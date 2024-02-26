Mission accomplished. The Tigers ranked second in the SEC entering the game in three-point percentage (36.2%) and finished the night going 0-7.

“I'm a huge fan of Hayley Frank, I think she's a dynamite player. I have a lot of respect for Coach P and what she does,"" McPhee-McCuin said. "I know she has a young team, they make it very difficult to defend them, and I was just really proud of our team. Two years ago, we came here and we didn't allow them to make a three and we wanted to recreate that again. Our team was incredibly passionate about taking away the three."

Mizzou (11-16, 2-12) came into the game on an eight game losing streak, winning their last game in January against the Georgia Bulldogs. Ole Miss entered the game on a three game winning streak looking to clinch a double-bye in the SEC tournament with a victory.

The Tigers went on three separate four minute-plus scoring droughts and finished two quarters with less than eleven points. Mizzou was led in scoring by Mama Dembele who finished the night with eleven points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Ashton Judd ended a five-minute scoring drought in the first quarter after making two free throws to cut the Rebel lead to three. Mizzou shot 4-13 in the first quarter and 0-4 from behind the arc. The Tigers leading scorer, Frank, shot 0-6 in the quarter and 0-2 from three point range. Ole Miss led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Ole Miss used a 10-0 run to grow its lead to as much as eleven in the second quarter. Mizzou went on another five-minute scoring drought before an and-one layup from Judd cut the lead to eight. Mizzou averages 71.5 points per game and was held to just 17 in the first half. Ole Miss led the Tigers 26-17 at the midway point.

Mizzou struggled offensively throughout the entire first half, shooting just 7-21 from the field. Only three players finished the first half with points; Judd, Dembele and Grace Slaughter combined for all 17.

The Ole Miss defense forced 18 turnovers with eight steals and forced Mizzou into shooting 17-41 from the field. The Rebels allow 59.1 points per game and rank third in the SEC in points allowed this season. Pingeton and the Tigers knew this would make it tough for their offense all night.

“That's what they hang their hat on," the Mizzou coach said. "They've got great athleticism. They've got great experience, their senior led, and they're really good defensively. They're one of the top in the country defensively, I told our players you know, there's gonna be some really ugly possessions and we can't let it impact what we do on the defensive end. I think against a team like this again, we felt like if we could keep those live ball turnovers to a minimum, we'd have an opportunity to get back and get in our defensive set. But you don't get a lot of good looks against a team like this.”

Frank scored her first points of the game midway through the third quarter on a layup. Frank finished with two points on 1-12 shooting and 0-3 from three point range to go along with two rebounds and an assist.

Pingeton believes Frank's struggles come from missing the last two weeks and are nothing she is concerned about.

“I just think they did a really really good job defending her, I think for Frankie, she's still coming back and getting her conditioning back," Pingetson said. "You don't you don't miss two weeks without having the ability to maintain your conditioning and think you're gonna come back in tip top shape. It just takes a while to build that endurance back up. I think Frankie just isn't the Frankie that we're used to right now. But it's not for lack of effort. It's not for lack of heart."

Despite a night highlighted by offensive struggles Mizzou played its best quarter in the third. After trailing by 17 in the third quarter Slaughter and the Tigers used an 11-0 run to bring the game within seven. Ole Miss responded with five unanswered to end the third and push its lead back up to eleven.

The Rebels took the fight to Mizzou on both ends of the court, outrebounding the Tigers 42-24 and finishing with 16 offensive rebounds to Mizzou’s two. Ole Miss had 18 second chance points and 20 points off of turnovers.

Pingeton and the Tigers were aware of the Rebels ability to create second chance shot opportunities and entered the game with the idea to limit this.

“The goal was to keep them out of transition, keep them off the free throw line and not allow the second shot opportunities," Pingeton said. "I felt like in the first half we executed really well. I thought we did a really good job with our transition defense, our turnovers were dead ball turnovers, which we said we'd live with because we get a chance to get set in our half court defense. Then gave up some second shot opportunities and three point plays that I thought really hurt us”.

Coming Up: Mizzou will play in its final home game of the 2023-24 season against Vanderbilt for Senior Day on February 29th. The Tigers defeated Vanderbilt earlier this season on the road 65-63.



