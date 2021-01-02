PowerMizzou - Post-Game Report: Tilmon powers Mizzou to bounce back win

The play set the tone for a dominant performance from Tilmon. The up-and-down senior finished with a career-high 25 points and 11 rebounds, carrying Missouri to an 81-68 win at previously undefeated Arkansas. The victory got Missouri back in the winning column after the Tigers not only suffered their first defeat of the season but were uncompetitive on their home floor against No. 7 Tennessee on Wednesday.

On Missouri's first possession of the game against Arkansas, Jeremiah Tilmon set a screen for Xavier Pinson at the top of the key. Pinson drove around the pick toward the rim. Seeing Tilmon roll down the opposite side of the lane, Pinson lobbed the ball into the air. Tilmon leapt, caught it and slammed it through the rim for an alley-oop.

* Tilmon has frustrated Missouri fans throughout his career because he would flash his dominant potential, only to disappear for entire games due to foul trouble or a lack of engagement (or both). But against Arkansas, he excelled from start to finish, dominating on both ends of the floor.

Tilmon got off to a fast start. Shortly after the opening alley-oop, he ran the floor and got rewarded by drawing a foul in transition. He made both free throws. He scored 14 of Missouri's first 22 points of the game, eclipsing his season-high within the first 12 minutes. His 11 rebounds also tied a season high, and he helped hold Arkansas center Connor Vanover to 0-11 shooting.

Head coach Cuonzo Martin said Tilmon has looked like a different players since halftime of the team's 55-54 win over Bradley on Dec. 22, when Tilmon had a game-winning three-point play in the final seconds. Saturday, he said, was the best performance of Tilmon's four-year career.

"He was effective, he was posting, he was aggressive, he was assertive," Martin said. "I think it really started the second half of the Bradley game. Though he didn’t get a lot of production the Tennessee game, I thought he was trying to post up, and this is the result of it. And hopefully he stays this way, at least mentally aggressive.”

A key aspect of Tilmon's effectiveness was his connection with Pinson, which stayed on display after the early alley-oop. All four of Pinson's assists came to Tilmon, with three being lobs for dunks. Martin said the lob off the screen-and-roll has been something the staff has tried to implement more often all season. Saturday showed why.

"It was just up to me to start throwing it, honestly," Pinson said. "We always watch film every day and they always say, 'X, throw that up, throw that up,' and I don’t know why, I still have been throwing it down, like a bounce pass. So it was just a matter of putting it all together."

Tilmon said the fast start helped him stay engaged on the defensive end of the floor and as a rebounder, something he's struggled with in the past. His early success also helped unlock Missouri's struggling offense. The Tigers once again shot poorly from behind the three-point line, but Tilmon's ability to convert lobs and demand double-teams when he posted up made for easy baskets around the rim, a rarity in Missouri's loss to Tennessee. As Martin said, when Tilmon scores like that, Missouri is "a different level of team."

"We’ve just been adamant as a staff that we need to get that (lob), because it opens up other things," Martin said. "When you don’t do that, it’s hard attacking downhill, and when X made that first lob, I think it opened it up."

* Pinson wasn't only effective in feeding Tilmon. The junior guard chipped in 23 points of his own, including 15 in the second half. With backcourt mate Dru Smith in foul trouble, Pinson proved adept at penetrating the Arkansas defense and either finding Tilmon or getting to the free throw line. He made 12 of 15 free throws on the game.

Martin said after the game that there are still things for Pinson to clean up. He tried to get fancy and rifled a no-look pass out of bounds on one fast break, and on another he dished to Javon Pickett for a corner three when he could have passed to an open Mark Smith, a much better three-point shooter. But Martin also said he showed progress in areas the coaching staff pointed out to him where he could have been better against Tennessee. Not only did he take advantage of the lob to Tilmon, he stayed under better control when he drove, only turning the ball over two times in 32 minutes.

"We talked to him about, when you penetrate and get into the game, it’s behind you, because of how they play defense, look behind you," Martin explained> "So if you don’t have a shot, whoever it is, he’s behind you. I think Mitch got a three off that, I think Dru Smith got one.”

* Missouri fans have gotten accustomed over the past couple games to watching some poor shooting. The Tigers didn't exactly rip down the nets on Saturday, but this time, it was Arkansas that really struggled. The Razorbacks entered the game averaging 90.8 points per game and shooting 56.2 percent from the field. Against Missouri, they made just 19 of 71 field goals. That percentage of 26.8 percent is its lowest ever in a game at Bud Walton Arena, which opened in 1993.

The Razorbacks were missing senior forward Justin Smith, who had started every game this season. But Missouri certainly deserves credit for its defensive performance. As Martin pointed out, with Smith (not normally a threat from three-point range) out of the lineup, Arkansas could spread the floor with five capable outside shooters. So, Missouri's game plan was to run shooters off the line and contest everything from deep. Arkansas made just seven of 28 attempts from three, its second-worst percentage this season.

“We were just trying to take away their threes," Tilmon said. "We were trying to run them off the line, because they’re a good shooting team outside the line. When they were coming in, we were just trying to make sure we had our hands up and just jumping with them."

Martin said his team also emphasized making Arkansas move the ball side-to-side and not being able to attack downhill, which has been the Razorbacks' strength. When Arkansas did get the ball inside, Missouri didn't surrender any easy looks. The made a paltry eight of 30 shots at the rim.

"When you’ve got a new team like that, though they’re talented, you have to make them do different things defensively," Martin said, "because they haven’t been together long enough to say, okay, here’s the next adjustment."

* The shoddy shooting from both teams meant plenty of rebounding opportunities. Missouri, which had been out-rebounded in each of its past two games, largely controlled the glass. Missouri finished with 51 rebounds to Arkansas' 36.

Arkansas did grab 16 offensive rebounds and score 11 second-chance points (less concerning when you keep in mind the Razorbacks missed 52 shots), and Martin said that will need to be cleaned up, but he was pleased with the toughness his team showed on the boards.

"Bradley and Tennessee, we didn’t do a great job of blocking out," he said. "We had no physical presence to them, no level of toughness when it came to blocking out, and it showed. Again, the four things we always talk about is defend, rebound, play hard, share the ball. Those four things, you do that, you give yourself a chance to win the game. And just pride. We spend too much time on blocking out to allow teams to dominate us on the glass. And I thought they still got some around the rim, but we gotta continue to work at it.”

* This was a big bounce-back win for Missouri. Martin acknowledged that the loss to Tennessee could have easily damaged his team's confidence. In the days after the game, he said, you would have thought Missouri had a record of 3-5, not 6-1. He credited the team's experience for turning the loss into a source of motivation rather than the start of a tailspin.

"It’s a very fragile state when you lose a game," Martin said. "I don’t care what you’re ranked or who you are. You got to have some guys in that locker room that got some grit to them, some toughness to them.”

It wasn't just that Missouri got back into the win column against Arkansas, but it was apparent that the Tigers directly addressed some of the issues that plagued the team against Tennessee. Tilmon said the team made a conscious effort to start fast, to "land the first punch." Missouri's offense, which Martin called stagnant on Wednesday, looked more dynamic. The team still took 19 three-point shots (making only five), but they were almost all wide open, set looks. Martin said Saturday's performance Is "more like us."

"That’s us," he said. "I mean, you play with a level of grit, toughness, and I thought they had some conviction on the defensive side of the ball. It’s like, man, take pride. If you’re going to get beat, make sure teams beat you. You don’t give games away, and we gave one away. We didn’t fight against Tennessee. … That’s one I’ll never get over.”