records. That’s awesome. But I don’t have anything I want to hang my hat on just yet.”
Yeah, Terry Beckner Jr. came back, but he’s been a potential star in the middle of a poor defense for two straight seasons. Is there reason to believe this year will be different?
The main questions, obviously, surround Odom himself. Is he the guy to return Missouri to the heights it experienced under the head coach who preceded him? It didn’t end well for Gary Pinkel—and that end and the roster he left certainly have plenty to do with the results on the field in Odom’s first two seasons—but he was the first man to win consistently in Columbia for a quarter century. Can Odom be the second?
Through two seasons, the former Tiger linebacker is 11-14 as a head coach, including a 6-13 mark against Power Five conference teams. He has beaten only one team (2016 Arkansas) that finished that season with a winning record.
Odom brings back ten starters on offense—11 if you include Damarea Crockett who started the first five games of last season before getting injured. Beckner anchors a defense that has a ton of depth at defensive tackle and a ton of questions almost everywhere else (among them: It almost has to be better, doesn't it?). The schedule features both participants in last year’s national championship game and a whole lot of swing games.
This is Odom’s team and his program now. It has the feeling of a pivotal season for Missouri football.
“It’s so big. Everyone says this is the year, this is the year. This year, I can truly feel a different energy,” Crockett said. “This team, it’s whatever we make it. We can go far.”
“I think it’s huge,” Paul Adams said. “And I think we have the tools to have an incredible season.”
“We’re not just playing to just play football or just have a better season than a 7-5 season,” senior linebacker Terez Hall said. “We’re trying to get to the national championship, man. We’re not playing just to play. Whatever team we play this year, they better strap up and play.”
A few thousand fans got a glimpse of Missouri football on Saturday. No conclusions were drawn. Nothing will be remembered. The next time you see the Tigers, that won’t be true. The season opener is 20 weeks away. The future of the program hangs in the balance.