Post-Game Report: Kansas torches Mizzou defense in rivalry's return

The 37-point loss marked Missouri's largest margin of defeat in five seasons under head coach Cuonzo Martin . Saturday also represented the first time a Martin-coached Tiger team has allowed 100-plus points. It was the second-most lopsided outcome in 145 meetings between Missouri and Kansas, behind only a 47-point Kansas win in 1977.

"They came out, they did what we thought they were going to do," Missouri forward Kobe Brown said of Kansas. "We didn’t execute our plan as much as we wanted to."

Kansas made six of its first seven shots, including three-of-four from behind the arc, to jump out to a 21-9 lead. And while Missouri's offense would eventually come back to earth after a solid start, the Jayhawks seemed to get pretty much whatever look coach Bill Self wanted on the offensive end all game long. Kansas shot better than 50 percent both from the field and from behind the three-point arc in a 102-65 blowout.

There was just one problem: The Tigers couldn't stop Kansas on the other end.

The charged-up atmosphere that greeted Missouri when the team took the floor against rival Kansas for the first time in nearly nine years Saturday appeared to spark some life in the Tiger offense. Putting the ball in the basket has been a struggle for the Tigers all season, especially early in games. But against the No. 8 Jayhawks, the Tigers made nine of their first 16 shots and scored 23 points in a little more than 12 minutes.

1. Martin generally prides himself on defense. The Tigers got torched on that end of the floor Saturday.

Both Martin and Brown said Missouri anticipated Kansas' "inside-out" offensive approach — attacking the paint or getting the ball to big man David McCormack in the low post whenever possible, then kicking the ball out to three-point shooters. The Tigers' defensive game plan was to protect the basket and make Kansas settle for contested shots from the perimeter.

For the most part, those three-point shooters were left wide open. And they made the Tigers pay.

Kansas, which entered Saturday shooting 35.2 percent from behind the arc, made 14 of 27 three-point attempts against Missouri. The Jayhawk starting five, all of whom scored in double-figures, combined to make nine of 17 three-pointers. Kansas leading scorer Ochai Agbaji made five of seven attempts from deep and scored a game-high 21 points.

"I just thought we needed to do a better job of contesting those threes," Martin said, "especially with Agbaji.”

Kansas' 51.9 percent three-point shooting clip is the third highest allowed by Missouri since Martin took over. Brown said Missouri needed to do a better job of identifying and contesting Kansas' three-point shooters.

But the Tigers also fell victim to a shooter who hadn't made a shot from deep all season. DaJuan Harris entered Saturday 0-8 from behind the arc, and Missouri made a point not to guard him on the perimeter. Harris, a Columbia native, responded by draining three of four triples.

"They were going to play five against four, and they weren’t going to guard (Harris)," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "And I saw Cuonzo just laughing when (Harris) made his first one, because that’s what they wanted, and he made them pay."

Missouri tried to counter by adjusting its personnel, swapping out 7-foot-3 center Jordan Wilmore for another perimeter player. But that, too, proved fruitless. Kansas then made the Tigers pay inside. The Jayhawks scored 32 points in the paint and another 22 at the free throw line.

"If Kobe is going to be their 5-man, the only advantage we have is if we make them pay for not being tall," Self explained. "And so we actually did that pretty well, especially starting the second half even better than the first half.”

If there was any optimism about Missouri's ability to come back from a 19-point halftime deficit, Kansas quickly erased it. The Jayhawks hit three-pointers on each of their first three second-half possessions and scored points on each of their first four. Missouri trailed by at least 29 points for all of the final 18 minutes.

2. Kobe Brown's second foul represented the turning point. When Brown got whistled for a foul on Remy Martin with 8:40 left in the first half, Missouri trailed by seven points. Kansas would outscore the Tigers 21-6 from that point until hafltime. Missouri never regained the momentum after the break.

After the game, Martin said he never considered reinserting Brown into the game, even though the staff did put guard DaJuan Gordon back on the floor shortly after he recorded his second foul.

"We just felt as a staff, he got two, we were not going with him to get the third, especially when he had to guard on the interior," Martin said.

Brown, Missouri's leading scorer entering the game, didn't have his best day offensively. He scored just five points on 2-3 shooting and turned the ball over four times. But the Tiger offense clearly struggled without him on the floor, shooting just three for 11 from the time he left the game until the end of the first half. Martin said Brown's presence creates opportunities for his teammates.

"A lot of things can flow through him," Martin said of Brown. "Whether he’s scoring the ball or not, you flow through him. You can move the ball. What makes him good is not necessarily how many shots he takes, it’s the other things that he does. He rebounds the ball, he can get other guys shots and opportunities.”

3. Rivalry games bring out the best of Javon Pickett. But he didn't get much help Saturday. Pickett scored a season-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting. The rest of Missouri's team combined to shoot 16-43 and turn the ball over 19 times.

Amari Davis, in particular, struggled on the offensive end. The Green Bay transfer had shifted from shooting guard to point guard in recent weeks and had found some success, scoring at least 13 points in six consecutive games. But against Kansas, Davis failed to score. He missed all six of his field goal attempts and turned the ball over three times. Missouri got out-scored by a whopping 40 points during the 25 minutes Davis played.

Davis wasn't the only Missouri point guard to struggle. With Ball State transfer Boogie Coleman missing his second game in a row due to "team policy," freshman Anton Brookshire played 19 minutes. He scored three points and turned the ball over twice. Fellow freshman Kaleb Brown logged 12 minutes and didn't score.

4. This game clearly meant something extra to a couple Kansas players. Both played a major role in putting the game out of reach.

Harris grew up in Columbia and, he said Saturday, attended one of the two games between Missouri and Kansas in 2012 as a fan. Braun grew up a Kansas fan in a family full of people with Missouri ties. His brother, Parker, spent three seasons on the Tiger roster. His mother, aunt and uncle all played basketball for Missouri, as well.

Braun came out fired up, scoring eight points in the game's first four minutes. After one bucket, he barked some words in the direction of Martin and the Missouri bench.

Self said it was obvious to the rest of the Kansas team that this game meant more than most to Braun. He joked after the game that he hopes he plays with a similar edge when Kansas hosts Stephen F. Austin next Saturday.

"I think this meant a little bit more to him, and you could probably tell by his energy and how vocal he was," said Self.

Self acknowledged that the Kansas players likely understood the importance of the team's rivalry with Missouri a bit more than their opponents due to the upbringings of Braun and Harris. He said that gave the Jayhawks an edge.

"We probably had a bigger advantage over them in having people talk about how important it was, that are on the team."

5. The environment lived up to the hype around the Missouri-Kansas rivalry, even if the competition did not. All 16,300 seats inside Allen Fieldhouse were occupied, and the home fans roared prior to tipoff and after every Kansas basket. Harris and Braun both said Saturday was the loudest they've ever heard Allen Fieldhouse.

Pickett said the volume impacted the game, especially early.

“It was loud," he said. "At some points, just trying to tell everybody to echo whatever play we’re running, ... it was tough.”

Self called the crowd the loudest inside Allen Fieldhouse in at least 20 months, since March of 2020. Attendance was limited last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the atmosphere "had a lot to do with our energy and our focus."

And while Self maintained that the rivalry between Missouri and Kansas doesn't mean as much, at least to him, now that the two teams are no longer members of the same conference, he admitted that the return of the series resulted in a uniquely charged environment.

"There’s something about Mizzou and a few others on our schedule that only those guys can bring the type of energy that existed today," Self said.