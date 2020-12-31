PowerMizzou - Post-Game Reaction: Tennessee 73, Missouri 53

Missouri fell and fell hard in the SEC opener against Tennessee. The Vols jumped out to a 23-4 lead and kept Mizzou at arm's length the rest of the way in a 73-53 win . After each game this season, Gabe DeArmond will offer up some post-game reaction after a couple of hours to reflect. Here's what stood out in the loss to Tennessee.

1) I’m gonna sum this game up in two numbers

:21—Missouri turnovers

16—Missouri field goals

There’s not that much to break down in this one. If both teams play equally, Tennessee is better. The Vols played very well. The Tigers played very poorly. The result is a game that was over six minutes in. It’s really a shame because Missouri was on a national stage in perhaps the most interesting home game it has hosted in nine years (that’s arguable, but you can make that argument) and it simply no-showed. Across the board. No one played well. On either end.

2) Missouri is better than it looked tonight. But it’s not as good as we let ourselves believe. I include myself in that. I let them fool me a little bit. I bought into the idea they had the talent to compete to win the SEC. I don’t believe that. They’re good enough to be in the top half. They might still be good enough to be a top four team. But they aren’t good enough to win this league. We saw a team that was good enough to win the league. On its best night, I don’t think Missouri can look as good as Tennessee did tonight.

3) The biggest issue (obviously) is the shooting.