During fall camp, Emanuel Hall told reporters that he no longer wants to be known as just a deep threat. To match the more complex scheme installed by new offensive coordinator Derek Dooley, he worked all offseason to expand his skillset, allowing him to master routes other than simply running straight quickly. He even said his goal for the season is to score on a slant route. During Missouri’s season-opening rout of Tennessee-Martin Saturday, Hall didn’t run any slant routes. Instead, he mirrored last season by running deep often — and successfully. Hall finished with four receptions for 171 yards and two scores. Three of his four receptions, the shortest of which was 31 yards, featured him running straight down the left sideline. He admitted after the game that the one outlier, when he emerged wide open in the middle of the field and caught Drew Lock’s first of four touchdown passes, was supposed to be similar, but he saw an opening over the middle and adjusted. Hall’s performance was a microcosm of the entire offense. All offseason, players talked about Dooley’s pro-style system and its new, “pro-style” concepts. But Saturday, the offense typically looked like the one Josh Heupel led a season ago. The Tigers never huddled, rarely slowed down and only placed Lock under center twice, both in short yardage situations. Like last season, the offense was also effective. Missouri scored touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions and came away with points on its first eight, excluding one that resulted in the end of the first half. Lock jump started his senior season with a hyper-efficient performance, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

While the sample size with Dooley at the helm is admittedly small, his approach to the offense appears to have been, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That was certainly Hall’s approach. He said after the game that Tennessee-Martin never took away the deep ball with its coverage schemes, so he just kept running it. Barry Odom said he’d be fine with Hall continuing to run just one route all season if it can be this effective. “If he can walk away from a game with four catches for 171 yards, I’ll take that,” Odom said. “It was kind of what they were giving us a little bit on the way they were playing coverage, so we took advantage of that.” Several offensive players said Saturday that there really are some significant differences between Dooley’s scheme and Heupel’s, and some of those likely haven’t yet been unveiled. Hall said the offense purposely didn’t dip too far into its playbook Saturday. It didn’t need to do so to beat an FCS opponent. “Against a team like this, we just decided that calling the whole play sheet is not necessarily what we wanted to do,” Hall explained. But some subtle differences were also visible. Running back Larry Rountree III said that while the Tigers often appeared to operate at a high tempo, the unit is capable of slowing down or even mixing up its speed in different situations within the same drive. The Missouri offense also lined up in a more diverse array of formations Saturday. It was especially unpredictable in how it used its tight ends. At various points during the game, the Tigers lined up with two tight ends positioned next to the tackles with their hands in the ground, three tight ends (in short yardage running situations) and with Albert Okwuegbunam split out wide to one side of the formation, where he was the team’s only receiver. Lock appreciates the diversity in formations because it gives opposing defenses more to think about. “People are going to have to prep for a lot of different formations against us,” Lock said. “... They’re going to have to spend a lot of time in the film room, which only helps us get a little edge.” Those differences are notable, as Heupel’s offense rarely changed its formation last season, especially within the same drive. Plus, Hall is probably correct that the unit will show some new wrinkles when the competition gets better. But it seems fair to expect that, most of the time, this Missouri offense will look very similar to the one that led the SEC in both total yardage and scoring a season ago. Just like there was no reason for Hall to run a slant when the go route was open Saturday, there’s no reason for Dooley to drastically alter the offensive scheme he inherited, at least until opposing defenses give him reason to do so. Freshman receivers shine Kam Scott introduced himself to Missouri fans in a memorable fashion Saturday. On the fifth play of the second quarter, Scott ran deep down the right sideline and leapt into the air, pirouetting to catch a pass from Lock. Scott not only grabbed the ball, but avoided a lunging defensive back and stayed on his feet. He then stiff-armed another defender and ran into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown — on his first collegiate reception. After the game, Odom and Lock praised not only Scott but the other two freshman wide receivers who saw action with the first team, Jalen Knox and Dominic Gicinto. The group showed that it should be able to bolster a thin receiving corps this season.

Kansas City native Dominic Gicinto caught two passes for 15 yards in his first college game. Jordan Kodner