Barry Odom’s future may have been hung in the balance on Saturday afternoon. And the third-year Missouri coach wasn’t going to be passive about it. The Tigers had squandered almost all of a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Memphis had clawed back within 21-17 with just more than nine minutes remaining in the first half. The visiting Tigers had forced Mizzou into a a fourth and one at its own 34-yard line and everyone expected Odom to send his punt team on to the field and hope his beleaguered defense could come up with its first stop in four drives and Missouri could somehow claw out a win. Except Corey Fatony stayed on the side line and the offense stayed on the field. Even after a 30-second timeout by Memphis, Odom was going for it on fourth and one from his own 34-yard line…early in the second quarter. Odom said he didn’t want to punt into the wind and felt good about the fourth down calls Mizzou had ready for the game. “I have confidence in our offense,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “So does he. But it’s still a gutsy call. I was all for it.” “You really got to sit back and think to yourself about who we got on our offense,” cornerback Christian Holmes said. “If it’s fourth and 1 or fourth and 17 I’d go for it too.”

Lock completed 23 of 29 passes for 350 yards, but none bigger than a fourth down throw to Johnson Jordan Kodner

The play called for Lock to roll right and throw an out route to Johnathon Johnson. He did so and initially found no one open. “They passed it off beautifully,” Lock said. “Middle of rolling out, I was like, ‘Crap, they covered this.’ It was just one of those plays where you’ve had chemistry with a guy.” Johnson cut his route and turned back inside, hoping to get open for Lock in the middle of the field. “He had good leverage outside, I was trying to push him outside and slip back inside,” Johnson said. Waiting a beat, Lock rifled a ball toward Johnson. The junior wide receiver was already on the turf and twisted his body to catch a fastball thrown slightly behind him. “It wasn’t a great throw,” Odom said. “He was able to maneuver his body around and made a tough catch.” That it was Johnson who made the play was not insignificant. The junior had a ball ricochet off his hands that turned into a Georgia interception and points. He dropped an easy touchdown pass in a two-point loss against South Carolina on a drive on which Missouri settled for a field goal. He didn’t drop this one. “Dropping a ball is never on my mind,” he said. “There’s not a guy that practices harder than him. There’s not a better teammate than Johnathon Johnson,” Odom said. “He is a fierce competitor and that was a heck of a play.” The catch covered eight yards and gave the Tigers a new set of downs…and new life. “When we saw the offense go out, (DeMarkus) Acy actually sat back down and he had 100% confidence we we’re going to get this first down. I looked at him like ‘Bro, we still got to be ready,’” Holmes said. “After we got it, I just laughed.”

Okwuegbunam had six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns Jordan Kodner