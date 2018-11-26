On Sunday morning, a report from Cardinal Authority, the Louisville 247 site said "three different sources have confirmed there's mutual interest between (Barry) Odom and Louisville.

After a day's worth of rumors, Odom shot them down.

"I have zero interest in Louisville," Odom told PowerMizzou.com in a text message on Monday afternoon.

Sources have indicated that Odom and Missouri are in conversations about a contract extension for the third-year coach at Mizzou. Odom is 19-18 in his first three seasons, but has increased the number of wins every year. The Tigers won their last four games during the regular season and await their bowl destination on Sunday after an 8-4 campaign.

Odom's current deal runs through the 2022 season and pays him $2.35 million annually. At this point, it is the expectation that Odom and Missouri will work out a new contract in the near future. PowerMizzou.com will continue to follow the situation.