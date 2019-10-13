News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-13 00:18:16 -0500') }} football Edit

PHOTOS: Mizzou 38, Ole Miss 27

Jordan Kodner
Photographer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

Take a look back at Mizzou's 38-27 win in our complete game day photo gallery.

Click here to view all of Jordan Kodner's photos from the game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}