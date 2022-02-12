Post-Game Report: Mizzou holds on to beat Ole Miss

The win improved Missouri to 2-0 on the season against Ole Miss and 2-7 against the rest of the SEC combined. It also marked the team's sixth win in seven Rally for Rhyan games. The annual fundraiser for pediatric cancer research started in 2016 after former assistant coach Brad Loos' daughter Rhyan Loos was diagnosed with cancer. Missouri announced at the end of the game that it had raised $52,000 and counting.

"It’s always tough to maintain those leads, because you lose a level of focus, in my opinion, and there’s a level of comfort that set in," Martin said. "It’s almost as if, not in a selfish way, but my turn to get a shot up, and you’re not in attack mode like the game is down to the wire, you’re exchanging baskets. But we got stops. We got stops on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s where we have to be gritty."

The Tigers have blown their fair share of leads so far this season, but this time, they would hold on. Ronnie DeGray made a couple timely plays while Amari Davis and DaJuan Gordon each drained a pair of free throws in the final minute to keep the Rebels from ever pulling within one possession. Missouri won 72-68.

Then everything ground to a halt. Missouri missed six of its final 10 shot attempts and turned the ball over eight times in the final 11:32. That included a pair of shot clock violations in the last two minutes. During the drought, Ole Miss pulled as close as four points.

For about the first 28 minutes of Missouri's matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday, the Tiger offense looked like the one that shot 62.7 percent from the field in Oxford last month. Missouri clearly heard Cuonzo Martin's message about not settling for three-point shots following Tuesday's loss at Vanderbilt and routinely attacked the Ole Miss zone. Missouri shot 18-24 from the field and 5-8 from three-point range during the first half, then scored the first eight points of the second half to push its lead to 20.

1. Missouri did a much better job of attacking on offense — at least for the first two-thirds of the game. Martin said his team "played a casual brand" during the loss at Vanderbilt, when it attempted 25 three-pointers. Against Ole Miss, the Tigers made a conscious effort to attack the basket instead of hovering around the perimeter. The result was Missouri scoring 40 points in the paint and shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.

"The coaches told us what drives we were going to be able to get, the open passes was going to be there," Javon Pickett said. "Just get downhill, make the layups, jump stop, find the open man. So that was really it."

Martin credited Pickett for helping set the aggressive offensive tone. The team's lone senior scored 14 points on six of nine shooting, with eight of those attempts coming from two-point range. Pickett finished the game with 14 points, marking the eight straight game in which he's been healthy that he has reached double figures.

"Just get to that paint," Martin said of Pickett. "Whatever you do, I don’t care if you sometimes force it up, get to that paint, put pressure, drop your shoulders, force that referee to make a call. Because it sets a tone for other guys when he plays like that.”

After its lead ballooned to 20 points, Missouri slipped out of attack mode, and that's when Ole Miss mounted its comeback. Martin identified a couple factors that led to the late offensive struggles. He said the Tigers didn't do a good enough job of getting the ball in the right player's hands, which resulted in some of the turnovers, and often waited until too late in the shot clock to initiate its offense. He chalked that up to the team playing to try to protect its lead instead of playing to try to win.

“I think a lot of the times when we’re playing, we get big leads, we let them come back," Gordon said. "Once we get in that time, we just play basketball. We gotta keep doing the same thing we’re doing to maintain the lead. ... It’s something we’re working on.”

Fortunately for Missouri, the lead it built Saturday was large enough that Ole Miss couldn't climb all the way back.

2. While the rest of the team was struggling offensively, Ronnie DeGray made a couple huge plays down the stretch.

With a little more than four minutes to play, DeGray knocked down a three-pointer from the right wing. The bucket ended a 14-2 Ole Miss run. On Missouri's next offensive possession, he got the ball on the perimeter again, but instead of shooting, he found a cutting Kobe Brown for a layup.

DeGray finished the game with 14 points on six of eight shooting. He also logged three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

"He was real important," Davis said of DeGray. "Even if it doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, his presence is there. He does the little things for us, and those two plays said it all.”

Martin said DeGray was able to come up with the clutch plays by winning his matchup against Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks. Martin said Missouri felt like getting the seven-footer onto the perimeter against DeGray or Kobe Brown would be a favorable matchup, and DeGray took advantage.

"We utilized Ronnie, or whoever the five-man was guarding, Ronnie and Kobe, we utilized him to make (Brooks) defend multiple actions," Martin explained. "So when they switch, we make plays."

3. DeGray wasn't the only Tiger with a solid offensive performance. Five of Missouri's eight available players scored at least 13 points. DeGray and Pickett tied for the team lead with 14, while Davis, Gordon and Brown each chipped in 13.

The balanced effort wasn't a coincidence. It came on the heels of Martin asking for better "team basketball" following the loss at Vanderbilt.

“That’s the only way we have a chance to be successful on a consistent basis," Martin said. "We have a guy that can give you 20, 25 points a night and make plays, let’s do it. But if not, we have to share the ball, we have to move the ball, we have to rely on each other."

Brown's contributions were especially important. Missouri's leading scorer has also been its bellwether all season. The Tigers are now 10-4 when Brown reaches double figures and 0-10 when he scores fewer than 10 points.

But Brown contributed in more ways than just putting the ball through the basket. He dished five assists, one shy of his career high, and grabbed six rebounds. Martin revealed that he played through cramps during the second half. The fact that he gutted it out was important, as Missouri outscored Ole Miss by 14 points while Brown was on the floor.

4. Rebounding has been key for this team all season, and it was again tonight. Missouri won the rebounding battle 32-27 over Ole Miss. The Rebels had three chances in the game's final 90 seconds to cut Missouri's lead to one possession and really put some heat on the Tigers, and Missouri limited them to one shot (a miss) every time.

The rebounding margin has become just as reliable an indicator of success for the Tigers as Brown's production. Missouri is now 10-3 on the year when it wins the rebounding margin and 0-11 when it fails to do so.

5. Missouri won despite being a bit shorthanded.

Anton Brookshire (wrist), Yaya Keita (knee) and Jordan Wilmore (back) all didn't suit up for the game due to injuries. That didn't represent a major blow for the Tigers, as none averages more than eight minutes per game, but it did leave Missouri with just eight available players. All eight played at least 10 minutes, and six of the eight scored.

After the game, Martin didn't provide a timeline for Brookshire or Keita to return, but he said he doesn't expect any of the injuries to be season-ending. Keita's injury, in particular, looked scary when he fell awkwardly at Vanderbilt, but it appears he avoided significant damage to his knee.

“I stay in my lane when it comes to injuries," Martin said. "Whatever the trainer or doctor says, that’s it. ... But I don’t think they’re out for a season, without a doubt I don’t."