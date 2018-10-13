Join the Rivals community!
football
Post-Game Video: Alabama
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
TUSCALOOSA, AL--Watch Barry Odom's post-game press conference after a 39-10 loss to Alabama. We will add player interviews shortly.
