Two days before the Black and Gold Game, Missouri head coach Barry Odom said he hoped the Tigers' spring exhibition would be “like watching paint dry.” Wish granted. That’s not a shot at Missouri. I’d say the same thing if I’d covered a spring game at Ohio State or Alabama or Oklahoma or Tolton High School or the Columbia Youth Football League. There’s just not much to see. Coaches are intentionally bland. You never know which person disguised as a fan is a secret spy for a future opponent who may uncover the key to winning a close game six months from now. The players and coaches don’t really even try to convince you it meant anything. “I’d say the scrimmages we have are a little more valuable than the spring game,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “It’s fun. It’s a cool event. I think it’s more of a production than something you really look back and evaluate and say we’re going to be really good or we’re going to be really bad.” There are places where watching practice is a thing (insert Allen Iverson video here). But realistically, Saturday provided no answers about this team or this program. The questions we had five weeks ago will be the same questions we have headed into fall camp in August. Spring football isn’t really about providing answers. It’s 15 opportunities for the coaches to remind the players of the playbook and make sure they aren’t getting into trouble. It’s a chance for fans who view sports as “football” and “everything else” to get a little taste of the former in the offseason. “Overall, I look at the first 14 days of spring a lot more than I do today,” Odom said.

Odom finished up his third spring on Saturday and now enters a critical season for the Tigers Jordan Kodner

Drew Lock played two series. Kickoffs and punts did not feature live returns. It was an uneventful practice which featured no injuries, thus fulfilling Odom’s only real wish. Freshmen Harry Ballard III and Dominic Gicinto caught touchdown passes. DeMarkus Acy had an interception. Antar Thompson batted down a pass. Those were the highlights. They may or may not prove to mean anything when Missouri opens the season four-and-a-half months from now. It’s still a football “game,” though and if nothing else, pride was on the line. “We had coach (Brad) Davis still riled up,” offensive tackle Paul Adams said. “Even though he said, ‘It’s the spring game, we’ll chill out,’ when he came into our meeting, he’s like, ‘No, I can’t do that. That’s just not who I am.” This is all a long prelude to saying that Saturday was uneventful and, relatively speaking, unimportant. But it was a glimpse at a Missouri team that is entering one of the most important seasons in recent memory. The Tigers posted their first winning record in three years last season. They rebounded from a 1-5 start to finish the season 7-6 with Texas Bowl loss putting a sour end on a season that featured a six-game winning streak to rescue the program from the doldrums and likely save Odom’s job. But much like the spring game, the 2017 season didn’t really provide Missouri fans with much besides than more questions. Sure Lock put up big numbers, but can he lead a team to something more than a mediocre season? “We’re looking to give the state, give our team, the coaching staff, something that’s a little more memorable than a 7-6 season,” Lock said. “It’s a good season, we set some cool records. That’s awesome. But I don’t have anything I want to hang my hat on just yet.” Yeah, Terry Beckner Jr. came back, but he’s been a potential star in the middle of a poor defense for two straight seasons. Is there reason to believe this year will be different?

Lock and Crockett will lead an offense that should have plenty of firepower for the Tigers Jordan Kodner