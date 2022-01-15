Post-Game Report: Mizzou squanders early lead, falls to Texas A&M

The defeat dropped Missouri to 1-3 in SEC play and 7-9 on the season. Here are five things we learned from the game.

“What we were doing in the first half, it was like everything just went out the window," Missouri's Javon Pickett said. "We’ve got to continue to play 40 minutes. We’ve gotta have grit, gotta want to win, and we’ve gotta finish out the game. We didn’t do that at all.”

But the lead would not last. Texas A&M took its first lead with 4:47 to play. After the two teams traded baskets, the Missouri defense that had looked impenetrable early in the game fell apart. Texas A&M made nine of its final 12 field goals, while Missouri hit just three of its last 11. The Tigers had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but Boogie Coleman's half-court heave clanged off the rim, resulting in a 67-64 loss.

For nearly nine minutes to open Saturday's game, Missouri held Texas A&M without a field goal. The Tigers went ahead 12-0 during that period and still led by 12 at the half.

In a sense, it did. But in this case, the Tigers experienced both extremes in the same game.

For much of the first half, it appeared Missouri would continue the pattern of wild swings that had characterized the team's first three games of conference play. The Tigers had lost at Kentucky by 27 in their first SEC matchup, then upset No. 15 Alabama at home, then endured a 44-point drubbing at Arkansas on Wednesday.

1. Cuonzo Martin and his players blamed the late-game struggles on a lack of focus. That led to breakdowns on both sides of the ball.

Defensively, Martin bemoaned the fact that Missouri messed up things that the team "spends a lot of time on." He mentioned not getting back in transition, not blocking out after Texas A&M misses and allowing the Aggie guards to get downhill off ball screens. Texas A&M outscored Missouri 24-14 in the paint in the second half.

"You have to carry those assignments out from start to finish of games, even if they’re making shots," Martin said. "Stick to the assignment. I just thought our ball screen coverage, we can’t allow the guy to turn the corner and get to the rim. You’ve got to stop the ball and allow your back side guys to help you, and I thought we were passive with our big guys on that coverage. But the ball was still getting downhill. We have to be better there.”

Missouri still led Texas A&M by five points at the under-8 media timeout In the second half. From that point on, the Aggies scored on eight of their final 10 offensive possessions. Seven of their final nine field goals were layups.

"They scored at will when they wanted to I think about the last seven minutes," said Pickett. "We just gotta stick to what was working for us in the first half, and us as players, we didn’t do that."

Meanwhile, Missouri's offense couldn't overcome a rash of turnovers. The Tigers gave the ball away 11 times in the second half.

Turnovers contributed to Missouri's blowout loss at Arkansas, too. But Martin said Saturday's issues were different. Whereas he credited the Razorbacks for forcing turnovers with defensive pressure, he attributed the giveaways against Texas A&M, like the porous defense down the stretch, to a lack of focus.

"Some of those turnovers, just watching them now — and I have to watch them again, because I’ll study the film — it will be a struggle to watch some of those," Martin said. "Especially when there’s nothing that took place to make you turn the ball over. That’s hard.”

2. With Kobe Brown struggling, the supporting cast kept Missouri in the game. But it couldn't get the Tigers over the hump.

Brown played just seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. After the break, he could never find an offensive rhythm. Brown finished with seven points on three-of-seven shooting. While he did grab nine rebounds and dish three assists, he also committed three turnovers, all in the second half.

Martin said Brown wasn't aggressive enough about establishing position in the post, particularly when Texas A&M switched a smaller defender onto him.

"What I didn’t think he did aggressively tonight was post aggressively," Martin said. "... When they’ve got guards on him, he has to take advantage of it and post them deep, and we have to get the ball to him quickly.”

With the team's leading scorer not providing his usual production, a few different players stepped up. Pickett, Coleman and DaJuan Gordon all scored in double figures. Ronnie DeGray III chipped in eight points off the bench. But down the stretch, neither Brown nor his teammates could get enough shots to fall.

The most frustrating example for Missouri fans came with the Tigers trailing by four points in the final 30 seconds. Shooting guard Amari Davis tried to force a tough layup through traffic. It missed badly, but Brown came down with the board. He appeared to get tied up by a Texas A&M defender, but no whistle blew, and he ultimately tossed up an airball. Gordon got a third look for Missouri, but he missed everything, as well.

3. Missouri had a shot to tie the game at the buzzer, but had to settle for a half-court heave. With his team needing to go the length of the floor with 3.8 seconds left, Martin said he called an inbounds play that would have Pickett pass the ball to Brown past the mid-court stripe. Brown could then shoot himself or look for Coleman or Davis.

"The first one was to go to Kobe," Martin said. "Go Kobe to the middle and then Boogie comes around. And Javon maybe felt like that pass wasn’t there, so he didn’t make the pass.”

Instead, Texas A&M took away Brown. Pickett had to toss a short pass to Coleman, who took a few dribbles and launched a running attempt from just beyond halfcourt. It glanced off the iron and missed.

"I didn’t see Kobe open, so I didn’t throw it to him," Pickett said, "but I guess I should have threw it.”

4. The Tigers missed an opportunity to lead by more during Texas A&M's early offensive struggles.

When Missouri started the game by making its first four field goal attempts and took a 10-0 lead just 3:04 in, it looked like the Tigers might do to the Aggies what Arkansas had done on Wednesday: build an insurmountable lead in the first few minutes. Instead, Missouri then missed its next nine shots, going more than seven minutes without a made field goal. When Texas A&M finally ended its 0-for-13 shooting streak to start the game, Missouri only led by 12. The Tigers never led by more than 13.

"We had the game in our hands, I feel like," Coleman said. "We took our foot off the gas once we had a lead."

5. No Missouri players fouled out, but frequent whistles had an impact on the game. Four Missouri players — Brown, Gordon and Pickett — finished the game with four fouls. Coleman and Davis had three apiece. Missouri committed 13 fouls in the second half compared to eight for Texas A&M. That allowed the Aggies to attempt 15 second-half free throws. In all, Texas A&M out-scored Missouri 15-10 at the line.

The impact of the whistles extended beyond the box score. Brown's second foul sent him to the bench for the final 10:31 of the first half and appeared to disrupt his rhythm. And the mounting foul trouble on several of Missouri's starters might have made them hesitant to help on the defensive end — although Martin didn't want to use that as an excuse.

“I don’t want to say that," Martin responded when asked if the fouls sapped his team's defensive aggressiveness. "Because you have to do your job. And there’s a reason why you got the fouls in the first place."