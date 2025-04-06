Oklahoma transfer forward Luke Northweather commits to Mizzou

Missouri picked up another in-state product Sunday.
The Tigers received the commitment of Oklahoma transfer Luke Northweather, a source confirmed to MizzouToday. Northweather, who attended Jefferson City (Mo.) Blair Oaks, spent the past three years with the Sooners.
Northweather became the second transfer addition for Missouri as well as the second Mid-Missouri product to return home. Loyola Marymount transfer and Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic graduate Jevon Porter committed to the Tigers on March 27.
After redshirting his first season, Northweather appeared in 25 games in 2023-24, averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from the 3-point line.
The 6-foot-11, 240-pound center stepped into a slightly bigger role this past season, playing in 30 of Oklahoma's 34 games and averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game. He shot 42.9 percent from the field, 34.0 percent from 3 and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line, while blocking seven shots.
Northweather posted the best game of his season when he scored 10 points and brought down seven rebounds in 20 minutes against Arizona on Nov. 28. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Missouri has three roster spots remaining as Northweather joined a group of centers that includes sophomore Peyton Marshall and redshirt freshman Trent Burns.
