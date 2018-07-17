Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-17 09:57:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New names, familiar faces on Post-Peach Jam 2019 hoops recruiting hot board

Keegan Pope • PowerMizzou.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The EYBL has convened for the final time summer, with Washington D.C.'s Team Takeover grabbing this year's title. MOKAN Elite, which features a pair of Missouri targets — Malik Hall and Isiaih Mosl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}