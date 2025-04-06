Oklahoma transfer forward Luke Northweather commits to Mizzou

Missouri picked up another in-state product Sunday.

The Tigers received the commitment of Oklahoma transfer Luke Northweather, a source confirmed to MizzouToday. Northweather, who attended Jefferson City (Mo.) Blair Oaks, spent the past three years with the Sooners.

Northweather became the second transfer addition for Missouri as well as the second Mid-Missouri product to return home. Loyola Marymount transfer and Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic graduate Jevon Porter committed to the Tigers on March 27.

After redshirting his first season, Northweather appeared in 25 games in 2023-24, averaging 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from the 3-point line.