Players speak at Week 8 media day

in other news
Midwest Analyst recaps trips to see Mizzou targets Babalola, Cantwell
Greg Smith joins MizzouToday to discuss the latest on Tigers targets Andrew Babalola and Jackson Cantwell.
Mizzou culture catches eye of four-star Maxwell Riley
Missouri hosted Rivals250 offensive tackle Maxwell Riley for an unofficial visit July 29.
The week that was: Oct. 7-13
Most of the focus here is football and basketball, let's take a look around at what else is happening in Mizzou sports.
Dyllon Williams discusses decommitment from Mizzou
Demopolis (Ala.) safety Dyllon Williams decommitted from Missouri on Thursday.
Week 7: Glance around the SEC
Take a look at how the rest of the SEC fared while Missouri was running away with its game at UMass.
Here's Joseph Charleston for the Week 8 media day ahead of Auburn.
And lastly, Josh Manning after scoring his first career touchdown Saturday at UMass.
