{{ timeAgo('2018-10-27 20:10:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-Game Video: Kentucky

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Hear from Barry Odom, Drew Lock and Damarea Crockett after Missouri's crushing 15-14 loss to Kentucky.

